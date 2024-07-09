EXPERIMENTAL RESEARCH OF THE PHARMACOLOGICAL EFFECT OF CARBON DIOXIDE IN THE CORRECTION OF INFLAMMATION
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872024248-53
Keywords:Carbon dioxide, carboxytherapy, inflammation, oxygenation, osteoarthritis, hypoxia, Bohr effect
Abstract
Osteoarthritis is considered one of the leading causes of chronic disability and is a significant problem on human health and the economy. Chronic pain is the dominant symptom that prompts patients to seek medical attention. Pain mechanisms in osteoarthritis remained unknown for a long time. However, it is known that chronic inflammation of the joint can be a key factor in the occurrence and exacerbation of pain or changes in the perception of pain. Pharmacological therapy is often based on the use of steroidal and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, but their long-term use or large doses can cause side effects. That is why the development of new methods of treatment of inflammatory processes is the object of active research, as they can affect various mechanisms. In this context, carboxytherapy is an interesting alternative or addition to existing treatment regimens aimed at reducing pain in patients with osteoarthritis. This method involves the administration of medical carbon dioxide (CO2) to improve blood supply to tissues, which can contribute to humoral, biochemical and tissue mechanisms. Studying the effects of carboxytherapy in animal models of inflammation is important for understanding its potential benefits and mechanisms of action. Objective. Study of anti-inflammatory properties of carboxytherapy both in monotherapy and in its combined use. Methods. Carboxytherapy is the injection of carbon dioxide in monotherapy and when used in combination on the formalin model of inflammation in animals. Results. The obtained research results prove the anti-inflammatory properties of carbon dioxide on the model of formalin inflammation
in animals. Conclusions. The combined use of carboxytherapy enhanced the effect of conventional drugs on the formalin model of inflammation in animals. The establishment of an anti-inflammatory effect of carboxytherapy indicates the therapeutic value of CO2, while emphasizing the need for further in-depth studies to explore its mechanisms and confirm the efficacy for clinical use.
References
