RESULTS OF MINIMALLY INVASIVE KNEE POSTEROLATERAL CORNER RECONSTRUCTION
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872021413-21
Keywords:Knee, arthroscopy, cruciate ligament, structures of the posterolateral corner, instability
Abstract
Posterolateral rotational knee instability is one of the insufficiently studied problems of modern orthopedics. Complexity of anatomy, difficulties of diagnosis together with a small number of such injuries did not allow to formulate a clear concept and algorithm for the treatment of such patients. Only in the last 10 years, this problem has been given attention. The paper describes a new minimally invasive technique of posterolateral corner reconstruction
under arthroscopic control. Objective. To analyze the long-term results of minimally invasive posterolateral corner reconstruction under arthroscopic control. Methods. The results of treatment of 58 patients were presented, 26 of them formed a study group and 32 — comparison. The dynamics of the pain syndrome, the nature of range of motion restoration, as well as tests of rotational stability were assessed. Results. Statistical analysis of long-term results
showed that pain syndrome after minimally invasive technique is significantly lower, and the function of the knee in dynamics recovers faster. The results of knee lateral stability were better in the study group. The main classification of posterolateral corner injuries by Fanelli and Larson is mostly consistent with clinical practice. However, it does not take into account clinical cases of anterior cruciate ligament ruptures combined with injuries of the posterolateral
corner. Conclusions. The use of the proposed method of minimally invasive knee posterolateral corner reconstruction with arthroscopic grafting of the popliteal tendon provided positive short-term and long-term results of treatment of patients, reduction of pain intensity after surgery and earlier recovery of range of motion in the knee. An increase complications and deterioration of function was not detected in any case.
