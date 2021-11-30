ANATOMICAL-BIOMECHANICAL PECULIARITIES, PATHOGENESIS, CLINICAL FEDATURES AND DIAGNOSIS OF ILIOLUMBAR LIGAMENT SYNDROME (LITERATURE REVIEW)
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720213107-112
Keywords:Iliolumbar ligament, anatomical- biomechanical peculiaritie, pathogenesis of iliolumbar ligament syndrome, methods of diagnosis
Abstract
Low back pain is the most widespread manifestation of pathology in the locomotor system. This pain has a multifactorial nature and in a number of cases can be caused by ligament defects in the lumbosacral region, particularly in the iliolumbar ligaments. Objective. To find out the modern trends in the development, clinical manifestation and diagnosis of iliolumbar ligament (ILL) syndrome based on the analysis of scientific-medical information. Results. ILL syndrome is characterized by variability of its form, attachment sites and even number. It has been revealed that ILL’s play an important biomechanical role in providing of stability in the frontal plane on the level of LV vertebra, and in the horizontal plane they restrict rotation of LІV with respect to the pelvis. Asymmetry of the spatial orientation of ILL causes an increased risk of formation of disc herniation in LІV–SІ. Under the effect of overloads ILL’s develop
structural changes or damages, whose risk increases with age. Diagnostic algorithms usually provide use of physical and radial techniques for revealing of ILL damages. Difficulties in physical diagnosis and blocking of ILL syndrome are caused by their insufficient specificity. Also rather weak is an association between pain manifestations in the low back and results of radiological examinations. CT and MRI make it possible to visualize ILL’s, but so far these opportunities do not give too much for practice because of absence of any signs, whose relationship with the appearance and dynamics of low back pain would be doubtless. Ultrasound examination is a more informative method for instrumental diagnosis of ILL syndrome. Conclusions. Development of provocative tests and therapeutic-diagnostic blocks, which hold on the principles of evidence-based medicine, is a promising trend in improving diagnosis
of ILL syndrome. Biochemical criteria for revealing and monitoring ILL pathology and their correlation with sonographic characteristics of different stages in the development of ligamentopathy require specification.
References
Korzh, M. O., Yaremenko, D .O., Shevchenko, O. G., & Berenov, K. V. (2007). Current state and dynamics of development of orthopedic and traumatological service of Ukraine and measures for its organizational improvement. Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, (1), 7–14. [in Ukrainian]
Khvysyuk, O. M., & Yatskevich, A. Ya. (2004). Complex conservative treatment of elderly patients with hip-lumbar syndrome. Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, (2), 23–28. [in Ukrainian]
Korzh, M. O., Radchenko, V. O., Barkov, O. O., Kosterin, S. B., & Piontkovsky, V. K. (2020). Back pain. Manual for family doctors. Kyiv: Health of Ukraine Library LLC. [in Ukrainian]
Hartvigsen, J., Hancock, M. J., Kongsted, A., Louw, Q., Ferreira, M. L., Genevay, S., … & Woolf, A. (2018). What low back pain is and why we need to pay attention. The Lancet, 391(10137), 2356-2367. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0140-6736(18)30480-x
Panjabi, M. M. (2005). A hypothesis of chronic back pain: Ligament subfailure injuries lead to muscle control dysfunction. European Spine Journal, 15(5), 668-676. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00586-005-0925-3
Mironov, S. P., Burmakova, G. M., & Krupatkin, A. I. (2001). Lumbar pain in athletes and ballet dancers: pathology of the lumbariliac ligament. Bulletin of Traumatology and Orthopedics, (4), 14–21. [in Russian]
Sims, J., & Moorman, S. (1996). The role of the iliolumbar ligament in low back pain. Medical Hypotheses, 46(6), 511-515. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0306-9877(96)90123-1
Ammer, K. (2010). Schmerzhaftes Iliolumbalband: Physiologische Grundlagen. Manuelle Medizin, 48(2), 141-144. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00337-010-0752-4
Yurkovsky, A. (2010). Iliolumbar ligament: anatomical basis for a radiation diagnostician (literature review). Problems of health and ecology, (4), 84–89. [in Russian]
Sinelnikov, R. D., & Sinelnikov, Ya. R. (1996). Atlas of human anatomy: textbook. allowance: in 4 volumes. 2nd ed., Erased. Moscow: Medicine. [in Russian]
Agur, A. M. R., & Dalley, A. F. (2004). Grant’s atlas of anatomy. 11th ed. London : Lippincott, Williams and Wilkins
Fujiwara, A., Tamai, K., Yoshida, H., Kurihashi, A., Saotome, K., An, H. S., & Lim, T. (2000). Anatomy of the Iliolumbar ligament. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, 380, 167-172. https://doi.org/10.1097/00003086-200011000-00022
Pool-Goudzwaard, A., Hoek van Dijke, G., Mulder, P., Spoor, C., Snijders, C., & Stoeckart, R. (2003). The iliolumbar ligament: Its influence on stability of the sacroiliac joint. Clinical Biomechanics, 18(2), 99-105. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0268-0033(02)00179-1
Aihara, T., Takahashi, K., Yamagata, M., Moriya, H., & Shimada, Y. (2000). Does the iliolumbar ligament prevent anterior displacement of the fifth lumbar vertebra with defects of the pars? The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. British volume, 82-B(6), 846-850. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620x.82b6.0820846
Ahn, K. H., Kim, H. S., Yun, D. H., & Hong, J. H. (2002). The relationship between the lower lumbar disc herniation and the morphology of the iliolumbar ligaments using magnetic resonance imaging. Journal of the Korean Academy of Rehabilitation Medicine, 26(4), 439–444
Zharkov, P. L., Zharkov, A. P., & Bubnovsky, S. M. (2001). Lumbar pain. Moscow: Uniartprint. [in Russian]
Viehofer, A. F. (2011). Die molekulare zusammensetzung der extrazellularen matrix des lig. iliolumbale des menschen. Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitat zu Munchen
Bogduk, N. (2005). Clinical anatomy of the lumbar spine and sacrum. Edinburgh: Churchill Livingstone
Danielson, P. (2009). Reviving the "biochemical" hypothesis for tendinopathy: New findings suggest the involvement of locally produced signal substances. British Journal of Sports Medicine, 43(4), 265-268. https://doi.org/10.1136/bjsm.2008.054593
Yurkovskiy, A. M. (2020). Pathological continuum in lumbosacral ligamentosis: comparison of data from sonographic and histological studies. Problems of health and ecology, 4(66), 57–65. [in Russian]
McCreesh, K., & Lewis, J. (2013). Continuum model of tendon pathology - where are we now? International Journal of Experimental Pathology, 94(4), 242-247. https://doi.org/10.1111/iep.12029
Magnusson, S. P., Narici, M. V., Maganaris, C. N., & Kjaer, M. (2008). Human tendon behaviour and adaptation,in vivo. The Journal of Physiology, 586(1), 71-81. https://doi.org/10.1113/jphysiol.2007.139105
Steinmann, S., Pfeifer, C. G., Brochhausen, C., & Docheva, D. (2020). Spectrum of tendon pathologies: Triggers, trails and end-state. International Journal of Molecular Sciences, 21(3), 844. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms21030844
Yurkovsky, A. M., Anikeev, O. I., & Achinovich, S. L. (2011). Comparison of sonographic and histological data in dystrophic changes in the iliopsoas ligament. Journal of Grodno State Medical University, 4, 74–77. [in Russian]
Provenzano, P. P., Heisey, D., Hayashi, K., Lakes, R., & Vanderby, R. (2002). Subfailure damage in ligament: A structural and cellular evaluation. Journal of Applied Physiology, 92(1), 362-371. https://doi.org/10.1152/jappl.2002.92.1.362
Peffers, M. J., Thorpe, C. T., Collins, J. A., Eong, R., Wei, T. K., Screen, H. R., & Clegg, P. D. (2014). Proteomic analysis reveals age-related changes in tendon matrix composition, with age- and injury-specific matrix fragmentation. Journal of Biological Chemistry, 289(37), 25867-25878. https://doi.org/10.1074/jbc.m114.566554
Rumian, A. P., Wallace, A. L., & Birch, H. L. (2007). Tendons and ligaments are anatomically distinct but overlap in molecular and morphological features—a comparative study in an ovine model. Journal of Orthopaedic Research, 25(4), 458-464. https://doi.org/10.1002/jor.20218
Bogduk, N., & McGuirk, B. (2002). Medical management of acute and chronic low back pain. An evidence-based approach: pain research and clinical management. Amsterdam: Elsevier Science BV
Bogduk, N. (2005). Clinical anatomy of the lumbar spine and sacrum. Edinburgh: Churchill Livingstone
Snijders, C. J., Hermans, P. F., Niesing, R., Spoor, C. W., & Stoeckart, R. (2004). The influence of slouching and lumbar support on iliolumbar ligaments, intervertebral discs and sacroiliac joints. Clinical Biomechanics, 19(4), 323-329. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.clinbiomech.2004.01.006
Snijders, C. J., Hermans, P. F., Niesing, R., Jan Kleinrensink, G., & Pool-Goudzwaard, A. (2008). Effects of slouching and muscle contraction on the strain of the iliolumbar ligament. Manual Therapy, 13(4), 325-333. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.math.2007.03.001
Burmakova, G. M. (2004). Lumbosacral pain in athletes and ballet dancers (clinic, diagnosis, treatment). Diss. of Doctor in Medical Sciences. Moscow. [in Russian]
Brukner, P., & Khan, K. (2001). Clinical Sports Medicine. Sydney : The McGraw-Hill Companies Inc
Vleeming, A., Schuenke, M. D., Masi, A. T., Carreiro, J. E., Danneels, L., & Willard, F. H. (2012). The sacroiliac joint: An overview of its anatomy, function and potential clinical implications. Journal of Anatomy, 221(6), 537-567. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1469-7580.2012.01564.x
Kennedy, E., Cullen, B., & Abbott, J. H. (2004). Palpation of the iliolumbar ligament. New Zealand Journal of Physiotherapy, 32(2), 76–79.
Yurkovskiy, A.M., Achinovich, S. L., & Latysheva, V. Ya. (2013). Ligaments associated with the sacroiliac joint: anatomical basis for a radiation diagnostician (literature review). Problems of health and ecology, (4), 67–72. [in Russian]
Boyajian, S. S. (2007). Using image-guided techniques for chronic low back pain. Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, 107(11), ES3–ES59
Deyo, R. A., & Weinstein, J. N. (2001). Low back pain. New England Journal of Medicine, 344(5), 363-370. https://doi.org/10.1056/nejm200102013440508
Patel, N. D., Broderick, D. F., Burns, J., Deshmukh, T. K., Fries, I. B., Harvey, H. B., ... & Corey, A. S. (2016). ACR appropriateness criteria low back pain. Journal of the American College of Radiology, 13(9), 1069-1078. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacr.2016.06.008
Chou, R. (2011). Diagnostic imaging for low back pain: Advice for high-value health care from the American College of Physicians. Annals of Internal Medicine, 154(3), 181. https://doi.org/10.7326/0003-4819-154-3-201102010-00008
Jacobson, J. A., & Kalume-Brigido, M. (2006). Case 97: X-linked Hypophosphatemic osteomalacia with insufficiency fracture. Radiology, 240(2), 607-610. https://doi.org/10.1148/radiol.2402031992
Liu, K. C., Xiang, G. Z., & Chen, G. H. (2010). CT axial imaging of the iliolumbar ligament and its significance on locating lumbosacral vertebral segments. China Journal of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, 23(11), 854–858
Hartford, J. M., McCullen, G. M., Harris, R., & Brown, C. C. (2000). The Iliolumbar ligament. Spine, 25(9), 1098-1103. https://doi.org/10.1097/00007632-200005010-00010
Yurkovsky, A.M., Nazarenko, I.V., & Bobovich, N.V. (2018). Diagnostic value of changes in bone tissue in the zones of entheses of the ilio-lumbar ligaments, posterior long sacroiliac ligaments, sacroiliac ligaments: comparison of histological, sonographic and CT studies. Neurology and neurosurgery. East Europe, 8(3), 400–406. [in Russian]
Bohme, J., Lagel, A., & Schmidt, F. (2010). Ligament healing results after type C pelvic ring fractures. Results of triangular vertebropelvic support. Unfallchirurg, 113(9), 734–740. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00113-009-1697-8.
Leclaire, R., Esdaile, J. M., Jéquier, J. C., Hanley, J. A., Rossignol, M., & Bourdouxhe, M. (1996). Diagnostic accuracy of technologies used in low back pain assessment. Spine, 21(11), 1325-1330. https://doi.org/10.1097/00007632-199606010-00009
Cook, J. L., & Purdam, C. R. (2008). Is tendon pathology a continuum? A pathology model to explain the clinical presentation of load-induced tendinopathy. British Journal of Sports Medicine, 43(6), 409-416. https://doi.org/10.1136/bjsm.2008.051193
Yurkovsky, A.M., Anikeev, O.I., & Achinovich, S.L. (2011). Comparison of sonographic and histological data in dystrophic changes in the iliopsoas ligament. Journal of Grodno State Medical University, 4, 74–77. [in Russian]
Yurkovskiy, A.M. (2010). Iliolumbar ligament: anatomical basis for a radiation diagnostician. Problems of health and ecology, 4, 84–89. [in Russian]
Downloads
Published
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available after 6 months from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).