SURGICAL TREATMENT OF VALGUS DEFORMITY OF GREAT TOE (LITERATURE REVIEW)
Keywords:Hallux valgus, osteotomy of first metatarsal bone, osteosynthesis
Abstract
The most common manifestation of static deformity of the forefoot is hallux valgus. This symptom complex consists of valgus deviation of the first toe, varus deviation of the first metatarsal bone, and the presence of osteochondral exostosis along the medial surface of the head of the first metatarsal bone. The objective of the work was to determine the most common methods of treatment of hallux valgus and varus deformities of the first metatarsal bone on the basis of the analyzed published literature. Methods. We analyzed publications from the Google search engine, electronic databases PubMed, Google Scholar, archives of specialized journals and other relevant sources of scientific and medical information. Results. Based on the analysis of literary sources, the development of forefoot surgery from the 18th century to the present day was highlighted in the historical aspect. The greatest attention is paid to the use of various osteotomies of the first metatarsal bone for the correction of hallux valgus. In addition, special attention is paid to the development
of various complications at osteotomies. Conclusions. The problem of surgical correction of hallux valgus is multifaceted and extremely interesting, containing a large number of nuances and hidden complexities. For quite a long time, there has been an improvement in various surgical techniques and methods of fixation. Considering the great variability of the clinical manifestations of hallux valgus, for many years no universal method of treating
this pathology has been proposed. Therefore, in the future, most likely, individual and differentiated approaches to the choice of one or another method of surgical intervention will be considered, depending on what type of deformity of the forefoot the orthopedisttraumatologist has to meet in his practice.
