Violation of consolidation of the femur after untimely dynamization of the intramedullary blocking rod

Ricci, W. M., Gallagher, B., & Haidukewych, G. J. (2009). Intramedullary nailing of femoral shaft fractures: Current concepts. Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, 17(5), 296-305. https://doi.org/10.5435/00124635-200905000-00004

Swanson, E. A., Garrard, E. C., Bernstein, D. T., O'Connor, D. P., & Brinker, M. R. (2015). Results of a systematic approach to exchange nailing for the treatment of aseptic femoral Nonunions. Journal of Orthopaedic Trauma, 29(1), 21-27. https://doi.org/10.1097/bot.0000000000000166

El Moumni, M., Leenhouts, P., Ten Duis, H., & Wendt, K. (2009). The incidence of non-union following unreamed intramedullary nailing of femoral shaft fractures. Injury, 40(2), 205-208. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.injury.2008.06.022

Rublenik, I. M., Vasyuk, V. L., & Kovalchuk, P. E. (2011). 30-year experience of using blocking intramedullary metallopolymer osteosynthesis in the treatment of long bone fractures in 1200 patients. Bulletin of the All-Russian Scientific Center of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences, 4(80), 162. [in Russian]

Vaughn, J., Gotha, H., Cohen, E., Fantry, A. J., Feller, R. J., Van Meter, J., Hayda, R., & Born, C. T. (2016). Nail Dynamization for delayed union and Nonunion in femur and tibia fractures. Orthopedics, 39(6), e1117-e1123. https://doi.org/10.3928/01477447-20160819-01

Perumal, R., Shankar, V., Basha, R., Jayaramaraju, D., & Rajasekaran, S. (2018). Is nail dynamization beneficial after twelve weeks – An analysis of 37 cases. Journal of Clinical Orthopaedics and Trauma, 9(4), 322-326. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jcot.2017.12.007

Vicenti, G., Bizzoca, D., Carrozzo, M., Nappi, V., Rifino, F., Solarino, G., & Moretti, B. (2018). The ideal timing for nail dynamization in femoral shaft delayed union and non-union. International Orthopaedics, 43(1), 217-222. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00264-018-4129-y

Klymovytsky, V. G., Chernysh, V. Yu., & Borzykh, O. V. Unfused fractures and pseudoarthrosis. http://www.mif-ua.com/education/symposium/perelomi-scho-nezroslisya-ta-psevdoartrozi. [in Ukrainian]

Balakina, V. S. (1973). False joints of long tubular bones and their treatment. Orthopedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, 3, 9-14. [in Russian]

Romanenko, K. K. (2002). Non-accrete diaphyseal fractures of long bones (risk factors, diagnosis, treatment). [Unpublished PhD dissertation]. [in Russian]

Somford, M. P., Kloen, P., & Van den Bekerom, M. P. (2013). Operative treatment for femoral shaft nonunions, a systematic review of the literature. Strategies in Trauma and Limb Reconstruction, 8(2), 77-88. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11751-013-0168-5

Maqungo, S., Horn, A., Bernstein, B., Keel, M., & Roche, S. (2014). Distal interlocking screw placement in the femur. Journal of Orthopaedic Trauma, 28(12), e281-e283. https://doi.org/10.1097/bot.0000000000000125