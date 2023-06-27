MATHEMATICAL MODELING OF VARIANTS OF TRANSPEDICULAR FIXATION AT THE THORACOLUMBAR JUNCTION AFTER ТHХІІ VERTEBRECTOMY DURING TRUNK BACKWARD BENDING
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872023243-49
Keywords:Finite element model, thoracolumbar junction, corpectomy, bicortical transpedicular stabilization, cross-link, extension
Abstract
Fractures at the thoracolumbar junction are the most common traumatic spinal injuries. Advances in instrumentation for vertebral body replacement have significantly improved surgical techniques.
However, the biomechanical characteristics of stabilizing surgeries have been insufficiently studied. Objective. To investigate the stressstrain state (SSS) of a mathematical finite element model of the human
thoracolumbar spine during trunk backward bending after ТhХІІ vertebra resection, considering different transpedicular fixation options. Methods. A mathematical finite element model of the human
thoracolumbar spine — ThIX‒LV vertebrae — was developed. The ТhХІІ vertebra was removed, and an interbody support and transpedicular
system with 8 screws were implanted to simulate the postsurgical state after a ТhХІІ burst fracture with wide laminectomy, facetectomy, and corpectomy. The influence of transpedicular screw length and the presence of cross-links on the SSS of the model was
examined. Results. The use of bicortical screws reduced stress levels in the bone elements of the model, except in the regions around the screws in the lumbar vertebrae, when compared to short screws.
Installing cross-links decreased stress levels at all control points compared to models without cross-links. Specifically, in the presence of cross-links, the SSS values at the entry points of the short screws
into the vertebral bodies of ThX, ThXI, LI, and LII were 2.3, 1.8, 1.2, and 5.0MPa, respectively, compared to 2.7, 2.0, 1.5, and 6.1 MPa in the models without cross-links. In the case of bicortical screws
without cross-links, the stress values at the screw entry points into the pedicles of the corresponding vertebrae were 2.9, 1.5, 8.2, and 11.2 MPa, respectively, compared to 2.7, 1.5, 7.5, and 10.2 MPa in the models with cross-links. Conclusions. When the trunk is tilted backward, the use of cross-links reduces stress levels at all control points in the models, regardless of the screw length used. Bicortical transpedicular screws increase stress levels on the screws themselves and in the lumbar vertebral bodies surrounding them.
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).