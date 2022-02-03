MODERN TRENDS IN THE DEVELOPMENTS OF HIP AND KNEE ARTHROPLASTY
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872021470-78
Keywords:Orthopaedics, hip arthroplasty, total knee arthroplasty, osteoarthritis, robot-assisted surgery
Abstract
Total hip (THA) and knee (TKA) arthroplasty is an effective surgical treatment for late-stage osteoarthritis. Objective. Highlight the most significant technological developments in the design of implants and assistive technologies for hip and knee arthroplasty. Results. The development of hip and knee arthroplasty is associated with the desire to improve treatment outcomes, reduce complications and increase the survival of implants. The emphasis is placed on some of the most interesting, in our opinion, trends in this area. It has been shown that metal-to-metal friction steam implants are used to replace the articular surface of the hip joint, but the method is the best option only for active men with a large hip joint. New approaches involve the use of friction pairs «ceramic – ceramic» or «metal – polyethylene». The creation of smaller femoral components of endoprostheses (mini-legs) for THA is aimed at preserving bone tissue and achieving physiological load. Dual mobility endoprostheses are increasingly preferred for primary THA. The creation of implants with a porous surface (in particular, with the use of additive technologies) is promising to increase their osteointegration and antibacterial properties. The latest direction is the creation of robotic support systems for joint replacement operations, which will improve the accuracy of implant positioning, reduce blood loss, improve functional results, as well as achieve after TKA balance of ligaments and joint space by accurately determining its size and accuracy resection of the femur. However, high-evidence clinical trials are needed to find convincing longterm results for this approach to become standard in hip and knee arthroplasty. Conclusions. Robotic surgery is one of the most interesting developments in hip and knee surgery. The growth in the use of this technology has shown convincing long-term results.
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).