Analysis of the relationship between degenerative changes in the joint under conditions of hip osteoarthritis with hemostasis disorders in patients based on the results of a biochemical study
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720223-462-67
Keywords:Hip replacement, fibrinolysis, fibrinogen, chondroitin sulfates
Abstract
Venous thromboembolism is one of the serious complications that occurs after total hip arthroplasty (THA). Among the risk factors may be the presence of disorders of hemostasis and fibrinolysis in patients before surgical intervention. The aim of study to identify the influence of hip osteoarthritis III–IV stages on the hemostasis of patients before performing THA. Methods. A prospective study was conducted with the participation of 60 patients with hip ostheoarthritis III–IV stages and 30 healthy volunteers (control group). Blood and urine samples were obtained from all participants (in patients — one day before THA). Prothrombin time (PT), activated partial thromboplastin time (APTT), fibrinogen, fibrinolytic activity (FA), soluble fibrin monomer complexes (SFMCs), glycoproteins, sialic acids, chondroitin sulfates (CS), acid and alkaline phosphatases, β lipoproteins were determined in the blood; in urine — oxyproline, uronic acids, Ca and P. The Pearson correlation coefficient (r) was calculated to determine the relationship between markers of hemostasis and connective tissue metabolism. Results. Compared with the control group, the level of alkaline phosphatase in the blood of patients with hip ostheoarthritis level of glycoproteins (r = 0.97; p < 0.05), cholesterol (r = 0.91; p < 0.05); the level of SFMCs was correlated with the level of glycoproteins (r = 0.99; p < 0.05), CS (r = 0.94; p < 0.05). Conclusions. In patients with hip ostheoarthritis III-IV stages the levels of connective tissue markers (glycoproteins, CS) correlate with the levels of hemostasis markers (fibrinogen, SFMCs). This is of clinical significance for the timely prevention of the development of thromboembolic complications in patients to whom THA is recommended.
