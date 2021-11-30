MOLECULAR HYDROGEN GENERATOR GVCH LIFE
Molecular hydrogen is one of the effective antioxidants, which not only does not disrupt normal metabolism in the body, but also activates its antioxidant systems. Hydrogen-saturated water has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-allergic, anti-apoptotic properties, stimulates energy metabolism and contributes to the systemic recovery of the body. It is used as a therapeutic factor for the treatment of patients with various pathologies: arterial hypertension, coronary heart disease, diabetes, obesity, metabolic disorders, disorders of the musculoskeletal system. The article discusses the various methods of obtaining molecular hydrogen and hydrogen water (direct and indirect saturation). Technical characteristics are described and features of the hydrogen generator GVCh Life (manufacturer LTD «Chemtest Ukraine+», Kharkiv, Ukraine), which produces molecular hydrogen (purity of which is 99.99 %, productivity — 100 ml/min) and saturates water with it (https://chemtest.com.ua/generator_vodorodnoy_vodi_i_dihanie_gvch_life). In contrast to the problems of most known generators in the device GVChLife is completely no contact of the electrodes with water, so it is not subject to electrolysis and is not saturated with metal ions. Water saturated in this way has the following characteristics: redox potential 560 mV, hydrogen concentration 1.0–1.15 ppm
(water volume 1 l, saturation duration 10 min). The generator can be used for both hydrogen saturation and hydrogen inhalation. In the case of therapeutic use of hydrogen water to obtain it, you can use any drinking water (spring, prepared or non-carbonated bottled), hydrogen inhalation using nasal cannulas. Inhalation of pure hydrogen gas (99.99 %) for 30 minutes is equal to the use of 15 liters of hydrogen water (concentration 1.1–1.2 ppm). Conclusions. The developed MoHC Life molecular hydrogen generator is safe to use, without special requirements during operation. It can be successfully used in the complex therapy of patients with various diseases, including musculoskeletal system.
