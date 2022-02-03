TRAINING AND PRACTICE-CENTRIC METHOD OF PROFESSOR SULYMA

Innovations in medical education. (2004). Journal of General Internal Medicine, 19(s1), 83-99. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1525-1497.2004.s1006_2.x

Gill, D., Whitehead, C., & Wondimagegn, D. (2020). Challenges to medical education at a time of physical distancing. The Lancet, 396(10244), 77-79. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0140-6736(20)31368-4

Dobronravova, I. L., & Sidorenko, I. (2008). Philosophy and methodology of science. Kyiv : Kyiv University Publishing and Printing Center (in Ukrainian)

Oakley, B., Sejnowski, T., & Mcconville, A. (2018). Lerning how to learn. TarcherPerigee

Desjardins, J. (2019). How much data is generated each day? https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2019/04/how-much-data-is-generated-each-day-cf4bddf29f/

Carey, B. (2015). How we learn: Throw out the rule book and unlock your brain’s potential. New York : Random Hause

Challa, K. T., Sayed, A., & Acharya, Y. (2021). Modern techniques of teaching and learning in medical education: A descriptive literature review. MedEdPublish, 10(1). https://doi.org/10.15694/mep.2021.000018.1

Cowan, N. (2016). The many faces of working memory and short-term storage. Psychonomic Bulletin & Review, 24(4), 1158-1170. https://doi.org/10.3758/s13423-016-1191-6

Hayes, S., Hirsch, C., & Mathews, A. (2008). Restriction of working memory capacity during worry. Journal of Abnormal Psychology, 117(3), 712-717. https://doi.org/10.1037/a0012908

Martin, B. O., Kolomitro, K., & Lam, T. C. (2013). Training methods. Human Resource Development Review, 13(1), 11-35. https://doi.org/10.1177/1534484313497947

Burgoyne, A. P., Hambrick, D. Z., & Macnamara, B. N. (2020). How firm are the foundations of mind-set theory? The claims appear stronger than the evidence. Psychological Science, 31(3), 258-267. https://doi.org/10.1177/0956797619897588

Ahmed, F., Morsi, S. R., & Mostafa, H. M. (2018). Effect of Payton's four step approach on skill acquisition, self-confidence and self-satisfaction among critical care nursing. Journal of Nursing and Health Science, 7(6), 38–47

Sulyma, V., & Bihun, R. (2020). Step-by-step orthopaedics training of simulation skill of osteosynthesis by the method of Peyton. Orthopaedics, traumatology and prosthetics, (3), 89-92. https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872020389-92 (in Ukrainian)

Oakley, B. (2017). Mindshift: break through obstacles to learning and discover your hidden potential. TarcherPerigee

McLean, S. F. (2016). Case-based learning and its application in medical and health-care fields: A review of worldwide literature. Journal of Medical Education and Curricular Development, 3, JMECD.S20377. https://doi.org/10.4137/jmecd.s20377

Wang, D., & Evans, J. (2019). Research: When Small Teams Are Better Than Big Ones. Harvard Business Review, Retrived from: https://hbr.org/2019/02/research-when-small-teams-are-better-than-big-ones

Anderson, Chr. (2018). TED Talks: The Official TED Guide to Public Speaking. London: Hodder & Stoughton

Khanmohammadi, R., Olyaei, G., Talebian, S., Hadian, M. R., Hossein, B., & Aliabadi, S. (2021). The effect of video game-based training on postural control during gait initiation in community-dwelling older adults: A randomized controlled trial. Disability and Rehabilitation, 1-8. https://doi.org/10.1080/09638288.2021.1925360

Oakley, B., Rogowsky B., & Sejnowski, T. Practical insights in brain science to help students learn. Available from: https://barbaraoakley.com/books/uncommon-sense-teaching

Buzsáki, G., McKenzie, S., & Davachi, L. (2022). Neurophysiology of remembering. Annual Review of Psychology, 73(1), 187-215. https://doi.org/10.1146/annurev-psych-021721-110002

Goodman-Deane, J., Mieczakowski, A., Johnson, D., Goldhaber, T., & Clarkson, P. J. (2016). The impact of communication technologies on life and relationship satisfaction. Computers in Human Behavior, 57, 219-229. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chb.2015.11.053

Albalawi, H., & Nadeem, M. (2020). Exploring the impact of ineffective formal communication between teachers and students: A case study of Mustaqbal University and Jubail University college, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. English Language Teaching, 13(3), 68. https://doi.org/10.5539/elt.v13n3p68

Firth, J., Torous, J., Stubbs, B., Firth, J. A., Steiner, G. Z., Smith, L., ... & Sarris, J. (2019). The “online brain”: How the internet may be changing our cognition. World Psychiatry, 18(2), 119-129. https://doi.org/10.1002/wps.20617

Wibawa, B., & Muhidin, A. (2021). The effect of instructional videos on learning performance. The 2nd science and mathematics international conference (SMIC 2020): Transforming Research and Education of Science and Mathematics in the Digital Age. https://doi.org/10.1063/5.0041759

Zlotnik, G., & Vansintjan, A. (2019). Memory: An extended definition. Frontiers in Psychology, 10. https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2019.02523

Berg, R., Brand, A., & Grant, J. Leveraging recorded mini-lectures to increase student learning. Avalable from: https://www.csusb.edu/sites/default/files/upload/file/Leveraging_Recorded_Mini-Lectures_to_Inc.pdf

Zhang, S. (2020). The positive influence of music on the human brain. Journal of Behavioral and Brain Science, 10(01), 95-104. https://doi.org/10.4236/jbbs.2020.101005

Cohn, N. (2019). Visual narratives and the mind: Comprehension, cognition, and learning. Psychology of Learning and Motivation, 97-127. https://doi.org/10.1016/bs.plm.2019.02.002

Caviezel, M. P., Reichert, C. F., Sadeghi Bahmani, D., Linnemann, C., Liechti, C., Bieri, O., ... & Melcher, T. (2020). The neural mechanisms of associative memory revisited: FMRI evidence from implicit contingency learning. Frontiers in Psychiatry, 10. https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyt.2019.01002

Bennett, T. (2019). The trainee teacher behavioural toolkit: a summary. Available from: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/initial-teacher-training-itt-core-content-framework/the-trainee-teacher-behavioural-toolkit-a-summary

McMorris, T. (2016). Exercise–cognition interaction. Exercise-Cognition Interaction, 459-481. https://doi.org/10.1016/b978-0-12-800778-5.00022-0

Tyng, C. M., Amin, H. U., Saad, M. N., & Malik, A. S. (2017). The influences of emotion on learning and memory. Frontiers in Psychology, 8. https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2017.01454

Handbook of research on barriers for teaching 21st-Century competencies and the impact of digitalization. (2021). Advances in Educational Technologies and Instructional Design. https://doi.org/10.4018/978-1-7998-6967-2

Effective Adult Learning A Toolkit for Teaching Adult. Available from: http://also-chicago.org/also_site/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Adult-Education-Toolkit_Updated_ 022814.pdf

Burgess, A., Matar, E., Roberts, C., Haq, I., Wynter, L., Singer, J., Kalman, E., & Bleasel, J. (2021). Scaffolding medical student knowledge and skills: Team-based learning (TBL) and case-based learning (CBL). BMC Medical Education, 21(1). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12909-021-02638-3

Ali, M., Han, S. C., Bilal, H. S., Lee, S., Kang, M. J., Kang, B. H., Razzaq, M. A., & Amin, M. B. (2018). ICBLS: An interactive case-based learning system for medical education. International Journal of Medical Informatics, 109, 55-69. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijmedinf.2017.11.004

Duarte, N. (2008). Slide:ology: Nancy Duarte The art and science of creating great presentations. California: O'Reilly Media, Inc.

Sibbet, D. (2010). Visual meetings: How graphics, sticky notes and idea mapping can transform group productivity. Hoboken, New Jersey

Mueller, P. A., & Oppenheimer, D. M. (2014). The pen is mightier than the keyboard. Psychological Science, 25(6), 1159-1168. https://doi.org/10.1177/0956797614524581

Romani, S., Katkov, M., & Tsodyks, M. (2016). Practice makes perfect in memory recall. Learning & Memory, 23(4), 169-173. https://doi.org/10.1101/lm.041178.115

Wang, X., Gobbo, F., & Lane, M. (2010). Turning time from enemy into an ally using the Pomodoro technique. Agility Across Time and Space, 149-166. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-642-12442-6_10

Oakley, B. (2018). Learning how to learn how to succeed in school without spending all your time studying; A guide for kids and teens. USA: J.P.Tarcher, U.S./Perigee Bks.

Vogel, S., & Schwabe, L. (2016). Learning and memory under stress: Implications for the classroom. NPJ Science of Learning, 1(1), 16011. https://doi.org/10.1038/npjscilearn.2016.11

Berry, A., & Kitchen, J. (2020). The role of self-study in times of radical change. Studying Teacher Education, 16(2), 123-126. https://doi.org/10.1080/17425964.2020.1777763

Sharma, R., Jain, A., Gupta, N., Garg, S., Batta, M., & Dhir, S. (2016). Impact of self-assessment by students on their learning. International Journal of Applied and Basic Medical Research, 6(3), 226. https://doi.org/10.4103/2229-516x.186961

Martin, H. J. (2010). Improving training impact through effective follow-up: Techniques and their application. Journal of Management Development, 29(6), 520-534. https://doi.org/10.1108/02621711011046495