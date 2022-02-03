IPSILATERAL INJURIES OF THE ELBOW JOINT AND THE DISTAL RADIUS
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872021422-27
Keywords:Ipsilateral Injuries, elbow joint, distal metaepiphysis of the radius, fractures, luxation, fracture-dislocations
Abstract
The elbow joint injury and the ipsilateral fractures of distal radius are rare but are different. Objective. To analyze character of the elbow joint injury and distal part radius fractures in connection with peculiarities of traumatic energy intensity, to consider of treatment options of such trauma cases. Methods. The study is based on the retrospective analyze of the clinical observation of 8 patients with the ipsilateral elbow joint injury and distal part of radius
(3 men and 5 women, average age is 39 ± 5). Besides of the distal part radius fracture 1 patient had luxation of the forearm, 5 — fracture-dislocations in the elbow joint and in 2 cases — the fractures of distal metaepiphysis of the humerus. In 7 cases of the elbow joint injuries and in 3 cases of the distal part radius fractures the surgical treatment was made. Results. Except 2 cases the injuries happened in result of landing from the height of 1–12 meters. The severity of injuries was ranking and their correlation with the indicator of falling height was analyzed. The treatment peculiarity of the elbow joint injury and the ipsilateral fractures of distal part radius is considered. Conclusions. In the majority of cases ipsilateral injuries of the elbow joint and of the distal part radius are the result of falling from the height, infrequently — the results of falling from easy posture of the body; the severity of injury depends on the falling height (correlation coefficient Spearman’s — 0.78), the character of elbow joint injury may depend on the position of the extremity at the time of landing and successive additional collision of elbow region with traumatic agent. When the patient falls from significant height may happen polytrauma, what lead to many stages of treatment. By the ipsilateral injuries substantiation of manipulations or surgical operations priorities is very important.
References
Batra, S., & Andrew, J. (2007). Ipsilateral compound distal radius fracture with missed elbow dislocation. A rare injury pattern. European Journal of Emergency Medicine, 14(6), 363-364. https://doi.org/10.1097/mej.0b013e32823a3cad
TV, R., Grover, A., Gadi, D., & Samorekar, B. (2015). Ipsilateral distal radius fracture with elbow dislocation-a rare entity: Report of 3 cases. International Journal of Medicine, 3(1), 12. https://doi.org/10.14419/ijm.v3i1.4270
Nagaya, H., Saito, Y., & Warashina, H. (2001). Simultaneous ipsilateral fractures of distal and proximal ends of the radius. Journal of Orthopaedic Science, 6(5), 439-443. https://doi.org/10.1007/s007760170012
Park, I., Sur, Y. J., Kim, J., Jeon, J. H., & Park, H. Y. (2021). Simultaneous ipsilateral distal radius and radial head fractures. Medicine, 100(3), e24036. https://doi.org/10.1097/md.0000000000024036
Meena, S., Trikha, V., Kumar, R., Saini, P., & Sambharia, A. (2013). Elbow dislocation with ipsilateral distal radius fracture. Journal of Natural Science, Biology and Medicine, 4(2), 479. https://doi.org/10.4103/0976-9668.116982
Vaishya, R., Krishnan, M., Vijay, V., & Agarwal, A. K. (2016). A rare combination of complex elbow dislocation and distal radial fracture in adults. Cureus. https://doi.org/10.7759/cureus.868
Moon, D. K., Hwang, S. C., Yoo, J. I., & Park, J. S. (2019). Unusual combination of elbow dislocation with a retained intraarticular fragment and trochlear fracture and ipsilateral distal radius fracture in an amateur snowboarder: A case report and review of literatures. International Journal of Surgery Case Reports, 55, 196-201. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijscr.2019.01.039
Nishi, T., Suzuki, N., Tani, T., & Aonuma, H. (2013). Simultaneous dislocation of radiocapitellar and distal radioulnar joint. Case Reports in Orthopedics, 2013, 1-4. https://doi.org/10.1155/2013/106567
Dargel, J., Wegmann, K., Burkhart, K. J., Brüggemann, G. P., & Müller, L. P. (2012). The Essex-Lopresti lesion. Strategies in Trauma and Limb Reconstruction, 7(3), 131-139. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11751-012-0149-0
Downloads
Published
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
Copyright (c) 2022 Ievgen Matelenok
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).