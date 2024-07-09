Comparison of the infrapatellar and subcutaneous adipose tissue biopsy material as a source of mesenchymal stromal cells for regenerative medicine in traumatology
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872024242-47
Keywords:Stromal vascular fraction, mesenchymal stromal cells, osteogenesis, chondrogenesis
Abstract
Objective. The use of infrapatellar fat pad (IPFP) as the source of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), show an age-independent proliferation and differentiation potential. In addition, the pronounced chondrogenic potential of IPFP-ASCs makes them promising candidates for research for use in other methods
of regenerative therapy. Methods. A direct immunohistochemical study was carried out in serial paraffin sections of the biopsy material of Hoffa`s fat pad and subcutaneus fat tissue, using monoclonal antibodies. The minimum criteria established by the International Society for Cell Therapy to ensure the identity of MSCs use CD73 and CD105 as positive markers and CD34, CD31, CD45 as a negative. Results. According to the results of histological, immunohistochemical, morphometric and statistical studies, it was found that in the biopsy of both tissues the relative number of cells with an immunoprofile CD105+, CD73+, CD34–, CD31–, CD45– in the standard field of view (×200) was: 7.25 (5.42; 8.89 ) %, and 11.11 (8.46; 13.45) %, no statistically significant difference was found between comparison groups (р > 0,05). Conclusion. The therapeutic effect of mesenchymal stem cells of subcutaneous adipose tissue has been proven, thus the identification of similar cells in the biopsy material and relatively similar density in the Hoffa body makes
it an important source of adipose-derived stem cells that can be used for regenerative engineering tissue.
References
- Hindle, P., Khan, N., Biant, L., & Péault, B. (2016). The Infrapatellar fat pad as a source of Perivascular stem cells with increased Chondrogenic potential for regenerative medicine. Stem Cells Translational Medicine, 6(1), 77-87. doi:10.5966/sctm.2016-0040
- Liao, H., Chang, C., Huang, C. F., & Chen, H. (2022). Potential of using infrapatellar–fat–Pad–Derived Mesenchymal stem cells for therapy in degenerative arthritis: Chondrogenesis, Exosomes, and transcription regulation. Biomolecules, 12(3), 386. doi:10.3390/biom12030386
- Fontanella, C. G., Carniel, E. L., Frigo, A., Macchi, V., Porzionato, A., Sarasin, G., … Natali, A. N. (2017). Investigation of biomechanical response of Hoffaʼs fat pad and
- comparative characterization. Journal of the Mechanical Behavior of Biomedical Materials, 67, 1-9. doi:10.1016/j.jmbbm.2016.11.024
- Macchi, V., Porzionato, A., Sarasin, G., Petrelli, L., Guidolin, D., Rossato, M., … De Caro, R. (2016). The Infrapatellar adipose body: A Histotopographic study. Cells Tissues Organs, 201(3), 220-231. doi:10.1159/000442876
- Huri, P. Y., Hamsici, S., Ergene, E., Huri, G., & Doral, M. N. (2018). Infrapatellar fat pad-derived stem cell-based regenerative strategies in orthopedic surgery. Knee Surgery and Related Research, 30(3), 179-186. doi:10.5792/ksrr.17.061
- Maslennikov, S., & Golovakha, M. (2023). The most commonly used cell surface markers for determining mesenchymal stromal cells in stromal vascular fraction and bone marrow autologous concentrate: a systematic review. Journal of Biotech Research. 14, 85-94.
- Safdar, B. K., Fischer, K., Möllmann, C., Solbach, C., Louwen, F., & Yuan, J. (2019). Subcutaneous and Visceral Adipose- Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells: Commonality and Diversity. Cells, 8(10), 1288.
- Eymard, F., Pigenet, A., Citadelle, D., Tordjman, J., Foucher, L., Rose, C., Flouzat Lachaniette, C.-H., Rouault, C., Clement, K., Berenbaum, F., Chevalier, X., & Houard, X. (2017). Knee and hip intra-articular adipose tissues (IAATs) compared with autologous subcutaneous adipose tissue: a specific phenotype for a central player in osteoarthritis. Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, 76(6), 1142–1148. https://doi.org/10.1136/annrheumdis-2016-210478
- Clockaerts, S., Bastiaansen-Jenniskens, Y. M., Runhaar, J., Van Osch, G. J. V. M., Van Offel, J. F., Verhaar, J. A. N., De Clerck, L. S., & Somville, J. (2010). The infrapatellar fat pad should be considered as an active osteoarthritic joint tissue: a narrative review. Osteoarthritis and Cartilage, 18(7), 876–882. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.joca.2010.03.014
- Macchi, V., Stocco, E., Stecco, C., Belluzzi, E., Favero, M., Porzionato, A., & De Caro, R. (2018). The infrapatellar fat pad and the synovial membrane: an anatomo-functional unit. Journal of Anatomy, 233(2), 146–154. https://doi.org/10.1111/joa.12820.
- Girousse, A., Gil-Ortega, M., Bourlier, V., Bergeaud, C., Sastourné-Arrey, Q., Moro, C., Barreau, C., Guissard, C., Vion, J., Arnaud, E., Pradère, J.-P., Juin, N., Casteilla, L., & Sengenes, C. (2019). The Release of Adipose Stromal Cells from Subcutaneous Adipose Tissue Regulates Ectopic Intramuscular Adipocyte Deposition. Cell Reports, 27(2), 323–333. e5. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2019.03.038
- Louwen, F., Ritter, A., Kreis, N. N., & Yuan, J. (2018). Insight into the development of obesity: functional alterations of adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells. Obesity Reviews, 19(7), 888–904. https://doi.org/10.1111/obr.12679
- Strong, A. L., Burow, M. E., Gimble, J. M., & Bunnell, B. A. (2015). Concise Review: The Obesity Cancer Paradigm: Exploration of the Interactions and Crosstalk with Adipose Stem Cells. STEM CELLS, 33(2), 318–326. https://doi.org/10.1002/stem.1857
- Ritter, A., Friemel, A., Roth, S., Kreis, N.-N., Hoock, S. C., Safdar, B. K., Fischer, K., Möllmann, C., Solbach, C., Louwen, F., & Yuan, J. (2019). Subcutaneous and Visceral
- Adipose-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells: Commonality and Diversity. Cells, 8(10), 1288. https://doi.org/10.3390/cells8101288
- Russo, V., Yu, C., Belliveau, P., Hamilton, A., & Flynn, L. E. (2013). Comparison of Human Adipose-Derived Stem Cells Isolated from Subcutaneous, Omental, and Intrathoracic Adipose Tissue Depots for Regenerative Applications. STEM CELLS Translational Medicine, 3(2), 206–217. https://doi.org/10.5966/sctm.2013-0125
- Pires de Carvalho, P., Hamel, K. M., Duarte, R., King, A. G. S., Haque, M., Dietrich, M. A., Wu, X., Shah, F., Burk, D., Reis, R. L., Rood, J., Zhang, P., Lopez, M., Gimble, J. M., & Dasa, V. (2012). Comparison of infrapatellar and subcutaneous adipose tissue stromal vascular fraction and stromal/stem cells in osteoarthritic subjects. Journal of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, 8(10), 757–762. https://doi.org/10.1002/term.1565
- Stanco, D., de Girolamo, L., Sansone, V., & Moretti, M. (2014). Donor-matched mesenchymal stem cells from knee infrapatellar and subcutaneous adipose tissue of osteoarthritic donors display differential chondrogenic and osteogenic commitment. European Cells and Materials, 27, 298–311. https://doi.org/10.22203/ecm.v027a21
- Liu, Y., Buckley, C. T., Almeida, H. V., Mulhall, K. J., & Kelly, D. J. (2014). Infrapatellar Fat Pad-Derived Stem Cells Maintain Their Chondrogenic Capacity in Disease and Can be Used to Engineer Cartilaginous Grafts of Clinically Relevant Dimensions. Tissue Engineering Part A, 20(21-22), 3050–3062. https://doi.org/10.1089/ten.tea.2014.0035
Downloads
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).