Using hardware myofascial release, longitudinal traction with thermal influence in patients with dorsal pain, caused by spine degenerative diseases
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720223-4102-109
Keywords:Dorsal pain, myofascial release, massage, traction, fascia
Abstract
Objective. To investigate the effectiveness of the application of hardware myofascial release with thermal influence and longitudinal traction in patients with dorsal pain, caused by spine degenerative diseases. Methods. A prospective study of the results of treatment of 297 patients with dorsal pain, caused by spine degenerative diseases. All patients were divided into 3 groups: D (158) — dorsal pain; DIK (31) — dorsal pain with irradiation in the lower limb; DIS (108) — dorsal pain with irradiation in the buttock. The comparison group consisted of 43 volunteer athletes. With the help of the Nuga Best N5 device, all participants underwent a course of treatment (10 sessions within two weeks, thermal influence — 45‒60 °C, depending on the comfort of the patient). Before and after treatment, patients were examined according to the visual analog scale (VAS), the Oswestry questionnaire, volunteers — according to the Oswestry scale. Statistical analysis was performed. The results. In patients of group D, after treatment, the Josw index decreased from 37.1 (24; 51) % to 9.1 (2; 14) % (QV, p < 0.01), VAS — from 29.6 (20; 40) mm to 11.2 (10; 10) mm (KV, p < 0.01). In the DIK group, a decrease in the Josw index was determined from 24.7 (12; 34) % to 7.3 (2; 13) % (QV, p < 0.01), VAS — from 41.9 (20; 60) mm to 14.7 (10; 20) mm (KV, p < 0.01). In the patients of the DIS group, after treatment, the Josw index decreased from 30.5 (18; 41) % to 8.2 (2; 11) % (QV, p < 0.01), VAS — from 24.9 (20; 30) mm to 11.3 (10; 10) mm (KV, p < 0.01). In the group of volunteers, the Josw index decreased from 5.9 (2; 4) % to 3.0 (2; 2) % (QV, p < 0.01), VAS — from 12.6 (10; 10) mm to 2.1 (0; 0) mm (KV, p < 0.01). Conclusions. The hardware myofascial release with thermal influence and longitudinal traction significantly reduces pain caused by tendopathies and muscle structural-functional disorders, improves the quality of life in patients with back pain caused by spine degenerative diseases. In practically healthy people, this method of treatment can be used to restore working capacity, get rid of muscle pain after physical exertion.
