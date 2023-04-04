CRITERIA FOR PREDICTING RISKS IN THE CASE OF REPLACING AN EXTERNAL FIXATOR WITH AN INTERNAL FIXATOR DURING THE TREATMENT OF GUNSHOT FRACTURES OF THE EXTREMITIES
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-5987202315-9
Keywords:Gunshot fractures, surgical treatment, conversion, scoring scale SF 36, scoring scale for assessing the possibility of conversion
Abstract
In the treatment of victims with gunshot fractures of the long bones of the limbs, important importance is attached to determining the need and conditions for performing conversion (replacing the fixation method) with the formulation of reasoned indications. At the first stage of specialized care, such patients are fitted with external fixators, which provides adequate stabilization and simple wound care. Their conversion at the second stage to intraosseous
increases the effectiveness of treatment. The aim: To analyze the results of using a scoring scale to substantiate the replacement of the fracture fixation method in the system of treatment of victims with combat limb injuries. Methods. The medical documentation for the period 2014-2021 was studied. The number of patients with gunshot fractures of long bones was 350, the average age was (36.4 ± 1.42) years. Patients were divided into two groups: the main
group (193 wounded) — in the preoperative period, the authorʼs scale «Assessment of the possibility of conversion» was used; comparison (157 people) — point assessment was not performed. Methods. Descriptive, comparative analysis, systematic approach, statistical. The SF36 questionnaire was used to assess patients' quality of life. Results. The analysis of treatment results in the long term (1.2‒1.5 years) showed that the use of the author's scale in
the preoperative period and the subsequent treatment made it possible to improve the subjective quality of life indicator by an average of 22.2 %. Conclusions. Justification of the expediency of replacing the fixation method during the treatment of patients with gunshot fractures of long bones using the developed scoring scale makes it possible to avoid unjustified conversion, reduce risks and minimize the occurrence of infectious complications.
Downloads
Published
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).