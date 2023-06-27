CURRENT ISSUES OF TREATMENT AND REHABILITATION OF VICTIMS WITH A COMBAT INJURY OF THE LOCOMOTOR SYSTEM ON THE MODERN STAGE (REVIEW)
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872023284-90
Keywords:Gunshot injuries, mine-еxplosion damage, fracture, battle trauma, musculoskeletal system, disability, restoration treatment, rehabilitation
Abstract
With a beginning of active battle actions in Ukraine the number of victims with gunshot, mine-explosive and shrapnel injuries of the locomotor system among both the military and the civilian population increased sharply. Therefore, the problems of treatment and rehabilitation of victims of hostilities have become especially acute in the last year. Aim. To analyze literary sources on the issue of providing medical aid for gunshot injuries of the musculoskeletal system, to identify problems and prospective directions of rehabilitation treatment of the consequences of combat trauma. Methods. An analytical review of scientific works on the treatment of gunshot and mine-explosive injuries of the musculoskeletal system and their consequences was conducted. Results. It is shown that in recent decades, as a result of the creation of modern firearms and explosive shells, the scale and severity of traumatic injuries have increased significantly, and the frequency of multiple and combined injuries has also increased. Fire injuries of the musculoskeletal system are accompanied by many complications and unsatisfactory anatomical and functional results of treatment. Such injuries are characterized by a traumatic disease that develops in response to combat trauma and has a long and complicated course, high rates of mortality and severe disability. Extremity injuries are the most common — 65‒75 %, and in some combat operations — 80 % or more. The most serious injuries include mine-explosive injuries, which are accompanied by massive damage to the soft tissues of the limbs, main vessels and nerves, and the development of compartment syndrome. 19.1–52.9%) and permanent disability. Conclusions. Damages of the spine and spinal cord lead to high mortality (19.1–52.9 %) and permanent disability. Conclusions. Despite the significant number of developed restorative treatment and rehabilitation technologies victims with gunshot and mine-explosive injuries, specialists continue to improve methods of physical rehabilitation, and work on eliminating problems and shortcomings that still exist in the organization of rehabilitation measures.
References
- Gunshot wounds of the limbs: method. recommendation [Vohnepalʹni poranennya kintsivok: metod. rekomend.] (2014). Eds. O. A. Buryanov, S. S. Strafun, A. M. Laksha. Kyiv. (in Ukrainian)
- Bidzilyia, P. V., & Yaroslavskyi, V. M. (2015) .Gunshot wounds of the spine and spinal cord under conditions of local wars [Vohnepalʹni poranennya khrebta ta spynnoho mozku v umovakh lokalʹnoyi viyny]. Coliection of scientific works of staff member of Shupyk NHU of Ukraine, 24 (1), 194–198. (in Ukrainian)
- Yarmolyuk, Yu. О. (2016). Experience of application of a combinedаutoplasty in surgical treatment of the injuredpersons, suffering defects of long bones as a consequence of multiple gunshot fractures [Dosvid zastosuvannya kombinovanoyi autoplastyky v khirurhichnomu likuvanni postrazhdalykh z defektamy dovhykh kistok vnaslidok mnozhynnykh vohnepalʹnykh perelomiv]. Klinicheskaia khirurgiia, (5), С.60–62. (in Ukrainian)
- Trutyak, I. R., Gaida, I. M., & Bohdan, I. S. (2016). Treatment of complications of combat trauma of the musculoskeletal system in the military medical clinical center. XVII congress of orthopedists- traumatologists of Ukraine: coll. of science works. Kyiv, 33–34. (in Ukrainian)
- Loskutov, O., & Zarutskiy, Ya. (2016) The modern concept of diagnosis and treatment of gunshot and mine-explosive injuries of limbs [Suchasna kontseptsiya diahnostyky ta likuvannya vohnepalʹnykh i minno-vybukhovykh poranenʹ kintsivok]. Orthopaedics, traumatology and prosthetics, (2), 5–9. https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-5987201625-9 (in Ukrainian)
- Коrol, S. О., & Matviychuk, B. V. (2017). The provision of modern aspects of surgical add to wounded persons for the brachial bone gun-shot fracture [Suchasni aspekty nadannya khirurhichnoyi dopomohy poranenym z pryvodu vohnepalʹnoho perelomu plechovoyi kistky]. Klinicheskaia khirurgiia, (3), 36–38.
- Коrol, S. О. (2018). Bone grafting in the system of specialized treatment of victims with battle limb injuries [Kistkova plastyka v systemi spetsializovanoho likuvannya poranenykh z boyovymy travmamy kintsivok]. Trauma (Ukraine), 19(1), 20–26. https://doi.org/10.22141/1608-1706.1.19.2018.126659 (in Ukrainian)
- Loskutov, O., Bilyi, S., & Daragan, R. (2018). Peculiarities of gunshot wound treatment of the wrist in modern conditions. Orthopaedics, traumatology and prosthetics, (2), 57–62. https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872018257-62 (in russian)
- Borzykh, N., Strafun, O, & Vlasenko., M. (2018). Surgical treatment of gunshot penetrated wounds of elbow joint[Khirurhichne likuvannya poranenykh iz vohnepalʹnymy pronyknymy ushkodzhennyamy liktʹovoho suhloba], Orthopaedics, traumatology and prosthetics, (1), 29–33. https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872018129-33 (in Ukrainian)
- Коrol, S. О. (2016). Analysis of surgical treatment of tibial fractures fractures during the antiterrorist operation [Analiz khirurhichnoho likuvannya poranenykh iz perelomamy kistok homilky pid chas antyterorystychnoyi operatsiyi]. Orthopaedics, traumatology and prosthetics, (2), 10–14. https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872016210-14 (in Ukrainian)
- Gunshot wounds. Treatment at the stages of medical evacuation: guidelines for independent work of 3-5 year students of medical and dental faculties (2015). Eds. N. I. Berezka, & V. G. Vlasenko. Kharkov : KhNMU,
- Коrol, S. О., & Bespalenko, A. A. (2015). The use of modern methods of specialized trauma treatment of the wounded with gunshot fractures of long bones (IV level of medical care) [Vykorystannya suchasnykh metodiv spetsializovanoho travmatolohichnoho likuvannya poranenykh z vohnepalʹnymy perelomamy dovhykh kistok (IV rivenʹ nadannya medychnoyi dopomohy)]. Litopys travmatolohii ta ortopediyi, (1‒2), 28–30. (in Ukrainian)
- Laksha, A. M., & Los’, D. V. (2015). Treatment of victims with gunshot wounds of the soft tissues of the limbs [Likuvannya postrazhdalykh z vohnepalʹnymy poranennyamy m‘yakykh tkanyn kintsivok]. Litopys travmatolohii ta ortopediyi, (1‒2), 31–33. (in Ukrainian).
- Guriev, S. O., Kravtsov, D. I., Marcinkovskyi, S. P., Ordatii, A., Goncharov, O. L., Tkachenko, D. G., & Adonin, D. I. (2016). Features of modern mine-explosive and gunshot trauma at early hospital stage of medical aid rendering at trhe conditions of modern military actions illustrated by ato in the east of Ukraine. Visnyk morsʹkoyi medytsyny, (2), 122–123. (in Ukrainian)
- Коrol, S. О. (2016). Fire and mine-explosive injuries of the lower leg in the structure of combat trauma of the limbs during an anti-terrorist operation Visnyk morsʹkoyi medytsyny, (2), 215–219. (in Ukrainian)
- Svetlichniy, Е. V., Gerasimenko, О. S., & Muradian, К. R. (2018). Application of ultrasonic navigation in surgical treatment of a gun–shot wounds [ ]. Klinicheskaia khirurgiia, (2), 38–41. https://doi.org/10.26779/2522-1396.2018.02.38 (in Ukrainian)
- Boichak, M. P., Yurchenko, B. V., Moshkivskyi, V. M., & Fedorova, O. O. (2022). Evolution of treatment principles of patients with gunshot wounds to uptodate damage control resuscitation strategy. Ukrainian Journal of Military Medicine, 3(2), 120‒128. https://doi.org/10.46847/ujmm.2022.2(3)-120 (in Ukrainian)
- Ryndenko, V. G., Feskov, O. E., & Kopytchak, I. R. (2017). General principles of treatment of open and gunshot wounds of the skeleton. Emergency medicine, (2), 9–20. (in Ukrainian)
- Domansky, A. M., Korol, S.O. (2017).Tactics of managing patients with severe bone injuries (DAMADGE CONTROL ORTOPEDICS) in the surgical t reatment of gunshot wounds of the extremities [Taktika vedennja patsientiv iz tyazhkymy travmamy kistok (DAMADGE CONTROL ORTOPEDICS u khirurgichnomu likuvanni vognepalnych poranen’ kintsivok]. Surgery of Ukraine,(2), 39–42. (in Ukrainian)
- Strafun S. S., Kurinnyi I. M., Borzykh N. O., Tsymbalyuk Y. V., Shipunov V. G. (2021). Tactics of surgical treatment of the wounded with gunshot injuries of the upper limb in modern conditions [Taktyka khirurhichnoho likuvannia poranenykh iz vohnepalnymy travmamy verkhnoi kintsivky v suchasnykh umovakh] Buletin of rthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, (2), 10–17. (in Ukrainian)
- Vyrva, O., Mikhanovskiy, D., Bets, I., Bitsadze, M., Shevchenko, I., Rykun, M., Skidanov, M. (2022). Treatment of limb combat blast wounds using negative pressure [Vyrva O. Ie. Likuvannia vybukhovykh ran kintsivok z vykorystanniam nehatyvnoho tysku]. Ortopediia, travmatolohiia ta protezuvannia, (3–4), 5–11. ttps://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720223-45-12(in Ukrainian)
- Trichlib V. I., Duda, O. K., Maidanyuk, V. P., Tkachuk S. I. (2015).The structure of combat trauma depending on the nature of striking factors during some modern local wars, military conflicts (literature review) [Struktura boiovoi travmy zalezhno vid kharakteru urazhuvalnykh faktoriv pid chas deiakykh suchasnykh lokalnykh viin, viiskovykh konfliktiv (ohliad literatury)]. Family medicine, 4(60), 63–69. (in Ukrainian)
- Trichlib, V. I., Duda, O. K., Maidanyuk, V. P., Tkachuk, S. I., Zavrotskyi, O. I. (2015). Peculiarities of gunshot and mine-explosive injuries (literature review)[ Osoblyvosti vohnepalnykh i minno-vybukhovykh poranen (ohliad literatury).]. Health of society, (1–2), 48–58. (in Ukrainian)
- Nechaev, E. A., Zakharov, V. I., Zakharov, Yu. M. (1994). Medical rehabilitation of participants in wars and local armed conflicts [Medytsynskaia reabylytatsyia uchastnykov voin y lokalnуkh vooruzhennуkh konflyktov]. Military Medical Journal, (2), 4–7. (in Russian)
- Trutyak, I. R., Medzin, V. I., Trutyak, Y. I., Homa, T. V. (2015). Features of modern gunshot fractures of the bones of the limbs[Osoblyvosti suchasnykh vohnepalnykh perelomiv kistok kintsivok]. Clinical anatomy and operative surgery, (14, 3), 114–116 http://nbuv.gov.ua/UJRN/kaoch_2015_14_3_30. (in Ukrainian)
- Ryndenko V. G., Feskov, O. E., Kopitchak I. R. (2017). General principles of treatment of open and gunshot injuries of the skeleton [Zahalni pryntsypy likuvannia vidkrytykh ta vohnepalnykh poshkodzhen skeleta]. Medicine of emergency conditions, 2 (81) //mif-ua.com/article/44467. (in Ukrainian)
- Polishchuk, M. E., Danchyn, O. G. (2015). Gunshot wounds of the spine [Vohnepalni poranennia khrebta]. Ukrainian Neurosurgical Journal, (2), 27–33. (in Ukrainian)
- Organization of the provision of specialized neurosurgical assistance to the wounded in the spine and spinal cord during wartime (2015). / E. G. Pedachenko, O. G. Danchyn, M. E. Polishchuk [and others][Orhanizatsiia nadannia spetsializovanoi neirokhirurhichnoi dopomohy poranenym v khrebet i spynnyi mozok u viiskovyi chas.]. Ukrainian Journal of Minimally Invasive and Endoscopic Surgery, (19, #1), 34–40. (in Ukrainian)
- Radchenko V. O., Popsuyshapka, K. O., Popov A. I. [et al.]. (2016). Epidemiology of gunshot injuries of the spine in the Kharkiv region during military operations in the East of Ukraine [Epidemiolohiia vohnepalnykh ushkodzhen khrebta v Kharkivskomu rehioni pid chas viiskovykh dii na Skhodi Ukrainy]. Ortopedia, traumatology and prosthetics, (3), 5–10. (in Ukrainian)
- Polishchuk, M. E., Danchyn, O. G., Isaenko, O. L., Tkachenko, O. A. [et al.] (2015). Gunshot injuries of the spine and spinal cord in the conditions of local wars (literature review and analysis of own observations [Vohnepalni poranennia khrebta i spynnoho mozku v umovakh lokalnykh viin (ohliad literatury ta analiz vlasnykh sposterezhen)]. Ukrainian neurosurgical journal, (1), 16–22. (in Ukrainian)
- Chernov A. L., Khvysyuk, N. I., Ryndenko, V. G. [et al.] (2015). Open injuries of the spine and spinal cord [Otkrytye povrezhdenyia pozvonochnyka i spynnoho mozgha]. Medicine of non-urgent conditions, 8 (71), 15–28. (in Ukrainian)
- Gunshot injuries of the spine and spinal cord in the conditions of local wars (literature review and analysis of own observations)[Vohnepalni poranennia khrebta i spynnoho mozku v umovakh lokalnykh viin (ohliad literatury ta analiz vlasnykh sposterezhen]. Ukrainian neurosurgical journal: scientific. practice Journal, Kyiv, 2015, (1), 16–22. (in Ukrainian)
- Popsuyshapka K. O. (2016).Meta-analysis of the results of treatment of explosive fractures of the lower thoracic andlumbar regions of the spine [Metaanalyz rezultativ likuvannia vybukhovykh perelomiv nyzhnohrudnoho ta poperekovoho viddiliv khrebta]. Ortopediya, traumatology and prosthetics, (4), 134–142. (in Ukrainian)
- Sayed, M. A., Wenger, V. F., Chuyko, Yu. N. (2016). Analysis of surgical treatment of neo-complicated explosive fractures of the thoracic and lumbar spine [Analyz khyrurhycheskoho lechenyia neoslozhnennykh vzryvnykh perelomov hrudnoho y poiasnychnoho otdela pozvonochnyka]. Herald of marine medicine: science-practice. journal, (2), 249–255. (in Ukrainian)
- Khomyakov, V. M., Kyrychenko, A. G. Shimon, Yu. G. [et al.] Disability of ATO participants in Ukraine due to musculoskeletal injuries [Invalidnist uchasnykiv ATO v Ukraini vnaslidok travm oporno-rukhovoho aparatu] // XVII Congress of Orthopedists -traumatologists of Ukraine: coll. of science works – Kyiv, 2016. – P. 30–31. (in Ukrainian)
- Green, S. O. (2016). Elimination of the main complications of gunshot fractures of the limbs by means of physical rehabilitation in the post-immobilization period // Scientific journal Nats. ped. University named after M.P. Drahomanova. Series 15. Scientific and pedagogical problems of physics. cultures, 3K1(70), 34–38. (in Ukrainian)
- Kruk, I. M., Grigus I. M. (2022). Physical therapy of military personnel with the consequences of gunshot wounds [Fizychna terapiia viiskovosluzhbovtsiv z naslidkamy vohnepalnykh poranen]. Rehabilitation and Recreation, (12), 44 – 51. (in Ukrainian)
- Dandash, Hasan, Pidkopai, H. O., Lytovchenko, V. O. [et al.].[2018]. Use of the program of physical rehabilitation of victims with the consequences of a mine-explosive injury of the lower extremity at the polyclinic stage [Vykorystannia prohramy fizychnoi reabilitatsii postrazhdalykh z naslidkamy minno-vybukhovoi travmy
- nyzhnoi kintsivky na poliklinichnomu etapi]. Scientific Jornal "Science Rise Medical Science", 1(21), 19–24. (in Ukrainian)
- Alyoshina, A., Sologub O. (2019). Modern view on the use of physical rehabilitation tools for gunshot wounds of the lower leg [Suchasnyi pohliad na zastosuvannia zasobiv fizychnoi reabilitatsii pry vohnepalnykh urazhenniakh kistok homilky]. Youth scientific bulletin, Chapter 4, 56–62. (in Ukrainian)
- Physical therapy of persons with gunshot fractures of the proximal part of the humerus [Fizychna terapiia osib z vohnepalnymy perelomamy proksymalnoho viddilu plechovoi kistky]. Operation code: NIK413, 2020 //https://fc.sspu.edu.ua^files. (in Ukrainian)
- Hertsen, I. G., Kulazhenko, E. V., Kuks, Yu. V. (1991). Comparative analysis of late complicated fire injuries [Sravnytelnyi analyz pozdnykh oslozhnenyi ohnestrelnykh perelomov]. XXII plenum of the All-Union Board. science general traumat.-orthopedist ( Irkutsk, J une 2 7-29, 1991): t hesis. a cc., 95–96. (in Russian)
- Green, S. O. (2019). Physical rehabilitation of military personnel with the consequences of gunshot fractures of the leg bones: autoref. thesis for obtaining the degree of candidate. sciences in physics education and sports: [special] 24.00.03 "Physical rehabilitation" [Fizychna reabilitatsiia viiskovosluzhbovtsiv z naslidkamy vohnepalnykh perelomiv kistok homilky: avtoref. dys. na zdobuttia stupenia kand. nauk z fiz. vykhovannia ta sportu]. Kyiv, 26 p. (in Ukrainian)
- Volyansky, O. M., Kich A. Yu.( 2018.). Problem-focused rehabilitation of servicemen with gunshot wounds of the limbs [Problemosfokusovana reabilitatsiia viiskovosluzhbovtsiv z vohnepalnymy poranenniamy kintsivok]. Pain Medicine Journa, 3, ( 2/10). (in Ukrainian)
- Kudievsky, A. V., Golovakha, M. L., Shishka, I. V., Zabelin I. N. [et al.] (2016). The role of surgical treatment methods in the medical rehabilitation of patients with diseases and consequences of injuries of the musculoskeletal system [Rol khyrurhycheskykh metodov lechenyia v medytsynskoi reabylytatsyy patsyentov s zabolevanyiamy y posledstvyiamy travm oporno-dvyhatelnoi systemy]. Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, (4), 90–95. (in Ukrainian)
- Buryanov, O. A. [et al.] (2017). Restorative treatment of victims with multiple gunshot fractures of long bones [Vidnovne likuvannia postrazhdalykh iz mnozhynnymy vohnepalnymy perelomamy dovhykh kistok]. Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, (1), 46–53. (in Ukrainian)
- Serdyuk, A. M., Bely, V. Ya., Kundiyev Yu. I. [et al.] (2014). The problem of assessing the effectiveness of providing medical aid to anti-terrorist operation forces and the population in the southeast of Ukraine [Problema otsinky efektyvnosti nadannia medychnoi dopomohy sylam antyterorystychnoi operatsii ta naselenniu na pivdennomu skhodi Ukrainy]. Journal of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine, (20, 4), 409–415. (in Ukrainian)
- Bur'yanov, O. A., Kazmirchuk, A. P., Savka, I. S. [et al.] (2016). Justification of the system for evaluating the effectiveness of telemedicine technologies in the staged treatment of patients with gunshot fractures of long bones [Obgruntuvannia systemy otsinky efektyvnosti telemedychnykh tekhnolohii v etapnomu likuvanni patsiientiv z vohnepalnymy perelomamy dovhykh kistok]. Orthopedics , traumatology and prosthetics, (3), 11–15. (in Ukrainian)
- Loskutov, O. E., Domanskyi, A. M., Oliynyk, [et al.]. Mistakes in providing medical care for gunshot wounds of the limb s [Pomylky nadannia medychnoi dopomohy pry vohnepalnykh poranenniakh kintsivok]. Electronic resource]: irbis-nbuv.gov.ua /cgi-bin/ irbis_nbuv/cgiirbis_64exe?С21СО... (in Ukrainian)
- Ostroushko, O. (2017). Peculiarities of physical rehabilitation with gunshot wounds of the shoulder joint [Osoblyvosti fizychnoi reabilitatsii pry vohnepalnykh poranenniakh plechovoho suhloba]. Theory and methodology of physical education and sports, (2), P. 59–62. (in Ukrainian)
- Fedorovych, O., Perederii, A. (2017).Current state of rehabilitation of persons with spinal cord and spinal cord injuries in Ukraine [Suchasnyi stan reabilitatsii osib z travmamy khrebta ta spynnoho mozku v Ukraini]. Sportivna nauka Ukrainy, 3 (79), 40–46. (in Ukrainian)
- Istomin, A. G., Borodai, A. L., Korolkova, A. A. (2017). Evaluation of the effectiveness of the method of continuous passive movement in the rehabilitation of patients with fractures of the lower extremities due to gunshot wounds [Otsenka effektyvnosty metoda nepreryvnoho passyvnoho dvyzhenyia v reabylytatsyy patsyentov s perelomamy nyzhnykh konechnostei vsledstvye ohnestrelnykh ranenyi. Suchasni kontseptsii likuvannia ortopedychnoi patolohii ta naslidkiv
- travm oporno-rukhovoi systemy]. Modern concepts of treatment of orthopedic pathology and consequences of injuries -motor system (Dnipro, September 15–16, 2017): math. science and practice conference dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Ukrainian-German association of orthopedists and traumatologists, 69–70. (in Ukrainian)
- Korzh, M. O., Tankut, V. O., Rykun, M. D., Golubeva, I. V., Berenov, K. V., Androsenkova, V. A. (2022). Actual issues of the formation of a system of rehabilitation of victims with fractures of long bones of the limbs in the conditions of martial law [Aktualni pytannia formuvannia systemy reabilitatsii postrazhdalykh iz perelomamy dovhykh kistok kintsivok v umovakh voiennoho stanu]. Orthopedics , traumatology and prosthetics, (1 – 2), 5 – 11. (in Ukrainian)
- Lyashko, V. Development of rehabilitation in Ukraine/ Report of the Minister of Health at the international rehabilitation forum [Rozbudova reabilitatsii v Ukraini / Dopovid na mizhnarodnomu forumi reabilitatsii]. Lviv, April 12, 2023//https://ift.tt/tvwazbx. (in Ukrainian)
