Anatomical features for the development of patellar instability and methods for its determination
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872020480-86
Keywords:Patella, patellofemoral joint, patellar instability, dysplasia of femoral condyles
AbstractAnterior knee joint pain is one of the common complaints, mainly in young people. Patellar instability is more likely to occur without a history of direct injury. Anatomical variants of the patellofemoral joint (PFJ) are of great importance in the development of arthritis, and could affect the appearance of complications after surgical treatment. The pathology of the patellofemoral joint continues to be a common and unsolved problem associated with the features of the anatomy and biomechanics of the knee joint. It has been found that the shape and ratio of the bones in patellofemoral joint have a crucial role in the development of patellar instability and arthrosis. Objective. To analyze the scientific database as for methods for determining the shape, the relationship of bones and patellofemoral joint dysplasia. Results. We studied the bone anatomy of the patellofemoral joint and current methods for determining the normal variants of the form of patella, dysplasia of the femoral facet and the rotational relationship of patella to the femur; or relationship of femoral facet to the tibial tuberosity. In clinical practice one needs to identify intercondylar angle, Laurin angle, the patellar slope, condylar dysplasia, the relationship of intercondylar notch to tibial tuberosity. Conclusions. The development of diagnostic methods such as MRI or CT provides expanded opportunities for identifying the features of patellofemoral joint. Increased lateralization of tibial tuberosity, dysplasia of femoral condyles, and patellar shape play a critical role in the development of patellar instability or development of patellofemoral joint arthritis.
