THE INFLUENCE OF REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGIES ON RECOVERY PROCESSES IN LEG AFTER TRAUMATIC ISCHEMIA (EXPERIMENTAL STUDY)
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872021463-69
Keywords:Traumatic ischemia, necrosis, histological changes in muscles
Abstract
Post-traumatic muscle ischemia results from severe injury and can lead to muscle dysfunction. Therefore, patient management and treatment are very significant in all periods of injury. New methods are performed, especially using regenerative technologies to avoid complications and improve long-term outcomes. Objective. To determine histological changes in the muscles of the injured limb after traumatic ischemia after injection of platelet-rich plasma,
Bone marrow stem cell concentrate (BMAC), and Stromal vascular fraction (SVF) prepared from adipose tissue on the 5, 15, and 30 days. Material and methods. Experiments were conducted on rabbits (Chinchilla breed). A tourniquet imposed on a lower limb, from the middle third of the thigh to the ankle joint. After 6 hours, the tourniquet was removed. The animals were divided into four groups: control, platelet-rich plasma, bone marrow stem cell concentrate, and stromal vascular fraction prepared from adipose tissue — histological muscle changes provided by Tescan Mira 3 LMU (Czech Republic) in scanning transmission electron microscopy. Results. On the 5th day after the experiment were no significant histological changes in muscles but in the contrary on the 15 days after experiment in BMAC and SVF groups detected new muscle fibers formation in necrotic areas and myonucleus organization. On the 30th day new angiogenesis was detected around muscle fibers. Platelet-rich plasma group characterized by massive connective tissue formation in necrotic areas. Conclusions. Necrosis and progressive muscle hypotrophy are unavoidably for this type of injury. It was shown that BMAC and SVF could stimulate regeneration and angiogenesis.
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).