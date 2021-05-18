The impact of hip-spine relations on the results of total hip arthroplasty (literature review)

Esposito, C. I., Miller, T. T., Kim, H. J., Barlow, B. T., Wright, T. M., Padgett, D. E., Jerabek, S. A., & Mayman, D. J. (2016). Does degenerative lumbar spine disease influence Femoroacetabular flexion in patients undergoing total hip arthroplasty? Clinical Orthopaedics & Related Research, 474(8), 1788-1797. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11999-016-4787-2

Esposito, C. I., Gladnick, B. P., Lee, Y., Lyman, S., Wright, T. M., Mayman, D. J., & Padgett, D. E. (2015). Cup position alone does not predict risk of dislocation after hip arthroplasty. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 30(1), 109-113. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2014.07.009

Brooks, P. J. (2013). Dislocation following total hip replacement. The Bone & Joint Journal, 95-B(11_Supple_A), 67-69. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620x.95b11.32645

Delaunay, C., Hamadouche, M., Girard, J., & Duhamel, A. (2013). What are the causes for failures of primary hip Arthroplasties in France? Clinical Orthopaedics & Related Research, 471(12), 3863-3869. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11999-013-2935-5

Nam, D., Riegler, V., Clohisy, J. C., Nunley, R. M., & Barrack, R. L. (2017). The impact of total hip arthroplasty on pelvic motion and functional component position is highly variable. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 32(4), 1200-1205. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2016.11.008

Bolland, B. J., Whitehouse, S. L., & Timperley, A. J. (2012). Indications for early hip revision surgery in the UK - A re-analysis of Njr data. HIP International, 22(2), 145-152. https://doi.org/10.5301/hip.2012.9184

Bozic, K. J., Ong, K., Lau, E., Kurtz, S. M., Vail, T. P., Rubash, H. E., & Berry, D. J. (2010). Risk of complication and revision total hip arthroplasty among Medicare patients with different bearing surfaces. Clinical Orthopaedics & Related Research, 468(9), 2357-2362. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11999-010-1262-3

Padgett, D. E., & Warashina, H. (2004). The unstable total hip replacement. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, 420, 72-79. https://doi.org/10.1097/00003086-200403000-00011

Patel, P. D., Potts, A., & Froimson, M. I. (2007). The dislocating hip arthroplasty. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 22(4), 86-90. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2006.12.111

Abdel, M. P., Von Roth, P., Jennings, M. T., Hanssen, A. D., & Pagnano, M. W. (2016). What safe zone? The vast majority of dislocated THAs are within the Lewinnek safe zone for acetabular component position. Clinical Orthopaedics & Related Research, 474(2), 386-391. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11999-015-4432-5

Perfetti, D. C., Schwarzkopf, R., Buckland, A. J., Paulino, C. B., & Vigdorchik, J. M. (2017). Prosthetic dislocation and revision after primary total hip arthroplasty in lumbar fusion patients: A propensity score matched-pair analysis. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 32(5), 1635-1640.e1. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2016.11.029

Seagrave, K. G., Troelsen, A., Malchau, H., Husted, H., & Gromov, K. (2016). Acetabular cup position and risk of dislocation in primary total hip arthroplasty. Acta Orthopaedica, 88(1), 10-17. https://doi.org/10.1080/17453674.2016.1251255

Bedard, N. A., Martin, C. T., Slaven, S. E., Pugely, A. J., Mendoza-Lattes, S. A., & Callaghan, J. J. (2016). Abnormally high dislocation rates of total hip arthroplasty after spinal deformity surgery. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 31(12), 2884-2885. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2016.07.049

Malkani, A. L., Garber, A. T., Ong, K. L., Dimar, J. R., Baykal, D., Glassman, S. D., Cochran, A. R., & Berry, D. J. (2018). Total hip arthroplasty in patients with previous lumbar fusion surgery: Are there more dislocations and revisions? The Journal of Arthroplasty, 33(4), 1189-1193. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2017.10.041

Sultan, A. A., Khlopas, A., Piuzzi, N. S., Chughtai, M., Sodhi, N., & Mont, M. A. (2018). The impact of Spino-pelvic alignment on total hip arthroplasty outcomes: A critical analysis of current evidence. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 33(5), 1606-1616. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2017.11.021

Sing, D. C., Barry, J. J., Aguilar, T. U., Theologis, A. A., Patterson, J. T., Tay, B. K., Vail, T. P., & Hansen, E. N. (2016). Prior lumbar spinal arthrodesis increases risk of prosthetic-related complication in total hip arthroplasty. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 31(9), 227-232.e1. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2016.02.069

Blizzard, D. J., Nickel, B. T., Seyler, T. M., & Bolognesi, M. P. (2016). The impact of lumbar spine disease and deformity on total hip arthroplasty outcomes. Orthopedic Clinics of North America, 47(1), 19-28. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ocl.2015.08.005

Gausden, E. B., Parhar, H. S., Popper, J. E., Sculco, P. K., & Rush, B. N. (2018). Risk factors for early dislocation following primary elective total hip arthroplasty. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 33(5), 1567-1571.e2. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2017.12.034

An, V. V., Phan, K., Sivakumar, B. S., Mobbs, R. J., & Bruce, W. J. (2018). Prior lumbar spinal fusion is associated with an increased risk of dislocation and revision in total hip arthroplasty: A meta-analysis. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 33(1), 297-300. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2017.08.040

Heckmann, N., McKnight, B., Stefl, M., Trasolini, N. A., Ike, H., & Dorr, L. D. (2018). Late dislocation following total hip arthroplasty. Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, 100(21), 1845-1853. https://doi.org/10.2106/jbjs.18.00078

Yukizawa, Y., Dorr, L. D., Ward, J. A., & Wan, Z. (2016). Posterior mini-incision with primary total hip arthroplasty: A nine to ten year follow up study. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 31(1), 168-171. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2015.07.023

Ike, H., Dorr, L. D., Trasolini, N., Stefl, M., McKnight, B., & Heckmann, N. (2018). Spine-pelvis-Hip relationship in the functioning of a total hip replacement. Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, 100(18), 1606-1615. https://doi.org/10.2106/jbjs.17.00403

Endo, K., Suzuki, H., Nishimura, H., Tanaka, H., Shishido, T., & Yamamoto, K. (2012). Sagittal lumbar and pelvic alignment in the standing and sitting positions. Journal of Orthopaedic Science, 17(6), 682-686. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00776-012-0281-1

Tezuka, T., Heckmann, N. D., Bodner, R. J., & Dorr, L. D. (2019). Functional safe zone is superior to the Lewinnek safe zone for total hip arthroplasty: Why the Lewinnek safe zone is not always predictive of stability. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 34(1), 3-8. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2018.10.034

Lazennec, J., Boyer, P., Gorin, M., Catonné, Y., & Rousseau, M. A. (2011). Acetabular anteversion with CT in supine, simulated standing, and sitting positions in a THA patient population. Clinical Orthopaedics & Related Research, 469(4), 1103-1109. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11999-010-1732-7

Haffer, H., Adl Amini, D., Perka, C., & Pumberger, M. (2020). The impact of Spinopelvic mobility on arthroplasty: Implications for hip and spine surgeons. Journal of Clinical Medicine, 9(8), 2569. https://doi.org/10.3390/jcm9082569

Stefl, M., Lundergan, W., Heckmann, N., McKnight, B., Ike, H., Murgai, R., & Dorr, L. D. (2017). Spinopelvic mobility and acetabular component position for total hip arthroplasty. The Bone & Joint Journal, 99-B(1_Supple_A), 37-45. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620x.99b1.bjj-2016-0415.r1

Furuhashi, H., Togawa, D., Koyama, H., Hoshino, H., Yasuda, T., & Matsuyama, Y. (2016). Repeated posterior dislocation of total hip arthroplasty after spinal corrective long fusion with pelvic fixation. European Spine Journal, 26(S1), 100-106. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00586-016-4880-y

Schwab, F., Patel, A., Ungar, B., Farcy, J., & Lafage, V. (2010). Adult spinal deformity—Postoperative standing imbalance. Spine, 35(25), 2224-2231. https://doi.org/10.1097/brs.0b013e3181ee6bd4

Hovorka, I., Rousseau, P., Bronsard, N., Chalali, M., Julia, M., Carles, M., Amoretti, N., & Boileau, P. (2008). Mesure de la reserve d’extension de la hanche en relation avec Le rachis. etude comparative de deux méthodes radiologiques. Revue de Chirurgie Orthopédique et Réparatrice de l'Appareil Moteur, 94(8), 771-776. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rco.2008.03.033

Pierrepont, J. W., Feyen, H., Miles, B. P., Young, D. A., Baré, J. V., & Shimmin, A. J. (2016). Functional orientation of the acetabular component in ceramic-on-ceramic total hip arthroplasty and its relevance to squeaking. The Bone & Joint Journal, 98-B(7), 910-916. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620x.98b7.37062

McCarthy, T. F., Alipit, V., Nevelos, J., Elmallah, R. K., & Mont, M. A. (2016). Acetabular cup anteversion and inclination in hip range of motion to impingement. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 31(9), 264-268. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2016.01.067

Lewinnek, G. E., Lewis, J. L., Tarr, R., Compere, C. L., & Zimmerman, J. R. (1978). Dislocations after total hip-replacement arthroplasties. The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery, 60(2), 217-220. https://doi.org/10.2106/00004623-197860020-00014

Dorr, L. D., Malik, A., Wan, Z., Long, W. T., & Harris, M. (2007). Precision and bias of imageless computer navigation and surgeon estimates for acetabular component position. Clinical Orthopaedics & Related Research, 465, 92-99. https://doi.org/10.1097/blo.0b013e3181560c51

Dorr, L. D., Wan, Z., & Cohen, J. (1998). Hemispheric titanium porous coated acetabular component without screw fixation. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, 351, 158–168. https://doi.org/10.1097/00003086-199806000-00019

Lembeck, B., Mueller, O., Reize, P., & Wuelker, N. (2005). Pelvic tilt makes acetabular cup navigation inaccurate. Acta Orthopaedica, 76(4), 517-523. https://doi.org/10.1080/17453670510041501

Pierrepont, J., Hawdon, G., Miles, B. P., Connor, B. O., Baré, J., Walter, L. R., … & Shimmin, A. J. (2017). Variation in functional pelvic tilt in patients undergoing total hip arthroplasty. The Bone & Joint Journal, 99-B(2), 184-191. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620x.99b2.bjj-2016-0098.r1