Morphology of the repair of critical size bone defects which filling allogeneic bone implants in combination with mesenchymal stem cells depending on the recipient age in the experiment

Abstract

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) can be used to facilitate reparative osteogenesis. In the case of critical-size defects, MSC can attach to allogenic bone implants (AlloI) that serve as a matrix. Objective. Analyze the morphological features of reparative osteogenesis in critical-size defects in femurs of rats (3 and 12 months old) when the defects are filled with MSC along with AlloI. Methods. 60 white lab rats, 3 months (n=30) and 12 months (n=30) old were used. Defects (3mm in depth, 3mm in diameter) were created in the femoral metaphysis of each rat, and filled with AlloI in the control groups and with AlloI and adipose-derived MSC in the experimental groups. Each group contained 15 rats of a particular age. 14, 28, and 90 days after the surgery, histological studies were conducted. Results. The area of AlloI decreased with time. 14 days after the surgery, in the experimental group, the area of AlloI was 1.6 times greater in 3-month-old (3mo) rats than in 12-month-old (12mo) rats. In comparison to the control, the area of AlloI was greater 14 days after surgery in 3mo rats and 28 days after surgery in 12mo rats. 14 and 28 days after the operation, the area of connective tissue was greater in rats of both experimental groups than in the control. For the 3mo rats, the same was true 90 days after the operation. The area of newly formed bone was 1.6 times lower in 3mo rats than in 12mo rats 14 days after the operation. 90 days after the operation, the area was 2.3 greater in 3mo rats. For 12mo rats, the highest area of bone tissue occurred 14 days after the surgery, and subsequently did not significantly change or differ from the control. For 3mo rats, the area of bone tissue was lower than control 14 and 28 days after the surgery, but greater than control 90 days after the surgery. Conclusions. The use of MSC along with AlloI to fill traumatic bone defects causes slower bone formation and excessive formation of connective tissue, independent of the age of the recipient.