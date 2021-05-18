Modelling of degenerative changes in paravertebral muscles for studying of its influence on spine diseases

Fernández-Sada, E., Torres-Quintanilla, A., Silva-Platas, C., García, N., Willis, B. C., Rodríguez-Rodríguez, C., … & García-Rivas, G. (2017). Proinflammatory cytokines are soluble mediators linked with ventricular arrhythmias and contractile dysfunction in a rat model of metabolic syndrome. Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity, 2017, 1-12. https://doi.org/10.1155/2017/7682569

Radchenko, V. O., Skidanov, A. G., & Morozenko, D. V. (2017). Relative content of different tissues in the paravertebral muscles of the lumbar spine in conditions of degenerative diseases and in healthy depending on age. Orthopedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, 1(606), 80–86. https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872017180-86. [in Ukrainian]

Radchenko, V. O., Skidanov, A. G., & Morozenko, D. V. (2018). Dynamics of biochemical blood markers in patients after surgical treatment of degenerative diseases of the lumbar spine. Ukrainian Journal of Medicine, Biology and Sports, 7(16), 140–145. https://doi.org/10.26693/jmbs03.07.140. [in Ukrainian]

Mehanna, E. T., El-sayed, N. M., Ibrahim, A. K., Ahmed, S. A., & Abo-Elmatty, D. M. (2018). Isolated compounds from Cuscuta pedicellata ameliorate oxidative stress and upregulate expression of some energy regulatory genes in high fat diet induced obesity in rats. Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy, 108, 1253-1258. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biopha.2018.09.126

Crawford, R. J., Volken, T., Valentin, S., Melloh, M., & Elliott, J. M. (2016). Rate of lumbar paravertebral muscle fat infiltration versus spinal degeneration in asymptomatic populations: An age-aggregated cross-sectional simulation study. Scoliosis and Spinal Disorders, 11(1). https://doi.org/10.1186/s13013-016-0080-0

Crossman, K., Mahon, M., Watson, P. J., Oldham, J. A., & Cooper, R. G. (2004). Chronic low back pain-associated Paraspinal muscle dysfunction is not the result of a constitutionally determined “Adverse” fiber-type composition. Spine, 29(6), 628-634. https://doi.org/10.1097/01.brs.0000115133.97216.ec

Hides, J. A., Stokes, M. J., Saide, M., Jull, G. A., & Cooper, D. H. (1994). Evidence of lumbar Multifidus muscle wasting ipsilateral to symptoms in patients with acute/Subacute low back pain. Spine, 19(Supplement), 165-172. https://doi.org/10.1097/00007632-199401001-00009

European Convention for the protection of vertebrate animals used for research and other scientific purposes. Strasbourg, 1986.

Law of Ukraine № 3447-IV of February 21, 2006 “On Protection of Animals from Cruelty” (Article 26). https://zakon.rada.gov.ua/laws/show/3447-15#Text. [in Ukrainian]

Kang, Y., Kim, S., & Kim, J. (2017). Effects of swimming exercise on high-fat diet-induced low bone mineral density and trabecular bone microstructure in rats. Journal of Exercise Nutrition & Biochemistry, 21(2), 48-55. https://doi.org/10.20463/jenb.2016.0063

Leontyeva, F. S, &. Morozenko, D. V. (2016). Biochemical markers of connective tissue metabolism in osteochondrosis of the lumbar spine. Pivdennoukrainian Medical Science Journal, 13, 100–102. [in Russian]

Tymoshenko, O. P., Voronina, L. M., & Kravchenko, V. M. (2003). Clinical biochemistry: textbook. Kharkiv: Golden Pages. [in Ukrainian]

Vlizla, V. V. (2012). Laboratory research methods in biology, animal husbandry and veterinary medicine: handbook. Lviv: SPOLOM. [in Ukrainian]

Kamyshnikov, V. S. (2003). Clinical and biochemical laboratory diagnostics. Reference book in 2 volumes. Minsk: Interservice. [in Russian]

Lang, T. A., & Sesik, M. M. (2011). How to describe statistics in medicine. A guide for authors, editors and reviewers. Moscow: Practical Medicine. [in Russian]

Fujimoto, S., Mochizuki, K., Shimada, M., Hori, T., Murayama, Y., Ohashi, N., & Goda, T. (2010). Insulin resistance induced by a high-fat diet is associated with the induction of genes related to leukocyte activation in rat peripheral leukocytes. Life Sciences, 87(23-26), 679-685. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.lfs.2010.10.001

Cheng, H. S., Ton, S. H., Phang, S. C., Tan, J. B., & Abdul Kadir, K. (2017). Increased susceptibility of post-weaning rats on high-fat diet to metabolic syndrome. Journal of Advanced Research, 8(6), 743-752. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jare.2017.10.002

Mansouri, A., Gattolliat, C., & Asselah, T. (2018). Mitochondrial dysfunction and signaling in chronic liver diseases. Gastroenterology, 155(3), 629-647. https://doi.org/10.1053/j.gastro.2018.06.083

Rissanen, A. (2004). Back muscles and intensive rehabilitation on patients with chronic low back pain. Effects on back muscle structure and function and patient disability [Doctoral dissertation]. http://urn.fi/URN:ISBN:951-39-2032-1.

Belous, A. S., Biryukova, Yu. K., & Zatolokina, M. A. (2016). Trophic changes in the skeletal muscles of rats after pharmacotherapy with sildenafil and cerebrolysin in modeling lower limb ischemia. Bulletin of the Russian State Medical University, 4, 60–74. [in Russian]

Lavrinenko, K. I., Mal, G. S., & Orlova, A. Yu. (2015). Experimental study of correction of chronic lower limb ischemia with vardenafil. Modern problems of science and education, 5. http://www.science-education.ru/ru/article/view?id=22060. [in Russian]

Sukovatykh, B. S., Orlova, A. Yu., & Artyushkova, E. B. (2015). The effectiveness of the mononuclear fraction of autologous bone marrow in the treatment of experimental critical limb ischemia. Experimental surgery, 23(4), 365–371. [in Russian]