REVERSE SHOULDER ARTHROPLASTY. HISTORY AND DEVELOPMENT PROSPECTS
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872021485-95
Keywords:Proximal humerus fractures, reverse shoulder arthroplasty
Abstract
In elderly patients with a low bone mineral density primary endoprosthesis shoulder joint is one of the methods of surgical treatment. Goal. Perform a historical review of the development of reverse shoulder arthroplasty (RSA) with analysis of biomechanical features of existing implants, their advantages and disadvantages to identify possible areas for further ways of improvement. Methods. Search for scientific information was performed in electronic databases PubMed, ScienceDirect, Google Scholar with a search depth of 30 years. There were selected 68 sources. Results. Unsatisfactory results after shoulder hemiarthroplasty caused in patients with severe damage to the rotator cuff and multifragmental fractures of the proximal humerus using RSA. Endoprosthesis design C. Neer replaced the implants of P. Grammont design, built on the principles: spherical glenoid component, concave support part on the humerus, the center of rotation at the level or medially of the scapular neck, proximal humerus fractures is displaced medially and distally. Medialization of the center of rotation is an
unfavorable factor that leads to loss of tension of the deltoid muscle. To eliminate this disadvantages, lateralized hemispheres have been developed, with the help of which stability is achieved, the formation of a defect of the lower edge of the scapular neck is prevented. Their size affects on the volume of movements: the smallest diameters should be used for prevention of soft tissue strain. Note that the use of RSA with a lateralized center of rotation and varus shoulder component brings biomechanics closer shoulder joint to normal anatomical features. Conclusions. The main directions of RSA improvement: conducting biomechanical research to evaluate structures endoprostheses in order to choose the optimal design; introduction of modern additive technologies that will allow to obtain porous components with increased osteointegrative properties; reduce the weight of the hemisphere; improving friction pairs
References
Court-Brown, C. M., & Caesar, B. (2006). Epidemiology of adult fractures: A review. Injury, 37(8), 691-697. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.injury.2006.04.130
Hasty, E. K., Jernigan, E. W., Soo, A., Varkey, D. T., & Kamath, G. V. (2017). Trends in surgical management and costs for operative treatment of proximal humerus fractures in the elderly. Orthopedics, 40(4). https://doi.org/10.3928/01477447-20170411-03
Zachariasen, K., Dart, B., Ablah, E., Lightwine, K., & Haan, J. (2020). Proximal humerus fractures in the elderly: Concomitant fractures and management. Kansas Journal of Medicine, 13(1), 101-105. https://doi.org/10.17161/kjm.v13i1.13725
Court-Brown, C. M., Duckworth, A. D., Clement, N. D., & McQueen, M. M. (2018). Fractures in older adults. A view of the future? Injury, 49(12), 2161-2166. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.injury.2018.11.009
Kannus, P., Palvanen, M., Niemi, S., Sievänen, H., & Parkkari, J. (2009). Rate of proximal humeral fractures in older Finnish women between 1970 and 2007. Bone, 44(4), 656-659. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bone.2008.12.007
Palvanen, M., Kannus, P., Niemi, S., & Parkkari, J. (2006). Update in the epidemiology of proximal humeral fractures. Clinical Orthopaedics & Related Research, 442, 87-92. https://doi.org/10.1097/01.blo.0000194672.79634.78
Kim, S. H., Szabo, R. M., & Marder, R. A. (2012). Epidemiology of humerus fractures in the United States: Nationwide emergency department sample, 2008. Arthritis Care & Research, 64(3), 407-414. https://doi.org/10.1002/acr.21563
Launonen, A. P., Lepola, V., Flinkkilä, T., Strandberg, N., Ojanperä, J., Rissanen, P., Malmivaara, A., Mattila, V. M., Elo, P., Viljakka, T., & Laitinen, M. (2012). Conservative treatment, plate fixation, or prosthesis for proximal humeral fracture. A prospective randomized study. BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders, 13(1). https://doi.org/10.1186/1471-2474-13-167
Bell, J., Leung, B. C., & Spratt, K. F. (2011). Humeral fractures in the elderly. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, 93(2), 121–131. — DOI: 10.2106/JBJS.I.01505
Clement, N. D., Duckworth, A. D., McQueen, M. M., & Court-Brown, C. M. (2014). The outcome of proximal humeral fractures in the elderly. The Bone & Joint Journal, 96-B(7), 970-977. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620x.96b7.32894
Han, R. J., Sing, D. C., Feeley, B. T., Ma, C. B., & Zhang, A. L. (2016). Proximal humerus fragility fractures: Recent trends in nonoperative and operative treatment in the Medicare population. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 25(2), 256-261. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2015.07.015
Berk, T., Halvachizadeh, S., Bellmann, F., Büsser, L., Pape, H., & Allemann, F. (2020). Does the magnitude of injuries affect the outcome of proximal humerus fractures treated by locked plating (PHILOS)? European Journal of Trauma and Emergency Surgery. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00068-020-01451-9
Frima, H., Michelitsch, C., Beks, R. B., Houwert, R. M., Acklin, Y. P., & Sommer, C. (2018). Long-term follow-up after MIPO Philos plating for proximal humerus fractures. Archives of Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgery, 139(2), 203-209. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00402-018-3063-1
Kim, D., Kim, T., & Hwang, J. (2020). PHILOS plate fixation with polymethyl methacrylate cement augmentation of an osteoporotic proximal humerus fracture. Clinics in Shoulder and Elbow, 23(3), 156-158. https://doi.org/10.5397/cise.2020.00206
Flatow, E. L., & Harrison, A. K. (2011). A history of reverse total shoulder arthroplasty. Clinical Orthopaedics & Related Research, 469(9), 2432-2439. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11999-010-1733-6
Neer, C. S. (1955). Articular replacement for the humeral head. The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery, 37(2), 215-228. https://doi.org/10.2106/00004623-195537020-00001
Schairer, W. W., Nwachukwu, B. U., Lyman, S., Craig, E. V., & Gulotta, L. V. (2015). Reverse shoulder arthroplasty versus hemiarthroplasty for treatment of proximal humerus fractures. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 24(10), 1560-1566. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2015.03.018
Politzer, C. S., Bala, A., Seyler, T. M., Bolognesi, M. P., & Garrigues, G. E. (2020). Use and cost of reverse shoulder arthroplasty versus Hemiarthroplasty for acute proximal humerus fractures. Orthopedics, 43(2), 119-125. https://doi.org/10.3928/01477447-20200107-06
Sowa, B., Thierjung, H., Bülhoff, M., Loew, M., Zeifang, F., Bruckner, T., & Raiss, P. (2017). Functional results of hemi- and total shoulder arthroplasty according to diagnosis and patient age at surgery. Acta Orthopaedica, 88(3), 310-314. https://doi.org/10.1080/17453674.2017.1280656
Jensen, A. R., Tangtiphaiboontana, J., Marigi, E., Mallett, K. E., Sperling, J. W., & Sanchez-Sotelo, J. (2021). Anatomic total shoulder arthroplasty for primary glenohumeral osteoarthritis is associated with excellent outcomes and low revision rates in the elderly. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 30(7), S131-S139. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2020.11.030
Polisetty, T. S., Colley, R., & Levy, J. C. (2021). Value analysis of anatomic and reverse shoulder arthroplasty for Glenohumeral osteoarthritis with an intact rotator cuff. Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, 103(10), 913-920. https://doi.org/10.2106/jbjs.19.01398
Poondla, R. K., Sheth, M. M., Heldt, B. L., Laughlin, M. S., Morris, B. J., Elkousy, H. A., & Edwards, T. B. (2021). Anatomic and reverse shoulder arthroplasty in patients 70 years of age and older: A comparison cohort at early to midterm follow-up. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 30(6), 1336-1343. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2020.08.030
Kim, S. H., Wise, B. L., Zhang, Y., & Szabo, R. M. (2011). Increasing incidence of shoulder arthroplasty in the United States. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery-American Volume, 93(24), 2249-2254. https://doi.org/10.2106/jbjs.j.01994
Grubhofer, F., Wieser, K., Meyer, D. C., Catanzaro, S., Beeler, S., Riede, U., & Gerber, C. (2016). Reverse total shoulder arthroplasty for acute head-splitting, 3- and 4-part fractures of the proximal humerus in the elderly. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 25(10), 1690-1698. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2016.02.024
Wright, J. O., Ho, A., Kalma, J., Koueiter, D., Esterle, J., Marcantonio, D., Wiater, J. M., & Wiater, B. (2019). Uncemented reverse total shoulder arthroplasty as initial treatment for comminuted proximal humerus fractures. Journal of Orthopaedic Trauma, 33(7), e263-e269. https://doi.org/10.1097/bot.0000000000001465
Shannon, S. F., Wagner, E. R., Houdek, M. T., Cross, W. W., & Sánchez-Sotelo, J. (2016). Reverse shoulder arthroplasty for proximal humeral fractures: Outcomes comparing primary reverse arthroplasty for fracture versus reverse arthroplasty after failed osteosynthesis. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 25(10), 1655-1660. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2016.02.012
Wolfensperger, F., Grüninger, P., Dietrich, M., Völlink, M., Benninger, E., Schläppi, M., & Meier, C. (2017). Reverse shoulder arthroplasty for complex fractures of the proximal humerus in elderly patients: Impact on the level of Independency, early function, and pain medication. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 26(8), 1462-1468. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2017.01.021
Zilber, S. (2017). Shoulder arthroplasty: Historical considerations. The Open Orthopaedics Journal, 11(1), 1100-1107. https://doi.org/10.2174/1874325001711011100
Neer, C. S. II. (1990). Glenohumeral arthroplasty. Shoulder Reconstruction. Philadelphia: W. B. Saunders
Kessel, L., & Bayley, I. (1979). Prosthetic replacement of shoulder joint: Preliminary communication. Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, 72(10), 748-752. https://doi.org/10.1177/014107687907201010
Broström, L., Wallensten, R., Olsson, E., & Anderson, D. (1992). The Kessel prosthesis in total shoulder arthroplasty. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, (77), 155–160. https://doi.org/10.1097/00003086-199204000-00018
Blauth, W., & Donner, K. (1979). Zur Geschichte der Arthroplastik – Notes on the history of arthroplasty (author's transl). Zeitschrift fur Orthopadie und ihre Grenzgebiet, 117(6). 997–1006 (in German)
Gerard, Y., Leblanc, J. P., & Rousseau, B. (1973). A complete shoulder prosthesis. Chirurgie, 99(9), 655–663 (in French)
Fenlin, J. M. (1975). Total Glenohumeral joint replacement. Orthopedic Clinics of North America, 6(2), 565-583. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0030-5898(20)31018-x
Reeves, B., Jobbins, B., Dowson, D., & Wright, V. (1972). A total shoulder Endo-prosthesis. Engineering in Medicine, 1(3), 64-67. https://doi.org/10.1243/emed_jour_1971_001_028_02
Grammont, P., Trouilloud, P., Laffay, J., & Deries, X. (1987). Study and development of a new shoulder prosthesis. Rhumatologie, 39, 407–418
Boileau, P., Watkinson, D. J., Hatzidakis, A. M., & Balg, F. (2005). Grammont reverse prosthesis: Design, rationale, and biomechanics. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 14(1), S147-S161. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2004.10.006
Sirveaux, F., Favard, L., Oudet, D., Huquet, D., Walch, G., & Mole, D. (2004). Grammont inverted total shoulder arthroplasty in the treatment of glenohumeral osteoarthritis with massive rupture of the cuff. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. British volume, 86-B(3), 388-395. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620x.86b3.14024
Gutiérrez, S., Comiskey, C. A., Luo, Z., Pupello, D. R., & Frankle, M. A. (2008). Range of impingement-free abduction and adduction deficit after reverse shoulder arthroplasty. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery-American Volume, 90(12), 2606-2615. https://doi.org/10.2106/jbjs.h.00012
Day, J. S., MacDonald, D. W., Olsen, M., Getz, C., Williams, G. R., & Kurtz, S. M. (2012). Polyethylene wear in retrieved reverse total shoulder components. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 21(5), 667-674. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2011.03.012
Virani, N. A., Cabezas, A., Gutiérrez, S., Santoni, B. G., Otto, R., & Frankle, M. (2013). Reverse shoulder arthroplasty components and surgical techniques that restore glenohumeral motion. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 22(2), 179-187. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2012.02.004
Cuff, D., Clark, R., Pupello, D., & Frankle, M. (2012). Reverse shoulder arthroplasty for the treatment of rotator cuff deficiency. Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, 94(21), 1996-2000. https://doi.org/10.2106/jbjs.k.01206
Frankle, M. (2008). Rationale and biomechanics of the reverse shoulder prosthesis: the American experience. Rotator Cuff Deficiency of the Shoulder. New York: Thieme
Frankle, M., Siegal, S., Pupello, D., Saleem, A., Mighell, M., & Vasey, M. (2005). The reverse shoulder prosthesis for glenohumeral arthritis associated with severe rotator cuff deficiency. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery-American Volume, 87(8), 1697-1705. https://doi.org/10.2106/00004623-200508000-00005
Frankle, M., Siegal, S., & Pupello, D. (2007). Coronal plane tilt angle affects risk of catastrophic failure in patients treated with a reverse shoulder prosthesis. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 16(2): e46. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2007.02.096.
Walker, M., Brooks, J., Willis, M., & Frankle, M. (2011). How reverse shoulder arthroplasty works. Clinical Orthopaedics & Related Research, 469(9), 2440-2451. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11999-011-1892-0
Bobyn, J., Toh, K., Hacking, S., Tanzer, M., & Krygier, J. J. (1999). Tissue response to porous tantalum acetabular cups. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 14(3), 347-354. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0883-5403(99)90062-1
Harman, M., Frankle, M., Vasey, M., & Banks, S. (2005). Initial glenoid component fixation in “reverse” total shoulder arthroplasty: A biomechanical evaluation. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 14(1), S162-S167. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2004.09.030
Humphrey, C. S., Kelly, J. D., & Norris, T. R. (2008). Optimizing glenosphere position and fixation in reverse shoulder arthroplasty, part two: The three-column concept. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 17(4), 595-601. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2008.05.038
Matsen, F., Lippitt, S., & DeBartolo, S. (2004). Principles of glenohumeral stability. Shoulder Surgery: Principles and Procedures, Philadelphia: WB Saunders
Neer, C. S., Craig, E. V., & Fukuda, H. (1983). Cuff-tear arthropathy. The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery, 65(9), 1232-1244. https://doi.org/10.2106/00004623-198365090-00003
Matsen, F., Lippitt, S., & DeBartolo, S. (2004). Principles of glenoid concavity. Shoulder Surgery: Principles and Procedures. Philadelphia: WB Saunders
Jasty, M., Bragdon, C., Burke, D., O'Connor, D., Lowenstein, J., & Harris, W. H. (1997). In vivo skeletal responses to porous-surfaced implants subjected to small induced motions. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. American Volume, 79(5), 707-714. https://doi.org/10.2106/00004623-199705000-00010
Harman, M., Frankle, M., Vasey, M., & Banks, S. (2005). Initial glenoid component fixation in “reverse” total shoulder arthroplasty: A biomechanical evaluation. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 14(1), S162-S167. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2004.09.030
Grammont, P. M., & Baulot, E. (1993). Delta shoulder prosthesis for rotator cuff rupture. Orthopedics, 16(1), 65-68. https://doi.org/10.3928/0147-7447-19930101-11
Boileau, P., Watkinson, D. J., Hatzidakis, A. M., & Balg, F. (2005). Grammont reverse prosthesis: Design, rationale, and biomechanics. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 14(1), S147-S161. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2004.10.006
Gutiérrez, S., Walker, M., Willis, M., Pupello, D. R., & Frankle, M. A. (2011). Effects of tilt and glenosphere eccentricity on baseplate/bone interface forces in a computational model, validated by a mechanical model, of reverse shoulder arthroplasty. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 20(5), 732-739. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2010.10.035
Ferrel, J. R., Trinh, T. Q., & Fischer, R. A. (2015). Reverse total shoulder arthroplasty versus Hemiarthroplasty for proximal humeral fractures. Journal of Orthopaedic Trauma, 29(1), 60-68. https://doi.org/10.1097/bot.0000000000000224
Austin, D. C., Torchia, M. T., Cozzolino, N. H., Jacobowitz, L. E., & Bell, J. (2019). Decreased Reoperations and improved outcomes with reverse total shoulder arthroplasty in comparison to Hemiarthroplasty for geriatric proximal humerus fractures: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Journal of Orthopaedic Trauma, 33(1), 49-57. https://doi.org/10.1097/bot.0000000000001321
Osterhoff, G., O’Hara, N. N., D’Cruz, J., Sprague, S. A., Bansback, N., Evaniew, N., & Slobogean, G. P. (2017). A cost-effectiveness analysis of reverse total shoulder arthroplasty versus Hemiarthroplasty for the management of complex proximal humeral fractures in the elderly. Value in Health, 20(3), 404-411. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jval.2016.10.017
Grubhofer, F., Wieser, K., Meyer, D. C., Catanzaro, S., Schürholz, K., & Gerber, C. (2017). Reverse total shoulder arthroplasty for failed open reduction and internal fixation of fractures of the proximal humerus. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 26(1), 92-100. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2016.05.020
Grubhofer, F., Wieser, K., Meyer, D. C., Catanzaro, S., Beeler, S., Riede, U., & Gerber, C. (2016). Reverse total shoulder arthroplasty for acute head-splitting, 3- and 4-part fractures of the proximal humerus in the elderly. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 25(10), 1690-1698. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2016.02.024
Shannon, S. F., Wagner, E. R., Houdek, M. T., Cross, W. W., & Sánchez-Sotelo, J. (2016). Reverse shoulder arthroplasty for proximal humeral fractures: Outcomes comparing primary reverse arthroplasty for fracture versus reverse arthroplasty after failed osteosynthesis. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 25(10), 1655-1660. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2016.02.012
Reuther, F., Petermann, M., & Stangl, R. (2019). Reverse shoulder arthroplasty in acute fractures of the proximal humerus: Does tuberosity healing improve clinical outcomes? Journal of Orthopaedic Trauma, 33(2), e46-e51. https://doi.org/10.1097/bot.0000000000001338
Jain, N. P., Mannan, S. S., Dharmarajan, R., & Rangan, A. (2019). Tuberosity healing after reverse shoulder arthroplasty for complex proximal humeral fractures in elderly patients—does it improve outcomes? A systematic review and meta-analysis. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 28(3), e78-e91. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2018.09.006
Simovitch, R. W., Roche, C. P., Jones, R. B., Routman, H. D., Marczuk, Y., Wright, T. W., & Zuckerman, J. D. (2019). Effect of tuberosity healing on clinical outcomes in elderly patients treated with a reverse shoulder arthroplasty for 3- and 4-Part proximal humerus fractures. Journal of Orthopaedic Trauma, 33(2), e39-e45. https://doi.org/10.1097/bot.0000000000001348
Torrens, C., Alentorn-Geli, E., Mingo, F., Gamba, C., & Santana, F. (2018). Reverse shoulder arthroplasty for the treatment of acute complex proximal humeral fractures: Influence of greater tuberosity healing on the functional outcomes. Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery, 26(1), 230949901876013. https://doi.org/10.1177/2309499018760132
Downloads
Published
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).