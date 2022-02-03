MODERN TRENDS IN THE DEVELOPMENTS OF HIP AND KNEE ARTHROPLASTY

Amstutz, H. C., & Le Duff, M. J. (2015). Hip resurfacing: History, current status, and future. HIP International, 25(4), 330-338. https://doi.org/10.5301/hipint.5000268

Su, E. P. (2016). Hip resurfacing: For the right patient and surgeon. Seminars in Arthroplasty, 27(4), 239-243. https://doi.org/10.1053/j.sart.2017.03.012

Oxblom, A., Hedlund, H., Nemes, S., Brismar, H., Felländer-Tsai, L., & Rolfson, O. (2019). Patient-reported outcomes in hip resurfacing versus conventional total hip arthroplasty: A register-based matched cohort study of 726 patients. Acta Orthopaedica, 90(4), 318-323. https://doi.org/10.1080/17453674.2019.1604343

Haddad, F. S., Konan, S., & Tahmassebi, J. (2015). A prospective comparative study of cementless total hip arthroplasty and hip resurfacing in patients under the age of 55 years. The Bone & Joint Journal, 97-B(5), 617-622. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620x.97b5.34537

Farrier, A. J., Moore, L., Manning, W., Avila, C., Collins, S. N., & Holland, J. (2019). Comparing the cup deformation following implantation of a novel ceramic-on-ceramic hip resurfacing bearing to a metal standard in a cadaveric model. Proceedings of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Part H: Journal of Engineering in Medicine, 233(6), 603-610. https://doi.org/10.1177/0954411919845721

Su, E. P. (2012). Ceramic-ceramic bearing: Too unpredictable to use it regularly. HSS Journal, 8(3), 287-290. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11420-012-9289-5

Treacy, R. B., Holland, J. P., Daniel, J., Ziaee, H., & McMinn, D. J. (2019). Preliminary report of clinical experience with metal-on-highly-crosslinked-polyethylene hip resurfacing. Bone & Joint Research, 8(10), 443-450. https://doi.org/10.1302/2046-3758.810.bjr-2019-0060.r1

Jones, C. W., De Martino, I., D’Apolito, R., Nocon, A. A., Sculco, P. K., & Sculco, T. P. (2019). The use of dual-mobility bearings in patients at high risk of dislocation. The Bone & Joint Journal, 101-B(1_Supple_A), 41-45. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620x.101b1.bjj-2018-0506.r1

Stulberg, S. D., & Patel, R. M. (2013). The short stem. The Bone & Joint Journal, 95-B(11 Supple A), 57-62. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620x.95b11.32936

Feyen, H., & Shimmin, A. J. (2014). Is the length of the femoral component important in primary total hip replacement? The Bone & Joint Journal, 96-B(4), 442-448. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620x.96b4.33036

Lidder, S., Epstein, D. J., & Scott, G. (2019). A systematic review of short metaphyseal loading cementless stems in hip arthroplasty. The Bone & Joint Journal, 101-B(5), 502-511. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620x.101b5.bjj-2018-1199.r1

Pairon, P. (2018). Stem size in hip arthroplasty. The Bone & Joint Journal, 100-B(9), 1133-1135. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620x.100b9.bjj-2018-0750

Ferguson, R. J., Broomfield, J. A., Malak, T. T., Palmer, A. J., Whitwell, D., Kendrick, B., Taylor, A., & Glyn-Jones, S. (2018). Primary stability of a short bone-conserving femoral stem. The Bone & Joint Journal, 100-B(9), 1148-1156. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620x.100b9.bjj-2017-1403.r1

Fessy, M. H. (2018). La double mobilité en marche dans les prothèses totales de hanche: 1ere Intention&Reprise (Cahiers d'enseignement de la SOFCOT). Elsevier Masson

Heckmann, N., Weitzman, D. S., Jaffri, H., Berry, D. J., Springer, B. D., & Lieberman, J. R. (2020). Trends in the use of dual mobility bearings in hip arthroplasty. The Bone & Joint Journal, 102-B(7 Supple B), 27-32. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620x.102b7.bjj-2019-1669.r1

Blakeney, W. G., Epinette, J., & Vendittoli, P. (2019). Dual mobility total hip arthroplasty: Should everyone get one? EFORT Open Reviews, 4(9), 541-547. https://doi.org/10.1302/2058-5241.4.180045

Rivière, C., Lazennec, J., Van Der Straeten, C., Auvinet, E., Cobb, J., & Muirhead-Allwood, S. (2017). The influence of spine-hip relations on total hip replacement: A systematic review. Orthopaedics & Traumatology: Surgery & Research, 103(4), 559-568. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.otsr.2017.02.014

Plummer, D. R., Haughom, B. D., & Della Valle, C. J. (2014). Dual mobility in total hip arthroplasty. Orthopedic Clinics of North America, 45(1), 1-8. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ocl.2013.08.004

Boyer, B., Neri, T., Geringer, J., Di Iorio, A., Philippot, R., & Farizon, F. (2017). Long-term wear of dual mobility total hip replacement cups: Explant study. International Orthopaedics, 42(1), 41-47. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00264-017-3525-z

Chan, M. K., Caudwell, M., Suchowersky, A., & Ashton, A. (2019). Femoral side only revision options for the Birmingham resurfacing arthroplasty. ANZ Journal of Surgery, 89(9), 1016-1021. https://doi.org/10.1111/ans.15036

Harwin, S. F., Sultan, A. A., Khlopas, A., Chughtai, M., Sodhi, N., Piuzzi, N. S., & Mont, M. A. (2018). Mid-term outcomes of dual mobility acetabular cups for revision total hip arthroplasty. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 33(5), 1494-1500. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2017.12.008

Berger, R. A., Lyon, J. H., Jacobs, J. J., Barden, R. M., Berkson, E. M., Sheinkop, M. B., Rosenberg, A. G., & Galante, J. O. (2001). Problems with Cementless total knee arthroplasty at 11 years Followup. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, 392, 196-207. https://doi.org/10.1097/00003086-200111000-00024

Nam, D., Lawrie, C. M., Salih, R., Nahhas, C. R., Barrack, R. L., & Nunley, R. M. (2019). Cemented versus Cementless total knee arthroplasty of the same modern design. Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, 101(13), 1185-1192. https://doi.org/10.2106/jbjs.18.01162

Newman, J. M., Sodhi, N., Dekis, J. C., Khlopas, A., Piuzzi, N. S., Sultan, A. A., Levin, J. M., & Mont, M. A. (2019). Survivorship and functional outcomes of Cementless versus cemented total knee arthroplasty: A meta-analysis. The Journal of Knee Surgery, 33(03), 270-278. https://doi.org/10.1055/s-0039-1678525

Evans, J. T., Walker, R. W., Evans, J. P., Blom, A. W., Sayers, A., & Whitehouse, M. R. (2019). How long does a knee replacement last? A systematic review and meta-analysis of case series and national registry reports with more than 15 years of follow-up. The Lancet, 393(10172), 655-663. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0140-6736(18)32531-5

Mohammad, H. R., Kennedy, J. A., Mellon, S. J., Judge, A., Dodd, C. A., & Murray, D. W. (2019). Ten-year clinical and radiographic results of 1000 cementless Oxford unicompartmental knee replacements. Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy, 28(5), 1479-1487. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00167-019-05544-w

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8471351-depuy-synthes-attune-cementless-knee-platform/

Guillemot, F. (2005). Recent advances in the design of titanium alloys for orthopedic applications. Expert Review of Medical Devices, 2(6), 741-748. https://doi.org/10.1586/17434440.2.6.741

Ramaswamy, Y., Wu, C., & Zreiqat, H. (2009). Orthopedic coating materials: Considerations and applications. Expert Review of Medical Devices, 6(4), 423-430. https://doi.org/10.1586/erd.09.17

Gbejuade, H. O., Lovering, A. M., & Webb, J. C. (2014). The role of microbial biofilms in prosthetic joint infections. Acta Orthopaedica, 86(2), 147-158. https://doi.org/10.3109/17453674.2014.966290

Chouirfa, H., Bouloussa, H., Migonney, V., & Falentin-Daudré, C. (2019). Review of titanium surface modification techniques and coatings for antibacterial applications. Acta Biomaterialia, 83, 37-54. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.actbio.2018.10.036

Costerton, J. W. (2005). Biofilm theory can guide the treatment of device-related orthopaedic infections. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, (437), 7-11. https://doi.org/10.1097/00003086-200508000-00003

Puckett, S. D., Taylor, E., Raimondo, T., & Webster, T. J. (2010). The relationship between the nanostructure of titanium surfaces and bacterial attachment. Biomaterials, 31(4), 706-713. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biomaterials.2009.09.081

Bhadra, C. M., Khanh Truong, V., Pham, V. T., Al Kobaisi, M., Seniutinas, G., Wang, J. Y., ... & Ivanova, E. P. (2015). Antibacterial titanium nano-patterned arrays inspired by dragonfly wings. Scientific Reports, 5(1). https://doi.org/10.1038/srep16817

Levack, A. E., Cyphert, E. L., Bostrom, M. P., Hernandez, C. J., Von Recum, H. A., & Carli, A. V. (2018). Current options and emerging biomaterials for Periprosthetic joint infection. Current Rheumatology Reports, 20(6). https://doi.org/10.1007/s11926-018-0742-4

Pishbin, F., Mouriño, V., Gilchrist, J., McComb, D., Kreppel, S., Salih, V., Ryan, M., & Boccaccini, A. (2013). Single-step electrochemical deposition of antimicrobial orthopaedic coatings based on a bioactive glass/chitosan/nano-silver composite system. Acta Biomaterialia, 9(7), 7469-7479. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.actbio.2013.03.006

Sullivan, M. P., McHale, K. J., Parvizi, J., & Mehta, S. (2014). Nanotechnology. The Bone & Joint Journal, 96-B(5), 569-573. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620x.96b5.33606

Trauner, K. B. (2018). The emerging role of 3D printing in arthroplasty and orthopedics. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 33(8), 2352-2354. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2018.02.033

Muirhead-Allwood, S., Sandiford, N., Skinner, J. A., Hua, J., Kabir, C., & Walker, P. S. (2010). Uncemented custom computer-assisted design and manufacture of hydroxyapatite-coated femoral components. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. British volume, 92-B(8), 1079-1084. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620x.92b8.23123

Dessyn, E., Flecher, X., Parratte, S., Ollivier, M., & Argenson, J. (2018). A 20-year follow-up evaluation of total hip arthroplasty in patients younger than 50 using a custom cementless stem. HIP International, 29(5), 481-488. https://doi.org/10.1177/1120700018803290

Arabnejad, S., Johnston, B., Tanzer, M., & Pasini, D. (2016). Fully porous 3D printed titanium femoral stem to reduce stress-shielding following total hip arthroplasty. Journal of Orthopaedic Research, 35(8), 1774-1783. https://doi.org/10.1002/jor.23445

De Martino, I., Strigelli, V., Cacciola, G., Gu, A., Bostrom, M. P., & Sculco, P. K. (2019). Survivorship and clinical outcomes of custom Triflange acetabular components in revision total hip arthroplasty: A systematic review. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 34(10), 2511-2518. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2019.05.032

Clement, N. D., Deehan, D. J., & Patton, J. T. (2019). Robot-assisted unicompartmental knee arthroplasty for patients with isolated medial compartment osteoarthritis is cost-effective. The Bone & Joint Journal, 101-B(9), 1063-1070. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620x.101b9.bjj-2018-1658.r1

Chai, W., Guo, R., Puah, K. L., Jerabek, S., Chen, J., & Tang, P. (2020). Use of robotic arm assisted technique in complex primary total hip arthroplasty. Orthopaedic Surgery, 12(2), 686-691. https://doi.org/10.1111/os.12659

Lawson, J. A., Garber, A. T., Stimac, J. D., Ramakrishnan, R., Smith, L. S., & Malkani, A. L. (2019). Does robotic-assisted total hip arthroplasty improve accuracy of cup positioning? The Journal of Hip Surgery, 03(04), 176-180. https://doi.org/10.1055/s-0039-1693480

Illgen, R. L., Bukowski, B. R., & Abiola, R. (2017). RoboticAssisted total hip arthroplasty: outcomes at minimum two-year follow-up. Surgical Technology International, 30, 365–372

Bell, S. W., Anthony, I., Jones, B., MacLean, A., Rowe, P., & Blyth, M. (2016). Improved accuracy of component positioning with robotic-assisted Unicompartmental knee arthroplasty. Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, 98(8), 627-635. https://doi.org/10.2106/jbjs.15.00664

Lonner, J. H., & Fillingham, Y. A. (2018). Pros and cons: A balanced view of robotics in knee arthroplasty. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 33(7), 2007-2013. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2018.03.056

Volpin, A., Maden, C., & Konan, S. (2020). New advances in robotic surgery in hip and knee replacement. Handbook of Robotic and Image-Guided Surgery, 397-410. https://doi.org/10.1016/b978-0-12-814245-5.00023-2

Hampp, E., Chughtai, M., Scholl, L., Sodhi, N., Bhowmik-Stoker, M., Jacofsky, D., & Mont, M. (2018). Robotic-arm assisted total knee arthroplasty demonstrated greater accuracy and precision to plan compared with manual techniques. The Journal of Knee Surgery, 32(03), 239-250. https://doi.org/10.1055/s-0038-1641729

Shalhoub, S., Lawrence, J. M., Keggi, J. M., Randall, A. L., DeClaire, J. H., & Plaskos, C. (2019). Imageless, robotic-assisted total knee arthroplasty combined with a robotic tensioning system can help predict and achieve accurate postoperative ligament balance. Arthroplasty Today, 5(3), 334-340. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.artd.2019.07.003

Bukowski, B. R., Anderson, P., & Khlopas, A. (2016). Improved functional outcomes with robotic compared with manual total hip arthroplasty. Surgical Technology International, 29, 303–308

Sultan, A. A., Piuzzi, N., Khlopas, A., Chughtai, M., Sodhi, N., & Mont, M. A. (2017). Utilization of robotic-arm assisted total knee arthroplasty for soft tissue protection. Expert Review of Medical Devices, 14(12), 925-927. https://doi.org/10.1080/17434440.2017.1392237

Karunaratne, S., Duan, M., Pappas, E., Fritsch, B., Boyle, R., Gupta, S., ... & Steffens, D. (2018). The effectiveness of robotic hip and knee arthroplasty on patient-reported outcomes: A systematic review and meta-analysis. International Orthopaedics, 43(6), 1283-1295. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00264-018-4140-3

Zhang, F., Li, H., Ba, Z., Bo, C., & Li, K. (2019). Robotic arm-assisted vs conventional unicompartmental knee arthroplasty. Medicine, 98(35), e16968. https://doi.org/10.1097/md.0000000000016968

Moschetti, W. E., Konopka, J. F., Rubash, H. E., & Genuario, J. W. (2016). Can robot-assisted Unicompartmental knee arthroplasty be cost-effective? A Markov decision analysis. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 31(4), 759-765. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2015.10.018