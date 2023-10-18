STUDY OF THE LIV VERTEBRAL BODY LOAD DURING DYNAMIC SIMULATION OF MOVEMENTS IN THE LUMBAR SPINE USING MUSCULOSKELETAL MODELS AFTER POSTERIOR BISEGMENTAL SPINE FUSION PERFORMANCE
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872023333-18
Keywords:Spinal fusion, simulation, dynamic load
Abstract
One of the risk factors for complications in the spinal motion segments of the thoracic and lumbar regions, as well as in the adjacent segments with spinal fusion ones, is changes in the sagittal vertebral-pelvic balance. Purpose. To determine the effect of muscle changes that occur during the performance of two-segment LIV–SI spinal fusion on the load of adjacent motion segments. Material and methods. The spinal fusion of two spinal motion segments of the lumbar spine was simulated at the LIV–LV and LV–SI levels at different angles of segment fixation in the OpenSim programme. Five models were analysed: 1 (basic) — without changes; 2 — changes in the points of attachment and muscle strength; 3 — normo-lordotic fixation; 4 — hypolordotic; 5 —hyperlordotic. The load on the zone of interest was measured as the magnitude of the projection of the force vector depending on the angle of inclination of the torso as a percentage of the body weight. Results. Simulation of the above configurations of the instrumental spinal fusion (intact, normo-lordotic, hyperlordotic, hypolordotic positions due to a change in the angle of the LIV–SI spinal fusion) showed that the load force of the adjacent segments when bent forward depended on the angle of the instrumental spinal fusion performed. Conclusions. As a result of study of the kinematic model of the lumbar spine using bisegmental spinal fusion of LIV–SI, it was proved that the load force of the adjacent segments when bent forward depended on the angle of the instrumental spinal fusion performed. It was determined that the upper adjacent vertebra of the fixation zone had a relatively insignificant increase in load in the case of fixation in the hyperlordotic position; in the hypolordotic position, the load on the upper segment led to an increase in loads on the upper adjacent segment, and in the hypolordic position, it led to a slight decrease compared to the normo-lordotic fixation. According to the results of the study, minimal muscle damage is expected during the surgical intervention, so the reliability of the model is closer to minimally invasive surgery. The developed kinematic models can be useful in the planning of the transpedicular fixation surgery to prevent complications.
References
- Nasser, R., Yadla, S., Maltenfort, M. G., Harrop, J. S., Anderson, D. G., Vaccaro, A. R., Sharan, A. D., & Ratliff, J. K. (2010). Complications in spine surgery. Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine, 13 (2), 144–157. https://doi.org/10.3171/2010.3.spine09369
- Izumi, Y., & Kumano, K. (2001). Analysis of sagittal lumbar alignment before and after posterior instrumentation: Risk factor for adjacent unfused segment. European Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery & Traumatology, 11 (1), 9–13. https://doi. org/10.1007/bf01706654
- Kobayashi, T., Atsuta, Y., Matsuno, T., & Takeda, N. (2004). A Longitudinal Study of Congruent Sagittal Spinal Alignment in an Adult Cohort. Spine, 29 (6), 671–676. https://doi.org/10.1097/01.brs.0000115127.51758.a2
- Jackson, R. P., Peterson, M. D., McManus, A. C., & Hales, C. (1998). Compensatory Spinopelvic Balance Over the Hip Axis and Better Reliability in Measuring Lordosis to the Pelvic Radius on Standing Lateral Radiographs of Adult Volunteers and Patients. Spine, 23 (16), 1750–1767. https://doi.org/10.1097/00007632-199808150-00008
- Popsuyshapka, K., Kovernyk, O., Pidgaiska, O., Karpinsky, M., & Yaresko, O. (2022). Study of the stress-strain state of the models of posterior lumbar fusion in negative indicators of sagittal balance of the spine and pelvis. TRAUMA, 23 (6), 11–27. https://doi.org/10.22141/1608-1706.6.23.2022.919
- Gelb, D. E., Lenke, L. G., Bridwell, K. H., Blanke, K., & McEnery, K. W. (1995). An Analysis of Sagittal Spinal Alignment in 100 Asymptomatic Middle and Older Aged Volunteers. Spine, 20 (12), 1351–1358. https://doi.org/10.1097/00007632-199506020-00005
- Kobayashi, T., Atsuta, Y., Matsuno, T., & Takeda, N. (2004). A Longitudinal Study of Congruent Sagittal Spinal Alignment in an Adult Cohort. Spine, 29 (6), 671–676. https://doi.org/10.1097/01.brs.0000115127.51758.a2
- Vital, J.-M., Gille, O., & Gangnet, N. (2004). Équilibre sagittal et applications cliniques. Revue du Rhumatisme, 71 (2), 120–128. (in French) https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rhum.2003.09.020
- Barrey, C. (2011). L'Equilibre Sagittal: Equilibre sagittal pelvi-rachidien et pathologies lombaires dégénératives Etude comparative à propos de 100 cas (Omn.Univ.Europ.) (French Edition). Éditions universitaires européennes.
- Barrey, C., Jund, J., Noseda, O., & Roussouly, P. (2007). Sagittal balance of the pelvis-spine complex and lumbar degenerative diseases. A comparative study about 85 cases. European Spine Journal, 16 (9), 1459–1467. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00586-006-0294-6
- Barrey, C., Jund, J., Perrin, G., & Roussouly, P. (2007). Spinopelvic alignment of patients with degenerative spondylolisthesis. Neurosurgery, 61 (5), 981–986. https://doi.org/10.1227/01.neu.0000303194.02921.30
- Jackson, R. P., & McManus, A. C. (1994). Radiographic Analysis of Sagittal Plane Alignment and Balance in Standing Volunteers and Patients with Low Back Pain Matched for Age, Sex, and Size. Spine, 19 (Supplement), 1611–1618. https://doi.org/10.1097/00007632-199407001-00010
- Barrey, C., Roussouly, P., Perrin, G., & Le Huec, J.-C. (2011). Sagittal balance disorders in severe degenerative spine. Can we identify the compensatory mechanisms? European Spine Journal, 20 (S5), 626–633. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00586-011-1930-3
- Delp, S. L., Anderson, F. C., Arnold, A. S., Loan, P., Habib, A., John, C. T., Guendelman, E., & Thelen, D. G. (2007). Open-Sim: Open-Source Software to Create and Analyze Dynamic Simulations of Movement. IEEE Transactions on Biomedical Engineering, 54 (11), 1940–1950. https://doi.org/10.1109/tbme.2007.901024
- Raabe, M. E., & Chaudhari, A. M. W. (2016). An investigation of jogging biomechanics using the full-body lumbar spine model: Model development and validation. Journal of Biomechanics, 49 (7), 1238–1243. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jbiomech.2016.02.046
Downloads
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).