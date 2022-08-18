Current issues in the formation of the rehabilitation system for victims with fractures of the long bones of the limbs in martial law conditions
Keywords:Fractures, long bones, limbs, rehabilitation, rehabilitation prognosis, rehabilitation potential, rehabilitation groups, disability
Abstract
The problem of treating fractures of the long bones of the limbs (FLB) does not lose its relevance, since among all injuries of the locomotor
system, they occur most often and are accompanied by various complications. According to the literature, in 38 % of patients,
disability from injuries of the locomotor system is due to its functional disorders, and in most cases it can be prevented by following
the correct rehabilitation measures. Objective. To analyze and determine the most important factors for the formation of a rehabilitation
program for patients with FLB and to evaluate the effectiveness of these measures. Methods. A medico-social analysis
of the results of treatment of 63 patients (41 men and 22 women) with FLB, including those with flammability, who received treatment
at the «Sitenko Institute of Spine and Joint Pathology NAMS of Ukraine» in 2020‒2021. Of them, 63.5 % had multiple injuries,
in 2020 — 64.3 %, in 2021 — 62.8 %. The results. The clinical and functional state of the patients was analyzed, taking into account
the nature of the injury and the location of the fractures, depending on the level of rehabilitation potential. The main organizational
principles of providing medical assistance and rehabilitation to victims of FLB have been defined and formulated. The rehabilitation
groups of patients are characterized, the main factors affecting the rehabilitation potential and rehabilitation prognosis are determined.
The main principles that must be taken into account when drawing up an individual rehabilitation program for patients with
FLB are formulated. Conclusions. The conducted studies showed that the proposed principles of creating a medical rehabilitation
program for patients with fractures of the long bones of the limbs made it possible to more objectively substantiate the scope and
terms of restorative treatment at all stages of rehabilitation and specify the structure of rehabilitation measures for every case, that,
finally, made it possible to develop individual rehabilitation programs for these patients and improve the results of their treatment.
