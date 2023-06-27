CHONDROSARCOMA IN THE XXI CENTURY
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872023256-75
Keywords:Chondrosarcoma, classification, diagnosis, treatment
Abstract
Chondrosarcoma (CHS) is a rare oncopathology, is the third most common primary bone tumor after multiple myeloma and osteosarcoma. It accounts for about 25 % of the total number of bone sarcomas. CHS mainly affects adults and occurs more often in people older than 40 years, in children and adolescents it is less than 5 % of all cases of primary CHS. The most common CHS sites can be any bone containing cartilage, but most often this tumor is found in pelvis, femur and shoulder bones, and ribs. CHS are divided: by origin (primary and secondary), anatomical site (central — inside the bone marrow canal, peripheral — inside the existing osteochondroma, periosteal — on the bone surface), histological degrees GI-GII-GIII. The WHO classification (2020) includes central normal, secondary peripheral, periosteal, dedifferentiated, mesenchymal and clear-cell CHS. More than 90 % of conventional CHS are tumors of low and medium malignancy degree, with a low potential for metastasis. CHS is caused by mutations in genes that control bone growth and development. The main risk factors are the patientʼs age, previous radiation, genetic factors and predisposition to oncological diseases. Diagnosis of CHS is based on a complex algorithm, which involves collecting the patient's complaints, anamnesis, clarifying clinical symptoms, imaging (X-ray, CT, MRI), histopathological picture. The biopsy conclusion is the most important in establishing the final diagnosis. However, there are several tumors whose histological picture is similar to CHS: enchondroma, chondroblastoma, osteosarcoma, giant cell tumor of bone, dedifferentiated liposarcoma, synovial sarcoma. The CHS treatment protocol is determined based on the results of anamnestic data, imaging, histopathological results, CHS classification, and its final tumor subtype. The «gold standard» remains surgical removal of the tumor. Radiation and chemotherapy don’t play a significant role in the treatment of CHS, but require further study. Targeted and immunotherapy have a certain potential, even with a high degree of CHS resistance to traditional chemotherapy.
References
- Chow, W. A. (2018). Chondrosarcoma: biology, genetics, and epigenetics. F1000Research, 7, F1000 Faculty Rev-1826. https://doi.org/10.12688/f1000research.15953.1
- van Oosterwijk, J. G., Anninga, J. K., Gelderblom, H., Cleton-Jansen, A. M., & Bovée, J. V. (2013). Update on targets and novel treatment options for high-grade osteosarcoma and chondrosarcoma. Hematology/oncology clinics of North America, 27(5), 1021–1048. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.hoc.2013.07.012
- Murphey, M. D., Walker, E. A., Wilson, A. J., Kransdorf, M. J., Temple, H. T., & Gannon, F. H. (2003). From the archives of the AFIP: imaging of primary chondrosarcoma: radiologic-pathologic correlation. Radiographics : a review publication of the Radiological Society of North America, 23(5), 1245–1278. https://doi.org/10.1148/rg.235035134
- Kim, J. H., & Lee, S. K. (2023). Classification of Chondrosarcoma: From Characteristic to Challenging Imaging Findings. Cancers, 15(6), 1703. https://doi.org/10.3390/cancers15061703
- Jemal, A., Siegel, R., Ward, E., Murray, T., Xu, J., Smigal, C., & Thun, M. J. (2006). Cancer statistics, 2006. CA: a cancer journal for clinicians, 56(2), 106–130. https://doi.org/10.3322/canjclin.56.2.106
- Hartley, A. L., Blair, V., Harris, M., Birch, J. M., Banerjee, S. S., Freemont, A. J., McClure, J., & McWilliam, L. J. (1991). Sarcomas in north west England: II. Incidence. British journal of cancer, 64(6), 1145–1150. https://doi.org/10.1038/bjc.1991.479
- Serlo, J., Tarkkanen, M., Sampo, M., Vettenranta, K., Riikonen, P., & Helenius, I. (2015). Incidence, treatment and survival of paediatric patients with bone sarcomas in Finland from 1991 to 2005. Acta paediatrica (Oslo, Norway:1992), 104(7), 738–745. https://doi.org/10.1111/apa.12986
- Fukushima, T., Ogura, K., Akiyama, T., Takeshita, K., & Kawai, A. (2018). Descriptive epidemiology and outcomes of bone sarcomas in adolescent and young adult patients in Japan. BMC musculoskeletal disorders, 19(1), 297. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12891-018-2217-1
- Brien, E. W., Mirra, J. M., & Kerr, R. (1997). Benign and malignant cartilage tumors of bone and joint: their anatomic and theoretical basis with an emphasis on radiology, pathology and clinical biology. I. The intramedullary cartilage tumors. Skeletal radiology, 26(6), 325–353. https://doi.org/10.1007/s002560050246
- Flemming, D. J., & Murphey, M. D. (2000). Enchondroma and chondrosarcoma. Seminars in musculoskeletal radiology, 4(1), 59–71. https://doi.org/10.1055/s-2000-6855
- Murphey, M. D., Flemming, D. J., Boyea, S. R., Bojescul, J. A., Sweet, D. E., & Temple, H. T. (1998). Enchondroma versus chondrosarcoma in the appendicular skeleton: differentiating features. Radiographics : a review publication of the Radiological Society of North America, 18(5), 1213–1245. https://doi.org/10.1148/radiographics.18.5.9747616
- Polychronidou, G., Karavasilis, V., Pollack, S. M., Huang, P. H., Lee, A., & Jones, RL. (2017). Novel therapeutic approaches in chondrosarcoma. Future oncology (London, England), 13(7), 637–648. https://doi.org/10.2217/fon-2016-0226
- Bloem, J. L., & Reidsma, I. I. (2012). Bone and soft tissue tumors of hip and pelvis. European journal of radiology, 81(12), 3793–3801. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ejrad.2011.03.101
- Leddy, L R., & Holmes, R. E. (2014). Chondrosarcoma of bone. Cancer treatment and research, 162, 117–130. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-07323-1_6
- Andreou, D., Ruppin, S., Fehlberg, S., Pink, D., Werner, M., & Tunn, P. U. (2011). Survival and prognostic factors in chondrosarcoma: results in 115 patients with long-term follow-up. Acta orthopaedica, 82(6), 749–755. https://doi.org/10.3109/17453674.2011.636668
- Mosier, S. M., Patel, T., Strenge, K., & Mosier, A. D. (2012). Chondrosarcoma in childhood: the radiologic and clinical conundrum. Journal of radiology case reports, 6(12), 32–42. https://doi.org/10.3941/jrcr.v6i12.1241
- Murphey, M. D., Flemming, D. J., Boyea, S. R., Bojescul, J. A., Sweet, D. E., & Temple, H. T. (1998). Enchondroma versus chondrosarcoma in the appendicular skeleton: differentiating features. Radiographics : a review publication of the Radiological Society of North America, 18(5), 1213–1245. https://doi.org/10.1148/radiographics.18.5.9747616
- Ahmed, A. R., Tan, T. S., Unni, K. K., Collins, M. S., Wenger, D. E., & Sim, F. H. (2003). Secondary chondrosarcoma in osteochondroma: report of 107 patients. Clinical
- orthopaedics and related research, (411), 193–206. https://doi.org/10.1097/01.blo.0000069888.31220.2b
- Altay, M., Bayrakci, K., Yildiz, Y., Erekul, S., & Saglik, Y. (2007). Secondary chondrosarcoma in cartilage bone tumors: report of 32 patients. Journal of orthopaedic science : official journal of the Japanese Orthopaedic Association, 12(5), 415–423. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00776-007-1152-z
- Douis, H., & Saifuddin, A. (2013). The imaging of cartilaginous bone tumours. II. Chondrosarcoma. Skeletal radiology, 42(5), 611–626. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00256-012-1521-3
- Choi, J. H., & Ro, J. Y. (2021). The 2020 WHO Classification of Tumors of Bone: An Updated Review. Advances in anatomic pathology, 28(3), 119–138. https://doi.org/10.1097/PAP.0000000000000293
- Douis, H., Parry, M., Vaiyapuri, S., & Davies, A. M. (2018). What are the differentiating clinical and MRI-features of enchondromas from low-grade chondrosarcomas? European radiology, 28(1), 398–409. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00330-017-4947-0
- Aigner T. (2002). Towards a new understanding and classification of chondrogenic neoplasias of the skeleton--biochemistry and cell biology of chondrosarcoma and its variants. Virchows Archiv : an international journal of pathology, 441(3), 219–230.
- https://doi.org/10.1007/s00428-002-0641-x
- Wells, M. E., Childs, B. R., Eckhoff, M. D., Rajani, R., Potter, B. K., & Polfer, E. M. (2021). Atypical cartilaginous tumors: trends in management. Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Global research & reviews, 5(12), e21.00277. https://doi.org/10.5435/JAAOSGlobal-D-21-00277
- Damron, T. A., Ward, W. G., & Stewart, A. (2007). Osteosarcoma, chondrosarcoma, and Ewing's sarcoma: National Cancer Data Base Report. Clinical orthopaedics and related research, 459, 40–47. https://doi.org/10.1097/BLO.0b013e318059b8c9
- Bindiganavile, S., Han, I., Yun, J. Y., & Kim, H. S. (2015). Long-term Outcome of Chondrosarcoma: A Single Institutional Experience. Cancer research and treatment, 47(4), 897–903. https://doi.org/10.4143/crt.2014.135
- Wang, Z., Chen, G., Chen, X., Huang X., Liu, M., Pan, W., Yan, X., Lin, N., & Ye, Z. (2019). Predictors of the survival of patients with chondrosarcoma of bone and metastatic disease at diagnosis. Journal of Cancer, 10(11), 2457–2463. https://doi.org/10.7150/jca.30388
- Leerapun, T., Hugate, R. R., Inwards, C. Y., Scully, S. P., & Sim, F. H. (2007). Surgical management of conventional grade I chondrosarcoma of long bones. Clinical orthopaedics and related research, 463, 166–172. https://doi.org/10.1097/BLO.0b013e318146830f
- Lee, F. Y., Mankin H. J., Fondren, G., Gebhardt, M. C., Springfield, D. S., Rosenberg, A. E., & Jennings, L C. (1999). Chondrosarcoma of bone: an assessment of outcome. The Journal of bone and joint surgery. American volume, 81(3), 326–338. https://doi.org/10.2106/00004623-199903000-00004
- van Praag Veroniek, V. M., Rueten-Budde, A. J., Ho, V., Dijkstra, P. D. S., Study group Bone and Soft tissue tumours (WeBot), Fiocco, M., & van de Sande, M. A. J. (2018). Incidence, outcomes and prognostic factors during 25 years of treatment of chondrosarcomas. Surgical oncology, 27(3), 402–408. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.suronc.2018.05.009
- Engel, H., Herget, G. W., Füllgraf, H., Sutter, R., Benndorf, M., Bamberg, F., & Jungmann, P. M. (2021). Chondrogenic Bone Tumors: The Importance of Imaging Characteristics. Chondrogene Knochentumoren: Bildgebung als Wegweiser RoFo : Fortschritte auf dem Gebiete der Rontgenstrahlen und der Nuklearmedizin, 193(3), 262–275. https://doi.org/10.1055/a-1288-1209
- Gelderblom, H., Hogendoorn, P. C., Dijkstra, S. D., van Rijswijk, C. S., Krol, A. D., Taminiau, A. H., & Bovée, J. V. (2008). The clinical approach towards chondrosarcoma. The oncologist, 13(3), 320–329. https://doi.org/10.1634/theoncologist.2007-0237
- Evans, H. L., Ayala, A. G., & Romsdahl, M. M. (1977). Prognostic factors in chondrosarcoma of bone: a clinicopathologic analysis with emphasis on histologic grading. Cancer, 40(2), 818–831. https://doi.org/10.1002/1097-0142(197708)40:2<818::aidcncr2820400234>3.0.co;2-b
- Amer, K. M., Munn, M., Congiusta, D., Abraham, J. A., & Basu Mallick, A. (2020). Survival and Prognosis of Chondrosarcoma Subtypes: SEER Database Analysis. Journal of orthopaedic research : official publication of the Orthopaedic Research Society, 38(2), 311–319. https://doi.org/10.1002/jor.24463
- Gao, Z., Lu, T., Song, H., Gao, Z., Ren, F., Ouyang, P., Wang, Y., Zhu, J., Zhou, S., & He, X. (2019). Prognostic factors and treatment options for patients with high-grade chondrosarcoma. Medical science monitor : international medical journal of experimental and clinical research, 25, 8952–8967. https://doi.org/10.12659/MSM.917959
- Giuffrida, A. Y., Burgueno, J. E., Koniaris, L. G., Gutierrez, J. C., Duncan, R., & Scully, S. P. (2009). Chondrosarcoma in the United States (1973 to 2003): an analysis of 2890 cases from the SEER database. The Journal of bone and joint surgery. American volume, 91(5), 1063–1072. https://doi.org/10.2106/JBJS.H.00416
- Bilimoria, K. Y., Stewart, A. K., Winchester, D. P., & Ko, C. Y. (2008). The National Cancer Data Base: a powerful initiative to improve cancer care in the United States. Annals of surgical oncology, 15(3), 683–690. https://doi.org/10.1245/s10434-007-9747-3
- Merkow, R. P., Rademaker, A. W., & Bilimoria, K. Y. (2018). Practical Guide to Surgical Data Sets: National Cancer Database (NCDB). JAMA surgery, 153(9), 850–851. https://doi.org/10.1001/jamasurg.2018.0492
- Bougeard, G., Renaux-Petel, M., Flaman, J. M., Charbonnier, C., Fermey, P., Belotti, M., Gauthier-Villars, M., Stoppa-Lyonnet, D., Consolino, E., Brugières, L., Caron, O., Benusiglio, P. R., Bressac-de Paillerets, B., Bonadona, V., Bonaïti-Pellié, C., Tinat, J., Baert-Desurmont, S., & Frebourg, T. (2015). Revisiting Li-Fraumeni Syndrome From TP53 Mutation Carriers. Journal of clinical oncology : official journal of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, 33(21), 2345–2352. https://doi.org/10.1200/JCO.2014.59.5728
- Herget, G. W., Kontny, U., Saueressig, U., Baumhoer, D., Hauschild, O., Elger, T., Südkamp, N. P., & Uhl, M. (2013). Osteochondrom und multiple Osteochondrome : Empfehlungen zur Diagnostik und Vorsorge unter besonderer Berücksichtigung des Auftretens sekundärer Chondrosarkome [Osteochondroma and multiple osteochondromas: recommendations on the diagnostics and follow-up with special consideration to the occurrence of secondary chondrosarcoma]. Der Radiologe,
- (12), 1125–1136. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00117-013-2571-9 (in Germain)
- Sonne-Holm, E., Wong, C., & Sonne-Holm, S. (2014). Multiple cartilaginous exostoses and development of chondrosarcomas--a systematic review. Danish medical journal, 61(9), A4895.
- Schwartz, H. S., Zimmerman, N. B., Simon, M. A., Wroble, R. R., Millar, E. A., & Bonfiglio, M. (1987). The malignant potential of enchondromatosis. The Journal of bone and joint surgery. American volume, 69(2), 269–274.
- Herget, G. W., Strohm, P., Rottenburger, C., Kontny, U., Kraub, T., Bohm, J., Sudkamp, N., & Uhl, M. (2014). Insights into Enchondroma, Enchondromatosis and the risk of secondary Chondrosarcoma. Review of the literature with an emphasis on the clinical behaviour, radiology, malignant transformation and the follow up. Neoplasma, 61(4), 365–378. https://doi.org/10.4149/neo_2014_046
- Nakashima, Y., Unni, K. K., Shives, T. C., Swee, R. G., & Dahlin, D. C. (1986). Mesenchymal chondrosarcoma of bone and soft tissue. A review of 111 cases. Cancer, 57(12), 2444–2453. https://doi.org/10.1002/1097-0142(19860615)57:12<2444::aidcncr2820571233>3.0.co;2-k
- Gulia, A., Kurisunkal, V., Puri, A., Nayak, P., & Rekhi, B. (2022). Clear Cell Chondrosarcoma-Oncological Outcomes in an Asian Cohort. Indian journal of surgical oncology, 13(2), 282–287. https://doi.org/10.1007/s13193-021-01450-1
- Collins, M. S., Koyama, T., Swee, R. G., & Inwards, C. Y. (2003). Clear cell chondrosarcoma: radiographic, computed tomographic, and magnetic resonance findings in 34 patients with pathologic correlation. Skeletal radiology, 32(12), 687–694. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00256-003-0668-3
- Bui N., Dietz, H., Farag, S., Hirbe, A C., Wagner, M. J., Van Tine, B. A., Ganjoo, K., Jones, R. L., Keedy, V. L., & Davis, E. J. (2023). A Retrospective Multi-Institutional Cohort Analysis of Clinical Characteristics and Outcomes in Dedifferentiated Chondrosarcoma. Cancers, 15(9), 2617. https://doi.org/10.3390/cancers15092617
- Kresse, M. E., Kransdorf, M. J., Beauchamp, C. P., Larsen, B. T., & Goulding, K. A. (2023). Periosteal chondrosarcoma: an unusual juxtacortical sarcoma. Skeletal radiology, 52(3), 623–631. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00256-022-04216-0
- Dorfman, H. D., & Czerniak, B. (1998). Bone Tumors. Mosby, St. Louis, Mo, USA.
- Murphey, M. D., Choi, J. J., Kransdorf, M. J., Flemming, D. J., & Gannon, F. H. (2000). Imaging of osteochondroma: variants and complications with radiologic-pathologic correlation. Radiographics : a review publication of the Radiological Society of North America, 20(5), 1407–1434. https://doi.org/10.1148/radiographics.20.5.g00se171407
- Rozeman, L B., Sangiorgi, L., Briaire-de Bruijn, I. H., Mainil-Varlet, P., Bertoni, F., Cleton-Jansen, A. M., Hogendoorn, P. C., & Bovée, J. V. (2004). Enchondromatosis (Ollier disease, Maffucci syndrome) is not caused by the PTHR1 mutation p.R150C. Human mutation, 24(6), 466–473. https://doi.org/10.1002/humu.20095
- Silve, C., & Jüppner, H. (2006). Ollier disease. Orphanet journal of rare diseases, 1, 37. https://doi.org/10.1186/1750-1172-1-37
- Konishi, E., Nakashima, Y., Mano, M., Tomita, Y., Nagasaki, I., Kubo, T., Araki, N., Haga, H., Toguchida, J., Ueda, T., Sakuma, T., Imahori, M., Morii, E., Yoshikawa H., Tsukamoto, Y., Futani, H., Wakasa, K., Hoshi, M., Hamada, S., Takeshita, H., … Yanagisawa, A. (2015). Primary central chondrosarcoma of long bone, limb girdle and trunk: Analysis of 174 cases by numerical scoring on histology. Pathology international, 65(9), 468–475. https://doi.org/10.1111/pin.12324
- Mavrogenis, A. F., Gambarotti, M., Angelini, A., Palmerini, E., Staals, E. L., Ruggieri, P., & Papagelopoulos, P. J. (2012). Chondrosarcomas revisited. Orthopedics, 35(3), e379–e390. https://doi.org/10.3928/01477447-20120222-30
- Schwartz, H. S., Zimmerman, N. B., Simon, M. A., Wroble, R. R., Millar, E. A., & Bonfiglio, M. (1987). The malignant potential of enchondromatosis. The Journal of bone and joint surgery. American volume, 69(2), 269–274.
- Verdegaal, S. H., Bovée, J. V., Pansuriya, T. C., Grimer, R. J., Ozger, H., Jutte, P. C., San Julian, M., Biau, D. J., van der Geest, I. C., Leithner, A., Streitbürger, A., Klenke,
- F. M., Gouin, F. G., Campanacci, D. A., Marec-Berard, P., Hogendoorn, P. C., Brand, R., & Taminiau, A. H. (2011). Incidence, predictive factors, and prognosis of chondrosarcoma in patients with Ollier disease and Maffucci syndrome: an international multicenter study of 161 patients. The oncologist, 16(12), 1771–1779. https://doi.org/10.1634/theoncologist.2011-0200
- Mavrogenis, A. F., Papagelopoulos, P. J., & Soucacos, P. N. (2008). Skeletal osteochondromas revisited. Orthopedics, 31(10), orthosupersite.com/view.asp?ID=32071.
- Lin, P. P., Moussallem, C. D., & Deavers, M. T. (2010). Secondary chondrosarcoma. The Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, 18(10), 608–615. https://doi.org/10.5435/00124635-201010000-00004
- Kawaguchi, S., Wada, T., Nagoya, S., Ikeda, T., Isu, K., Yamashiro, K., Kawai, A., Ishii, T., Araki, N., Myoui, A., Matsumoto, S., Umeda, T., Yoshikawa, H., Hasegawa, T., & Multi-Institutional Study of 42 Cases in Japan (2003). Extraskeletal myxoid chondrosarcoma: a Multi-Institutional Study of 42 Cases in Japan. Cancer, 97(5), 1285–1292. https://doi.org/10.1002/cncr.11162
- Drilon, A. D., Popat, S., Bhuchar, G., D'Adamo, D. R., Keohan, M. L., Fisher, C., Antonescu, C. R., Singer, S., Brennan, M. F., Judson, I., & Maki, R. G. (2008). Extraskeletal
- myxoid chondrosarcoma: a retrospective review from 2 referral centers emphasizing long-term outcomes with surgery and chemotherapy. Cancer, 113(12), 3364–3371. https://doi.org/10.1002/cncr.23978
- Antonescu, C. R., Argani, P., Erlandson, R. A., Healey, J. H., Ladanyi, M., & Huvos, A. G. (1998). Skeletal and extraskeletal myxoid chondrosarcoma: a comparative clinicopathologic, ultrastructural, and molecular study. Cancer, 83(8), 1504–1521. https://doi.org/10.1002/(sici)1097-0142(19981015)83:8<1504::aidcncr5>3.0.co;2-b
- Aigner, T., Oliveira, A. M., & Nascimento, A. G. (2004). Extraskeletal myxoid chondrosarcomas do not show a chondrocytic phenotype. Modern pathology : an official journal of the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology, 17(2), 214–221. https://doi.org/10.1038/modpathol.3800036
- Rosenberg A. E. (2013). WHO Classification of Soft Tissue and Bone, fourth edition: summary and commentary. Current opinion in oncology, 25(5), 571–573. https://doi.org/10.1097/01.cco.0000432522.16734.2d
- Kim, M. J., Cho, K. J., Ayala, A. G., & Ro, J. Y. (2011). Chondrosarcoma: with updates on molecular genetics. Sarcoma, 2011, 405437. ttps://doi.org/10.1155/2011/405437
- Geirnaerdt, M. J., Hermans, J., Bloem, J. L., Kroon, H. M., Pope, T. L., Taminiau, A. H., & Hogendoorn, P. C. (1997). Usefulness of radiography in differentiating enchondroma from central grade 1 chondrosarcoma. AJR. American journal of roentgenology, 169(4), 1097–1104. https://doi.org/10.2214/ajr.169.4.9308471
- Logie, C. I., Walker, E. A., Forsberg, J. A., Potter, B. K., & Murphey, M. D. (2013). Chondrosarcoma: A Diagnostic Imager's Guide to Decision Making and Patient Management. Seminars in musculoskeletal radiology, 17(2), 101–115. https://doi.org/10.1055/s-0033-1342967
- Geirnaerdt, M. J., Bloem, J. L., Eulderink, F., Hogendoorn, P. C., & Taminiau, A. H. (1993). Cartilaginous tumors: correlation of gadolinium-enhanced MR imaging and histopathologic findings. Radiology, 186(3), 813–817. https://doi.org/10.1148/radiology.186.3.8430192
- Li, X., Lan, M., Wang, X., Zhang, J., Gong, L., Liao, F., Lin, H., Dai, S., Fan, B., & Dong, W. (2023). Development and validation of a MRI-based combined radiomics nomogram for differentiation in chondrosarcoma. Frontiers in oncology, 13, 1090229. https://doi.org/10.3389/fonc.2023.1090229
- Norman, A., & Sissons, H. A. (1984). Radiographic hallmarks of peripheral chondrosarcoma. Radiology, 151(3), 589–596. https://doi.org/10.1148/radiology.151.3.6718712
- Woertler, K., Lindner, N., Gosheger, G., Brinkschmidt, C., & Heindel, W. (2000). Osteochondroma: MR imaging of tumor-related complications. European radiology, 10(5), 832–840. https://doi.org/10.1007/s003300051014
- Lee, K. C., Davies, A. M., & Cassar-Pullicino, V. N. (2002). Imaging the complications of osteochondromas. Clinical radiology, 57(1), 18–28. https://doi.org/10.1053/crad.2001.0719
- Herget, G. W., Strohm, P., Rottenburger, C., Kontny, U., Kraub, T., Bohm, J., Sudkamp, N., & Uhl, M. (2014). Insights into Enchondroma, Enchondromatosis and the risk of secondary Chondrosarcoma. Review of the literature with an emphasison the clinical behaviour, radiology, malignant transformation and the follow up. Neoplasma, 61(4), 365–378. https://doi.org/10.4149/neo_2014_046
- Chen, C., Li, J., Jiang, T., Tang, J., Zhang, Z., Luo, Y., Wang, X., Sun, K., Jiang, Z., Zhou, J., & Liu, Z. (2022). IDH Mutations Are Potentially the Intrinsic Genetic Link among the Multiple Neoplastic Lesions in Ollier Disease and Maffucci Syndrome: A Clinicopathologic Analysis from a Single Institute in Shanghai, China. Diagnostics (Basel, Switzerland), 12(11), 2764. https://doi.org/10.3390/diagnostics12112764
- Robinson, P., White, L. M., Sundaram, M., Kandel, R., Wunder, J., McDonald, D. J., Janney, C., & Bell, R. S. (2001). Periosteal chondroid tumors: radiologic evaluation with pathologic correlation. AJR. American journal of roentgenology, 177(5), 1183–1188. https://doi.org/10.2214/ajr.177.5.1771183
- Vanel, D., De Paolis, M., Monti, C., Mercuri, M., & Picci, P. (2001). Radiological features of 24 periosteal chondrosarcomas. Skeletal radiology, 30(4), 208–212. https://doi.org/10.1007/s002560100340
- Bertoni, F., Boriani, S., Laus, M., & Campanacci, M. (1982). Periosteal chondrosarcoma and periosteal osteosarcoma. Two distinct entities. The Journal of bone and joint surgery. British volume, 64(3), 370–376. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620X.64B3.7096408
- Nojima, T., Unni, K. K., McLeod, R. A., & Pritchard, D. J. (1985). Periosteal chondroma and periosteal chondrosarcoma. The American journal of surgical pathology, 9(9), 666–677. https://doi.org/10.1097/00000478-198509000-00006
- Ayoub, K. S., Grimer, R. J., Carter, S. R., Mangham, D. C., Davies, A. M., & Tillman, R. M. (1999). Clear cell chondrosarcoma of bone. Sarcoma, 3(2), 115–119. https://doi.org/10.1080/13577149977749
- Lyoubi, M., Oukessou, Y., El Krimi, Z., Roubal, M., Mahtar, M., Reguragui, M., & Karkouri, M. (2022). Aggressive Mesenchymal chondrosarcoma of the maxilla: Case report. International journal of surgery case reports, 91, 106696. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijscr.2021.106696
- Tsuchiya, M., Masui, T., Otsuki, Y., & Sakahara, H. (2018). Mesenchymal chondrosarcoma of the orbit: imaging features of CT and MRI. The British journal of radiology, 91(1090), 20170579. https://doi.org/10.1259/bjr.20170579
- Gusho C. A., Lee, L., Zavras, A., Seikel, Z., Miller, I., Colman, M. W., Gitelis, S., & Blank, A. T. (2022). Dedifferentiated Chondrosarcoma: A Case Series and Review of the Literature. Orthopedic reviews, 14(4), 35448. https://doi.org/10.52965/001c.35448
- Saifuddin, A., Oliveira, I., Singla, N., Chavda, A., Khoo, M., & O'Donnell, P. (2021). The importance of MRI review following the diagnosis of atypical cartilaginous tumour using image-guided needle biopsy. Skeletal radiology, 50(2), 407–415. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00256-020-03578-7
- Patel, A., Davies, A. M., Botchu, R., & James, S. (2019). A pragmatic approach to the imaging and follow-up of solitary central cartilage tumours of the proximal humerus and knee. Clinical radiology, 74(7), 517–526. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.crad.2019.01.025
- Suster, D., & Suster, S. (2021). Genetic characteristics and molecular diagnostics of bone tumors. Journal of cancer metastasis and treatment, 7, 8. http://dx.doi.org/10.20517/2394-4722.2020.119
- Mirra, J. M., Gold, R., Downs, J., & Eckardt, J. J. (1985). A new histologic approach to the differentiation of enchondroma and chondrosarcoma of the bones. A clinicopathologic analysis of 51 cases. Clinical orthopaedics and related research, (201), 214–237.
- Eefting, D., Schrage, Y. M., Geirnaerdt, M. J., Le Cessie, S., Taminiau, A. H., Bovée, J. V., Hogendoorn, P. C., & EuroBoNeT consortium (2009). Assessment of interobserver variability and histologic parameters to improve reliability in classification and grading of central cartilaginous tumors. The American journal of surgical pathology, 33(1), 50–57. https://doi.org/10.1097/PAS.0b013e31817eec2b
- Gassert, F. G., Breden, S., Neumann, J., Gassert, F. T., Bollwein, C., Knebel, C., Lenze, U., von Eisenhart-Rothe, R., Mogler, C., Makowski, M. R., Peeken, J. C., Wörtler, K., & Gersing, A. S. (2022). Differentiating Enchondromas and Atypical Cartilaginous Tumors in Long Bones with Computed Tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging. Diagnostics (Basel, Switzerland), 12(9), 2186. https://doi.org/10.3390/diagnostics12092186
- Crim, J., Schmidt, R., Layfield, L., Hanrahan, C., & Manaster, B. J. (2015). Can imaging criteria distinguish enchondroma from grade 1 chondrosarcoma? European journal of radiology, 84(11), 2222–2230. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ejrad.2015.06.033
- Lisson, C. S., Lisson, C. G., Flosdorf, K., Mayer-Steinacker, R., Schultheiss, M., von Baer, A., Barth, T. F. E., Beer, A. J., Baumhauer, M., Meier, R., Beer, M., & Schmidt, S. A. (2018). Diagnostic value of MRI-based 3D texture analysis for tissue characterisation and discrimination of low-grade chondrosarcoma from enchondroma: a pilot study. European radiology, 28(2), 468–477. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00330-017-5014-6
- Choi, B. B., Jee, W. H., Sunwoo, H. J., Cho, J. H., Kim, J. Y., Chun, K. A., Hong, S. J., Chung, H. W., Sung, M. S., Lee, Y. S., & Chung, Y. G. (2013). MR differentiation of low-grade chondrosarcoma from enchondroma. Clinical imaging, 37(3), 542–547. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.clinimag.2012.08.006
- De Coninck, T., Jans, L., Sys, G., Huysse, W., Verstraeten, T., Forsyth, R., Poffyn, B., & Verstraete, K. (2013). Dynamic contrast-enhanced MR imaging for differentiation between enchondroma and chondrosarcoma. European radiology, 23(11), 3140–3152. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00330-013-2913-z
- Deckers, C., Schreuder, B. H., Hannink, G., de Rooy, J. W., & van der Geest, I. C. (2016). Radiologic follow-up of untreated enchondroma and atypical cartilaginous tumors in the long bones. Journal of surgical oncology, 114(8), 987–991. https://doi.org/10.1002/jso.24465
- Parlier-Cuau, C., Bousson, V., Ogilvie, C. M., Lackman, R. D., & Laredo, J. D. (2011). When should we biopsy a solitary central cartilaginous tumor of long bones? Literature review and management proposal. European journal of radiology, 77(1), 6–12. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ejrad.2010.06.051
- Vanel, D., Ruggieri, P., Ferrari, S., Picci, P., Gambarotti, M., Staals, E., & Alberghini, M. (2009). The incidental skeletal lesion: ignore or explore? Cancer imaging : the official publication of the International Cancer Imaging Society, 9 Spec No A(Special issue A), S38–S43. https://doi.org/10.1102/1470-7330.2009.9009
- van de Sande, M. A. J., van der Wal, R. J. P., Navas Cañete, A., van Rijswijk, C. S. P., Kroon, H. M., Dijkstra, P. D. S., & Bloem, J. L. H. (2019). Radiologic differentiation of enchondromas, atypical cartilaginous tumors, and high-grade chondrosarcomas-Improving tumor-specific treatment: A paradigm in transit? Cancer, 125(19), 3288–3291. https://doi.org/10.1002/cncr.32404
- Sullivan, C. W., Kazley, J. M., Murtaza, H., Cooley, M., Jones, D., & DiCaprio, M. R. (2020). Team Approach: Evaluation and Management of Low-Grade Cartilaginous
- Lesions. JBJS reviews, 8(1), e0054. https://doi.org/10.2106/JBJS.RVW.19.00054
- Evans, H. L., Ayala, A. G., & Romsdahl, M. M. (1977). Prognostic factors in chondrosarcoma of bone: a clinicopathologic analysis with emphasis on histologic grading. Cancer, 40(2), 818–831. https://doi.org/10.1002/1097-0142(197708)40:2<818::aidcncr2820400234>3.0.co;2-b
- Kenan, S., Abdelwahab, I. F., Klein, M. J., Hermann, G., & Lewis, M. M. (1993). Lesions of juxtacortical origin (surface lesions of bone). Skeletal radiology, 22(5), 337–357. https://doi.org/10.1007/BF00198395
- Nojima, T., Unni, K. K., McLeod, R. A., & Pritchard, D. J. (1985). Periosteal chondroma and periosteal chondrosarcoma. The American journal of surgical pathology, 9(9), 666–677. https://doi.org/10.1097/00000478-198509000-00006
- Tlemsani, C., Larousserie, F., De Percin, S., Audard, V., Hadjadj, D., Chen, J., Biau, D., Anract, P., Terris, B., Goldwasser,F., Pasmant, E., & Boudou-Rouquette, P. (2023). Biology and Management of High-Grade Chondrosarcoma: An Update on Targets and Treatment Options. International journal of molecular sciences, 24(2), 1361. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms24021361
- Swanson P. E. (1997). Clear cell tumors of bone. Seminars in diagnostic pathology, 14(4), 281–291.
- Söder, S., Oliveira, A. M., Inwards, C. Y., Müller, S., & Aigner, T. (2006). Type II collagen, but not aggrecan expression, distinguishes clear cell chondrosarcoma and chondroblastoma. Pathology, 38(1), 35–38. https://doi.org/10.1080/00313020500455803
- Guan, X., Gao, J., Hu, J., Hu W., Yang, J., Qiu, X., Hu, C., Kong, L., & Lu, J. J. (2019). The preliminary results of proton and carbon ion therapy for chordoma and chondrosarcoma of the skull base and cervical spine. Radiation oncology (London, England), 14(1), 206. https://doi.org/10.1186/s13014-019-1407-9
- van Maldegem, A. M., Bovée, J. V., & Gelderblom, H. (2014). Comprehensive analysis of published studies involving systemic treatment for chondrosarcoma of bone between 2000 and 2013. Clinical sarcoma research, 4, 11. https://doi.org/10.1186/2045-3329-4-11
- Frezza, A. M., Cesari, M., Baumhoer, D., Biau, D., Bielack, S., Campanacci, D. A., Casanova, J., Esler, C., Ferrari, S., Funovics, P. T., Gerrand, C., Grimer, R., Gronchi, A., Haffner, N., Hecker-Nolting, S., Höller, S., Jeys, L., Jutte, P., Leithner, A., San-Julian, M., … Whelan, J. (2015). Mesenchymal chondrosarcoma: prognostic factors and outcome in 113 patients. A European Musculoskeletal Oncology Society study. European journal of cancer (Oxford, England : 1990), 51(3), 374–381. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ejca.2014.11.007
- Rozeman, L. B., Hogendoorn, P. C., & Bovée, J. V. (2002). Diagnosis and prognosis of chondrosarcoma of bone. Expert review of molecular diagnostics, 2(5), 461–472. https://doi.org/10.1586/14737159.2.5.461
- Pacheco, M., Barra, L., Gambarotti, M., Magagnoli, G., Sbaraglia, M., Asioli, S., Cocchi, S., Carretta, E., Frisoni, T., Benini, S., Dei Tos, A. P., & Righi, A. (2022). Periosteal chondrosarcoma: A case series in a referral center with survivorship analysis. European journal of surgical oncology : the journal of the European Society of Surgical Oncology and the British Association of Surgical Oncology, 48(8), 1730–1738. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ejso.2022.05.024
- Mitchell, A., Rudan, J. R., & Fenton, P. V. (1996). Juxtacortical dedifferentiated chondrosarcoma from a primary periosteal chondrosarcoma. Modern pathology : an official journal of the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology, 9(3), 279–283.
- Wuisman, P. I., Jutte, P. C., & Ozaki, T. (1997). Secondary chondrosarcoma in osteochondromas. Medullary extension in 15 of 45 cases. Acta orthopaedica Scandinavica, 68(4), 396–400. https://doi.org/10.3109/17453679708996185
- Dickey, I. D., Rose, P. S., Fuchs, B., Wold, L. E., Okuno, S. H., Sim, F. H., & Scully, S. P. (2004). Dedifferentiated chondrosarcoma: the role of chemotherapy with updated outcomes. The Journal of bone and joint surgery. American volume, 86(11), 2412–2418.
Downloads
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).