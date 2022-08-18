Regarding the question of hyperdiagnosis of vertebrogenic syndromes
Keywords:Vertebrogenic syndromes, overdiagnosis, differential diagnosis, spine pathology
Abstract
The spine occupies a special place in the complex anatomical structure of the human body and is, on the one hand, the center
of statics and movement, and on the other, a protective frame for the nerve roots and spinal cord. Wide connections between
the structures of the spinal canal and other organs determine their participation in the formation of many different syndromes.
It can be confidently stated that the aphorism «all diseases are caused by the nerves» gave way to the thesis «all diseases are
caused by the spine». However, it is important to clearly differentiate vertebrogenically caused syndromes from somato-neurological manifestations of various diseases. Objective. To draw the attention of the general medical community to the problem of overdiagnosis of vertebrobogenic syndromes. Methods. Relevant literature in specialized sources for the last 10 years and own 25-year experience at the Sytenko Institute of Spine and Joint Pathology National Academy of Medical Sciences
of Ukraine. Results. Own experience and published information indicate the polymorphism of complaints with which patients
turn to a vertebrologist. Syndromes associated with changes in the cervical, thoracic and lumbar regions of the spine are
considered. The attention is focused on their anatomical features. The necessary studies are indicated for the differential
diagnosis of the vertebrogenic origin of clinical manifestations from other diseases depending on the level of the spine. Conclusions. The diagnosis of vertebrogenic disorders should not be confused with diseases that are not directly related to the spine or to the locomotor system in general. This attitude can deprive the doctor of the opportunity to diagnose the existing «nonvertebrogenic disease». Only a complex and thorough analysis of clinical and paraclinical data, coordinated work of doctors of all specialties make it possible to establish an accurate diagnosis, which will provide pathogenetically conditioned treatment.
