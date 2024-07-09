BIOMECHANICAL ASPECTS OF ENDO-EXO-PROSTHETICS OF THE LOWER LIMBS
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872024269-75
Keywords:Endo-exo-prosthetics, requirements for the functions of endo-exo-prostheses, biomechanical patterns of movements
Abstract
The prospects of creating new opportunities in the rehabilitation of patients with limb amputations are generally associated with the method of osseointegration and endo-exo-prosthetics (EEP). The results of the practical application of the method indicate attention to the analytical consideration of all its components, all stages. Objective. To substantiate the expediency and directions of research and development of the theoretical and practical principles of EEP from the standpoint of the full cycle, including both the problems of osseointegration and functional qualities, constructive and technological principles regarding the prostheses themselves, the methodology of the process of mastering and using them. Results. Considered biomechanical and other arguments, which substantiate the objects of research and development of medicaltechnical and medical-technological means, including the constructions of endo-exo-prostheses, methods of learning to use them, evaluation of the quality of locomotion, increasing the reliability of the «implant-bone» c ontact. The d esign principle of a hip prosthesis with a removable unloading module is proposed, which is installed at the stage of mastering the prosthesis, and in necessary cases, during constant use. The possibilities of the method of recognizing biomechanical patterns of movements for teaching patients to walk on prostheses, for adjusting functional nodes and assessing the quality of prosthetics are shown. Conclusions. The problem
of endo-exo-prosthetics is considered for the first time from the standpoint of the requirements for the functions and qualities of the prostheses themselves. Reasoned directions of application and significance of clinical, experimental and mathematical biomechanics methods for analysis and development of the functional structure of endo-exo prostheses, to reduce risks when using them.
