Current issues in the formation of the rehabilitation system for victims with fractures of the long bones of the limbs in martial law conditions

Abstract

The problem of treating fractures of the long bones of the limbs (FLB) does not lose its relevance, since among all injuries of the locomotor

system, they occur most often and are accompanied by various complications. According to the literature, in 38 % of patients,

disability from injuries of the locomotor system is due to its functional disorders, and in most cases it can be prevented by following

the correct rehabilitation measures. Objective. To analyze and determine the most important factors for the formation of a rehabilitation

program for patients with FLB and to evaluate the effectiveness of these measures. Methods. A medico-social analysis

of the results of treatment of 63 patients (41 men and 22 women) with FLB, including those with flammability, who received treatment

at the «Sitenko Institute of Spine and Joint Pathology NAMS of Ukraine» in 2020‒2021. Of them, 63.5 % had multiple injuries,

in 2020 — 64.3 %, in 2021 — 62.8 %. The results. The clinical and functional state of the patients was analyzed, taking into account

the nature of the injury and the location of the fractures, depending on the level of rehabilitation potential. The main organizational

principles of providing medical assistance and rehabilitation to victims of FLB have been defined and formulated. The rehabilitation

groups of patients are characterized, the main factors affecting the rehabilitation potential and rehabilitation prognosis are determined.

The main principles that must be taken into account when drawing up an individual rehabilitation program for patients with

FLB are formulated. Conclusions. The conducted studies showed that the proposed principles of creating a medical rehabilitation

program for patients with fractures of the long bones of the limbs made it possible to more objectively substantiate the scope and

terms of restorative treatment at all stages of rehabilitation and specify the structure of rehabilitation measures for every case, that,

finally, made it possible to develop individual rehabilitation programs for these patients and improve the results of their treatment.