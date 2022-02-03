MATHEMATICAL MODELING OF PELVIC MUSCLE FUNCTION IN PATIENTS WITH HIP JOINT ADDUCTION CONTRACTURE AT SINGLE-SUPPORT STANDING
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872021458-62
Keywords:Postural balance, hip abductors and adductors muscles, mathematic model
Abstract
Long existing hip arthritis is accompanied by the development of
pain and contractures that cause contractile muscle spasm, reduction
in the length of the adductor muscles and flexors of the thigh,
relative overstretching of the abductor muscles, which over time
leads to changes in their structure. The result is weakness of the
pelvic muscles, the clinical manifestation of which is a violation
of postural balance — lameness, torso tilts while walking, changes
in pelvic position, etc. Objective. To determine the effect of the
hip joint adduction contracture on the ability to maintain balance
standing position with mathematical model. Methods: mathematical
model is worked out that represents the pelvis with the thigh and
the vectors of action of the adductor and abductor muscles. The
muscular effort required to maintain body balance during one-leg
standing was normal and the hip position was set at 5° and 10°.
Calculations were performed for patients weighing 70; 100; 120 kg.
Results. It is determined that at the adduction contracture in 5°
m. gracilis, m. add magnus, m. piriformis are not able to perform
the functions of maintaining body balance due to the necessity to
develop greater efforts than their maximum possible, even at the
minimal patient's weight. If the patient's weight exceeds 120 kg, then
almost the entire muscular system of stabilization of the thigh works
beyond its capabilities. The adduction contracture of 10° increases
the required force of the thigh stabilizer muscles. The absolute values
showed an increase in their strength indicators. Conclusions.
The adduction contracture of the hip joint causes a change in the
biomechanical conditions of the pelvic muscles due to changes in
the angles of action of the abductor muscles, reducing the effectiveness
of their work to stabilize the pelvis. As the angle of adduction
contracture increases, there is a tendency for the pelvic muscles
to work effectively. An additional factor that negatively affects this
indicator is the patient's overweight.
