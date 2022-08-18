The possibility of osteoporosis and avascular necrosis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Analysis of literature
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720221-2118-122
Keywords:COVID-19, osteoporosis, avascular osteonecrosis, corticosteroids, long-term consequences
Abstract
The SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) coronavirus pandemic has prompted scientific research. Hypotheses regarding its pathogenetic
mechanisms and treatment are formulated, unwanted consequences of the infection are determined. Objective. To provide
useful information for clinicians about possible complications from the musculoskeletal system after COVID-19 for the
timely application of effective methods of their prevention. Materials: Electronic databases PMC, PubMed and Scopus were
used to search for the sources of information published from December 2019 to December 2021. The full text of the articles
was reviewed to confirm their relevance to the stated purpose of the review. Results. Patients after a severe course of SARSCoV-
2 have a high risk of complications such as osteoporosis and avascular osteonecrosis due to a number of reasons. It is
noted that hypocalcemia is considered as an indicator of the severity and progression of the course of COVID-19. Vitamin D
deficiency increases the risk of contracting COVID-19 and is associated with increased severity and mortality from the infection.
Decreased proliferation and differentiation of osteoblasts can provoke elevated levels of cytokines under cytokine storm
conditions. Hypoxia caused by SARS-CoV-2 is an important factor in increasing the differentiation and activity of osteoclasts
and, accordingly, increasing osteoresorption. The relationship between the development of avascular osteonecrosis and longterm use of high doses of corticosteroids in patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome has been established. Conclusions. Research of musculoskeletal complications after COVID-19 is ongoing for correct forecasting and effective prevention. The use of corticosteroids in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 should be considered. It is necessary to pay attention to the diagnosis of osteoporosis, since there are many risk factors for increased bone fragility in hospitalized patients. Patients suffering from the effects of COVID-19 will need a comprehensive recovery and rehabilitation treatment plan
Downloads
Published
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).