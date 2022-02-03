RESULTS OF MINIMALLY INVASIVE KNEE POSTEROLATERAL CORNER RECONSTRUCTION

Golovakha, M., Didenko, I., Orljanski, W., & Benedetto, K. (2019). Comparative analysis of the results of the posterior cruciate ligament restoration with «inlay» methods and transtibial canal conduction. Orthopaedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, (1), 64-71. https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872019164-71 (in Ukrainian)

Golovakha, M. L., Orlyansky, V., & Benedetto, K. P. (2017). Posterior cruciate ligament injuries. Zaporozhye : Prosvita

Dean, R. S., Chahla, J., & Laprade, R. F. (2022). Posterolateral corner of the knee. Evidence-Based Management of Complex Knee Injuries, 112-126. https://doi.org/10.1016/b978-0-323-71310-8.00009-8

Gollehon, D. L., Torzilli, P. A., & Warren, R. F. (1987). The role of the posterolateral and cruciate ligaments in the stability of the human knee. A biomechanical study. The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery, 69(2), 233-242. https://doi.org/10.2106/00004623-198769020-00010

LaPrade, R. F., Ly, T. V., Wentorf, F. A., & Engebretsen, L. (2003). The Posterolateral attachments of the knee. The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 31(6), 854-860. https://doi.org/10.1177/03635465030310062101

Chahla, J., Murray, I. R., Robinson, J., Lagae, K., Margheritini, F., Fritsch, B., … & Gelber, P. E. (2018). Posterolateral corner of the knee: An expert consensus statement on diagnosis, classification, treatment, and rehabilitation. Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy, 27(8), 2520-2529. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00167-018-5260-4

Gwinner, C., Jung, T. M., Schatka, I., & Weiler, A. (2018). Posterior laxity increases over time after PCL reconstruction. Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy, 27(2), 389-396. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00167-018-5035-y

Winkler, P. W., Zsidai, B., Wagala, N. N., Hughes, J. D., Horvath, A., Senorski, E. H., Samuelsson, K., & Musahl, V. (2020). Evolving evidence in the treatment of primary and recurrent posterior cruciate ligament injuries, Part 2: Surgical techniques, outcomes and rehabilitation. Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy, 29(3), 682-693. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00167-020-06337-2

Hermanowicz, K., Malinowski, K., Góralczyk, A., Guszczyn, T., & LaPrade, R. F. (2019). Minimally invasive, arthroscopic-assisted, anatomic Posterolateral corner reconstruction. Arthroscopy Techniques, 8(3), e251-e257. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eats.2018.10.021

Wood, R., Robinson, J., & Getgood, A. (2019). Anatomic Posterolateral corner reconstruction using single Graft plus adjustable-loop suspensory fixation device. Arthroscopy Techniques, 8(3), e301-e309. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eats.2018.11.011

Kennedy, M. I., Bernhardson, A., Moatshe, G., Buckley, P. S., Engebretsen, L., & LaPrade, R. F. (2019). Fibular collateral ligament / Posterolateral corner injury. Clinics in Sports Medicine, 38(2), 261-274. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.csm.2018.11.002

Strauss, M. J., Varatojo, R., Boutefnouchet, T., Condello, V., Samuelsson, K., Gelber, P. E., ... & Spalding, T. (2019). The use of allograft tissue in posterior cruciate, collateral and multi-ligament knee reconstruction. Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00167-019-05426-1

Frings, J., Kolb, J. P., Drenck, T. C., Krause, M., Alm, L., Akoto, R., & Frosch, K. (2019). Anatomic reconstruction of the Posterolateral corner: An all-arthroscopic technique. Arthroscopy Techniques, 8(2), e153-e161. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eats.2018.10.010

Frosch, K., Akoto, R., Heitmann, M., Enderle, E., Giannakos, A., & Preiss, A. (2014). Arthroscopic reconstruction of the popliteus complex: Accuracy and reproducibility of a new surgical technique. Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy, 23(10), 3114-3120. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00167-014-3000-y

Fanelli, G. C., & Larson, R. V. (2002). Practical management of posterolateral instability of the knee. Arthroscopy: The Journal of Arthroscopic & Related Surgery, 18(2), 1-8. https://doi.org/10.1053/jars.2002.31779

Winkler, P. W., Hughes, J. D., Irrgang, J. J., Karlsson, J., & Musahl, V. (2021). Posterior cruciate ligament injuries: What do we really know? Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy, 29(3), 669-671. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00167-020-06425-3

Anatomy; Journal of bone & joint surgery: http: //www.boneandjoint

LaPrade, R. F., Johansen, S., Wentorf, F. A., Engebretsen, L., Esterberg, J. L., & Tso, A. (2004). An analysis of an anatomical Posterolateral knee reconstruction. The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 32(6), 1405-1414. https://doi.org/10.1177/0363546503262687

Winkler, P. W., Zsidai, B., Wagala, N. N., Hughes, J. D., Horvath, A., Senorski, E. H., Samuelsson, K., & Musahl, V. (2020). Evolving evidence in the treatment of primary and recurrent posterior cruciate ligament injuries, Part 1: Anatomy, biomechanics and diagnostics. Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy, 29(3), 672-681. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00167-020-06357-y

Franciozi, C. E., Albertoni, L. J., Kubota, M. S., Abdalla, R. J., Luzo, M. V., Cohen, M., & LaPrade, R. F. (2019). A hamstring-based anatomic Posterolateral knee reconstruction with autografts improves both radiographic instability and functional outcomes. Arthroscopy: The Journal of Arthroscopic & Related Surgery, 35(6), 1676-1685.e3. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arthro.2019.01.016

Kolb, J. P., Frings, J., Krause, M., Hartel, M., & Frosch, K. H. (2019). An all-arthroscopic technique for complex Posterolateral corner reconstruction. Arthroscopy Techniques, 8(9), e999-e1006. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eats.2019.05.010

LaPrade, R. F., Heikes, C., Bakker, A. J., & Jakobsen, R. B. (2008). The reproducibility and repeatability of Varus stress radiographs in the assessment of isolated fibular collateral ligament and Grade-III posterolateral knee injuries. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery-American Volume, 90(10), 2069-2076. https://doi.org/10.2106/jbjs.g.00979

LaPrade, R. F., Johansen, S., Agel, J., Risberg, M. A., Moksnes, H., & Engebretsen, L. (2010). Outcomes of an anatomic posterolateral knee reconstruction. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery-American Volume, 92(1), 16-22. https://doi.org/10.2106/jbjs.i.00474

Weiler, A., Frosch, K., Gwinner, C., Strobel, M. J., & Lobenhoffer, P. (2020). The Posterolateral instability score (Polis) of the knee joint: A guideline for standardized documentation, classification, and surgical decision-making. Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy, 29(3), 889-899. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00167-020-06044-y