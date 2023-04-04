SURGICAL TREATMENT OF THE PROXIMAL HUMERUS FRACTURES IN PATIENTS WITH OSTEOPOROSIS. PROBLEMATIC ISSUES AND DEVELOPMENT PROSPECTS
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872023186-99
Keywords:Рroximal humerus fracture, open reduction and internal fixation, plates with angular stability, LCP, intramedullary locking nails, cement augmentation, fibula allograft and autograft
Abstract
Fractures of the proximal part of the humerus (FPPH) are
the third most common in the elderly after fractures of the femur
and radius. Objective. On the basis of analysis of the literature to
identify problematic issues of surgical treatment of patients with
FPPH and osteoporosis and prospects for improving implants
and algorithms treatment. Methods. The material of the study was
the scientific papers available in Google search engines, PubMed,
Medline, published in specialized sources. Results. It is shown
that are used today there are Neer and AO/OTA classifications
of FPPH. Conservatively manage of FPPH in 80 % of patients
with two-fragmentary fractures according to Neer or type A2/A3
according to AO/OTA. The remaining 20 % patients have threeand
four-segment FPPH (types B and C according to AO/OTA),
the conservative treatment of which consists of problem, especially
in patients with osteopenia and osteoporosis. Surgical treatment
of FPPH is recommended in case of fractures types 11B2-3,
11C2-3 in young patients or in the elderly age that requires significant
functionality of the upper extremity. Positive results of treatment
of FPPH types 11B3, 11C2-3 on the background of osteoporosis
obtained after installation LCP-plates with allo- or autograft
from the fibula bones, as well as support screws, filling of cavities
in the humerus head fragments with bone cement, or using free
bone implants are most often used. These methods achieve and
support to enable stable repositioning of even complex type fractures
11C2-3. Blocked intramedullary nails of the third generation
have improved mechanisms for attaching proximal screws and
specific fixation of bone fragments, as well as straight geometry.
Primary reverse shoulder arthroplasty in case of type 11С2, 11С3
fractures according to AO/OTA enables to obtain positive results
in most patients. Conclusions. Surgical treatment of patients with
FPPH is advisable for active patients, it is possible to improve
functional results compared to conservative manage and avoid
the most complications of it.
Downloads
Published
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).