ANATOMICAL-BIOMECHANICAL PECULIARITIES, PATHOGENESIS, CLINICAL FEDATURES AND DIAGNOSIS OF ILIOLUMBAR LIGAMENT SYNDROME (LITERATURE REVIEW)

Korzh, M. O., Yaremenko, D .O., Shevchenko, O. G., & Berenov, K. V. (2007). Current state and dynamics of development of orthopedic and traumatological service of Ukraine and measures for its organizational improvement. Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, (1), 7–14. [in Ukrainian]

Khvysyuk, O. M., & Yatskevich, A. Ya. (2004). Complex conservative treatment of elderly patients with hip-lumbar syndrome. Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, (2), 23–28. [in Ukrainian]

Korzh, M. O., Radchenko, V. O., Barkov, O. O., Kosterin, S. B., & Piontkovsky, V. K. (2020). Back pain. Manual for family doctors. Kyiv: Health of Ukraine Library LLC. [in Ukrainian]

Hartvigsen, J., Hancock, M. J., Kongsted, A., Louw, Q., Ferreira, M. L., Genevay, S., … & Woolf, A. (2018). What low back pain is and why we need to pay attention. The Lancet, 391(10137), 2356-2367. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0140-6736(18)30480-x

Panjabi, M. M. (2005). A hypothesis of chronic back pain: Ligament subfailure injuries lead to muscle control dysfunction. European Spine Journal, 15(5), 668-676. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00586-005-0925-3

Mironov, S. P., Burmakova, G. M., & Krupatkin, A. I. (2001). Lumbar pain in athletes and ballet dancers: pathology of the lumbariliac ligament. Bulletin of Traumatology and Orthopedics, (4), 14–21. [in Russian]

Sims, J., & Moorman, S. (1996). The role of the iliolumbar ligament in low back pain. Medical Hypotheses, 46(6), 511-515. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0306-9877(96)90123-1

Ammer, K. (2010). Schmerzhaftes Iliolumbalband: Physiologische Grundlagen. Manuelle Medizin, 48(2), 141-144. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00337-010-0752-4

Yurkovsky, A. (2010). Iliolumbar ligament: anatomical basis for a radiation diagnostician (literature review). Problems of health and ecology, (4), 84–89. [in Russian]

Sinelnikov, R. D., & Sinelnikov, Ya. R. (1996). Atlas of human anatomy: textbook. allowance: in 4 volumes. 2nd ed., Erased. Moscow: Medicine. [in Russian]

Agur, A. M. R., & Dalley, A. F. (2004). Grant’s atlas of anatomy. 11th ed. London : Lippincott, Williams and Wilkins

Fujiwara, A., Tamai, K., Yoshida, H., Kurihashi, A., Saotome, K., An, H. S., & Lim, T. (2000). Anatomy of the Iliolumbar ligament. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, 380, 167-172. https://doi.org/10.1097/00003086-200011000-00022

Pool-Goudzwaard, A., Hoek van Dijke, G., Mulder, P., Spoor, C., Snijders, C., & Stoeckart, R. (2003). The iliolumbar ligament: Its influence on stability of the sacroiliac joint. Clinical Biomechanics, 18(2), 99-105. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0268-0033(02)00179-1

Aihara, T., Takahashi, K., Yamagata, M., Moriya, H., & Shimada, Y. (2000). Does the iliolumbar ligament prevent anterior displacement of the fifth lumbar vertebra with defects of the pars? The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. British volume, 82-B(6), 846-850. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620x.82b6.0820846

Ahn, K. H., Kim, H. S., Yun, D. H., & Hong, J. H. (2002). The relationship between the lower lumbar disc herniation and the morphology of the iliolumbar ligaments using magnetic resonance imaging. Journal of the Korean Academy of Rehabilitation Medicine, 26(4), 439–444

Zharkov, P. L., Zharkov, A. P., & Bubnovsky, S. M. (2001). Lumbar pain. Moscow: Uniartprint. [in Russian]

Viehofer, A. F. (2011). Die molekulare zusammensetzung der extrazellularen matrix des lig. iliolumbale des menschen. Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitat zu Munchen

Bogduk, N. (2005). Clinical anatomy of the lumbar spine and sacrum. Edinburgh: Churchill Livingstone

Danielson, P. (2009). Reviving the "biochemical" hypothesis for tendinopathy: New findings suggest the involvement of locally produced signal substances. British Journal of Sports Medicine, 43(4), 265-268. https://doi.org/10.1136/bjsm.2008.054593

Yurkovskiy, A. M. (2020). Pathological continuum in lumbosacral ligamentosis: comparison of data from sonographic and histological studies. Problems of health and ecology, 4(66), 57–65. [in Russian]

McCreesh, K., & Lewis, J. (2013). Continuum model of tendon pathology - where are we now? International Journal of Experimental Pathology, 94(4), 242-247. https://doi.org/10.1111/iep.12029

Magnusson, S. P., Narici, M. V., Maganaris, C. N., & Kjaer, M. (2008). Human tendon behaviour and adaptation,in vivo. The Journal of Physiology, 586(1), 71-81. https://doi.org/10.1113/jphysiol.2007.139105

Steinmann, S., Pfeifer, C. G., Brochhausen, C., & Docheva, D. (2020). Spectrum of tendon pathologies: Triggers, trails and end-state. International Journal of Molecular Sciences, 21(3), 844. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms21030844

Yurkovsky, A. M., Anikeev, O. I., & Achinovich, S. L. (2011). Comparison of sonographic and histological data in dystrophic changes in the iliopsoas ligament. Journal of Grodno State Medical University, 4, 74–77. [in Russian]

Provenzano, P. P., Heisey, D., Hayashi, K., Lakes, R., & Vanderby, R. (2002). Subfailure damage in ligament: A structural and cellular evaluation. Journal of Applied Physiology, 92(1), 362-371. https://doi.org/10.1152/jappl.2002.92.1.362

Peffers, M. J., Thorpe, C. T., Collins, J. A., Eong, R., Wei, T. K., Screen, H. R., & Clegg, P. D. (2014). Proteomic analysis reveals age-related changes in tendon matrix composition, with age- and injury-specific matrix fragmentation. Journal of Biological Chemistry, 289(37), 25867-25878. https://doi.org/10.1074/jbc.m114.566554

Rumian, A. P., Wallace, A. L., & Birch, H. L. (2007). Tendons and ligaments are anatomically distinct but overlap in molecular and morphological features—a comparative study in an ovine model. Journal of Orthopaedic Research, 25(4), 458-464. https://doi.org/10.1002/jor.20218

Bogduk, N., & McGuirk, B. (2002). Medical management of acute and chronic low back pain. An evidence-based approach: pain research and clinical management. Amsterdam: Elsevier Science BV

Bogduk, N. (2005). Clinical anatomy of the lumbar spine and sacrum. Edinburgh: Churchill Livingstone

Snijders, C. J., Hermans, P. F., Niesing, R., Spoor, C. W., & Stoeckart, R. (2004). The influence of slouching and lumbar support on iliolumbar ligaments, intervertebral discs and sacroiliac joints. Clinical Biomechanics, 19(4), 323-329. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.clinbiomech.2004.01.006

Snijders, C. J., Hermans, P. F., Niesing, R., Jan Kleinrensink, G., & Pool-Goudzwaard, A. (2008). Effects of slouching and muscle contraction on the strain of the iliolumbar ligament. Manual Therapy, 13(4), 325-333. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.math.2007.03.001

Burmakova, G. M. (2004). Lumbosacral pain in athletes and ballet dancers (clinic, diagnosis, treatment). Diss. of Doctor in Medical Sciences. Moscow. [in Russian]

Brukner, P., & Khan, K. (2001). Clinical Sports Medicine. Sydney : The McGraw-Hill Companies Inc

Vleeming, A., Schuenke, M. D., Masi, A. T., Carreiro, J. E., Danneels, L., & Willard, F. H. (2012). The sacroiliac joint: An overview of its anatomy, function and potential clinical implications. Journal of Anatomy, 221(6), 537-567. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1469-7580.2012.01564.x

Kennedy, E., Cullen, B., & Abbott, J. H. (2004). Palpation of the iliolumbar ligament. New Zealand Journal of Physiotherapy, 32(2), 76–79.

Yurkovskiy, A.M., Achinovich, S. L., & Latysheva, V. Ya. (2013). Ligaments associated with the sacroiliac joint: anatomical basis for a radiation diagnostician (literature review). Problems of health and ecology, (4), 67–72. [in Russian]

Boyajian, S. S. (2007). Using image-guided techniques for chronic low back pain. Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, 107(11), ES3–ES59

Deyo, R. A., & Weinstein, J. N. (2001). Low back pain. New England Journal of Medicine, 344(5), 363-370. https://doi.org/10.1056/nejm200102013440508

Patel, N. D., Broderick, D. F., Burns, J., Deshmukh, T. K., Fries, I. B., Harvey, H. B., ... & Corey, A. S. (2016). ACR appropriateness criteria low back pain. Journal of the American College of Radiology, 13(9), 1069-1078. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacr.2016.06.008

Chou, R. (2011). Diagnostic imaging for low back pain: Advice for high-value health care from the American College of Physicians. Annals of Internal Medicine, 154(3), 181. https://doi.org/10.7326/0003-4819-154-3-201102010-00008

Jacobson, J. A., & Kalume-Brigido, M. (2006). Case 97: X-linked Hypophosphatemic osteomalacia with insufficiency fracture. Radiology, 240(2), 607-610. https://doi.org/10.1148/radiol.2402031992

Liu, K. C., Xiang, G. Z., & Chen, G. H. (2010). CT axial imaging of the iliolumbar ligament and its significance on locating lumbosacral vertebral segments. China Journal of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, 23(11), 854–858

Hartford, J. M., McCullen, G. M., Harris, R., & Brown, C. C. (2000). The Iliolumbar ligament. Spine, 25(9), 1098-1103. https://doi.org/10.1097/00007632-200005010-00010

Yurkovsky, A.M., Nazarenko, I.V., & Bobovich, N.V. (2018). Diagnostic value of changes in bone tissue in the zones of entheses of the ilio-lumbar ligaments, posterior long sacroiliac ligaments, sacroiliac ligaments: comparison of histological, sonographic and CT studies. Neurology and neurosurgery. East Europe, 8(3), 400–406. [in Russian]

Bohme, J., Lagel, A., & Schmidt, F. (2010). Ligament healing results after type C pelvic ring fractures. Results of triangular vertebropelvic support. Unfallchirurg, 113(9), 734–740. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00113-009-1697-8.

Leclaire, R., Esdaile, J. M., Jéquier, J. C., Hanley, J. A., Rossignol, M., & Bourdouxhe, M. (1996). Diagnostic accuracy of technologies used in low back pain assessment. Spine, 21(11), 1325-1330. https://doi.org/10.1097/00007632-199606010-00009

Cook, J. L., & Purdam, C. R. (2008). Is tendon pathology a continuum? A pathology model to explain the clinical presentation of load-induced tendinopathy. British Journal of Sports Medicine, 43(6), 409-416. https://doi.org/10.1136/bjsm.2008.051193

Yurkovsky, A.M., Anikeev, O.I., & Achinovich, S.L. (2011). Comparison of sonographic and histological data in dystrophic changes in the iliopsoas ligament. Journal of Grodno State Medical University, 4, 74–77. [in Russian]

Yurkovskiy, A.M. (2010). Iliolumbar ligament: anatomical basis for a radiation diagnostician. Problems of health and ecology, 4, 84–89. [in Russian]