Conceptual model of the process of formation of immobilization contractures
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720223-452-61
Keywords:Joint immobilization, contracture, joint structure, biosynthesis, conceptual modeling
Abstract
Contractures — limitation of passive movements in the joint — are a fairly frequent complication after immobilization or limitation of mobility and loading of the limb due to injuries, but the exact cause of their formation has not been clarified. Objective. Based on the meta-analysis of the results of experimental modeling and clinical studies of immobilization contractures, create a conceptual model of their formation. Methods. Literature sources from scientific bases were analyzed: Cochrane Library, Scopus, National Library of Medicine, ReLAB-HS Rehabilitation Resources Repository, Mendeley Reference Manager, The Physiological Society library, Google Scholar. Results. A conceptual model of the development of contractures was created. It is shown that immobilization of the joint of the injured limb blocks the execution of the signal of motor impulses. The lack of movement in the joint leads to a decrease in muscle strength and a slowdown in blood circulation. These processes are interrelated: hypotonia of the muscle is due to the restriction of nutrition through the blood supply, and the lack of contractile activity of the muscles leads to the rearrangement of the blood vessels. Articular cartilage is nourished through the subchondral bone and due to osmosis from the synovial fluid during movements. The lack of movement limits nutrition, protein synthesis is disrupted, the surface of the cartilage, synovial membrane and fluid begins to be rebuilt, the joint capsule, ligaments, and tendons thicken. At the same time, the structure of the muscles changes, they shorten and become denser. With long-term immobilization, degenerative processes in the tissues of the joint worsen its general condition, which can eventually lead to complete immobilization. Conclusions. The created conceptual model of the formation of immobilization contractures of joints takes into account the morphological changes of tissues as a result of immobilization. Immobilization affects all components of the joint and adjacent tissues from the first days, the changes progress over time. The use of the model will allow the development of a system of treatment measures to prevent the development of contractures.
Downloads
Published
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).