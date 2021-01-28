Anatomical features for the development of patellar instability and methods for its determination

Sherman, S. L., Plackis, A. C., & Nuelle, C. W. (2014). Patellofemoral anatomy and biomechanics. Clinics in Sports Medicine, 33(3), 389-401. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.csm.2014.03.008

Mehta, V. M., Inoue, M., Nomura, E., & Fithian, D. C. (2007). An algorithm guiding the evaluation and treatment of acute primary patellar dislocations. Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy Review, 15(2), 78-81. https://doi.org/10.1097/jsa.0b013e318042b695

Blоnd, L., & Hansen, L. (1998). Patellofemoral pain syndrome in athletes: a 5.7-year retrospective follow-up study of 250 athletes. Acta Orthopaedica Belgica. 64(4). 393-400

Baquie, P., & Brukner, P. (1997). Injuries presenting to an Australian sports medicine centre. Clinical Journal of Sport Medicine, 7(1), 28-31. https://doi.org/10.1097/00042752-199701000-00006

Taunton, J. E. (2002). A retrospective case-control analysis of 2002 running injuries. British Journal of Sports Medicine, 36(2), 95-101. https://doi.org/10.1136/bjsm.36.2.95

Lankhorst, N. E., Bierma-Zeinstra, S. M., & Van Middelkoop, M. (2012). Factors associated with patellofemoral pain syndrome: A systematic review. British Journal of Sports Medicine, 47(4), 193-206. https://doi.org/10.1136/bjsports-2011-090369

Sallay, P. I., Poggi, J., Speer, K. P., & Garrett, W. E. (1996). Acute dislocation of the patella. The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 24(1), 52-60. https://doi.org/10.1177/036354659602400110

Warren, L. F., & Marshall, J. L. (1979). The supporting structures and layers on the medial side of the knee. The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery, 61(1), 56-62. https://doi.org/10.2106/00004623-197961010-00011

Buryanov, O. A., Kryshchuk, M. G., Kostogryz, O. A., Likhodiy, V. V., Yeshchenko, V. O., & Zadnichenko, M. O. (2013). Peculiarities of structural and functional disorders in knee instability accompanied by femoral condylar dysplasia (clinical-experimental study). Trauma, 14(5), 58-63. [in Ukrainian]

Desio, S. M., Burks, R. T., & Bachus, K. N. (1998). Soft tissue restraints to lateral patellar translation in the human knee. The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 26(1), 59-65. https://doi.org/10.1177/03635465980260012701

Fulkerson, J. P., & Edgar, C. (2013). Medial quadriceps tendon–femoral ligament: Surgical anatomy and reconstruction technique to prevent patella instability. Arthroscopy Techniques, 2(2), e125-e128. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eats.2013.01.002

Liu, Y. W., Skalski, M. R., Patel, D. B., White, E. A., Tomasian, A., & Matcuk, G. R. (2018). The anterior knee: Normal variants, common pathologies, and diagnostic pitfalls on MRI. Skeletal Radiology, 47(8), 1069-1086. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00256-018-2928-2

Zaffagnini, S., Dejour, D., & Arendt, E. (2010). Patellofemoral pain, instability, and arthritis. Springer Science & Business Media

Grelsamer, R. P., Proctor, C. S., & Bazos, A. N. (1994). Evaluation of patellar shape in the sagittal plane. The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 22(1), 61-66. https://doi.org/10.1177/036354659402200111

Amis, A., Firer, P., Mountney, J., Senavongse, W., & Thomas, N. (2003). Anatomy and biomechanics of the medial patellofemoral ligament. The Knee, 10(3), 215-220. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0968-0160(03)00006-1

Scapinelli, R. (1967). Blood supply of the human patella. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. British volume, 49-B(3), 563-570. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620x.49b3.563

Björkström, S., & Goldie, I. F. (1980). A study of the arterial supply of the patella in the normal state, in Chondromalacia patellae and in osteoarthrosis. Acta Orthopaedica Scandinavica, 51(1-6), 63-70. https://doi.org/10.3109/17453678008990770

Scuderi, G. R. (1995). The patella. Springer-Verlag New York Inc.

Wibeeg, G. (1941). Roentgenographs and anatomic studies on the Femoropatellar joint: With special reference to Chondromalacia patellae. Acta Orthopaedica Scandinavica, 12(1-4), 319-410. https://doi.org/10.3109/17453674108988818

Baumgartl, F. (1964). Das Kniegelenk. Berlin : Springer

Fithian, D. C., Paxton, E. W., Stone, M. L., Silva, P., Davis, D. K., Elias, D. A., & White, L. M. (2004). Epidemiology and natural history of acute patellar dislocation. The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 32(5), 1114-1121. https://doi.org/10.1177/0363546503260788

Merchant, A. C., Mercer, R. L., Jacobsen, R. H., & Cool, C. R. (1974). Roentgenographic analysis of Patellofemoral congruence. The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery, 56(7), 1391-1396. https://doi.org/10.2106/00004623-197456070-00007

Sanchis-Alfonso, V. (2011). Anterior knee pain and patellar instability. Springer-Verlag London Limited, https://doi.org/10.1007/978-0-85729-507-1

Laurin, C. A., Lévesque, H. P., Dussault, R., Labelle, H., & Peides, J. P. (1978). The abnormal lateral patellofemoral angle. The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery, 60(1), 55-60. https://doi.org/10.2106/00004623-197860010-00007

Dejour, H., Walch, G., Nove-Josserand, L., & Guier, C. (1994). Factors of patellar instability: An anatomic radiographic study. Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy, 2(1), 19-26. https://doi.org/10.1007/bf01552649

Hungerford, D. S., & Barry, M. (1979). Biomechanics of the Patellofemoral joint. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, (144), 9–15. https://doi.org/10.1097/00003086-197910000-00003

Hinckel, B. B., Gobbi, R. G., Filho, E. N., Pécora, J. R., Camanho, G. L., Rodrigues, M. B., & Demange, M. K. (2015). Are the osseous and tendinous-cartilaginous tibial tuberosity-trochlear groove distances the same on CT and MRI? Skeletal Radiology, 44(8), 1085-1093. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00256-015-2118-4

Goutallier, D., Bernageau, J., & Lecudonnec, B. (1978). Mesure de l'еcart tubеrositе tibiale antеrieure — gorge de la trochlеe (T.A.-G.T.). Technique. Rеsultats. Revue de Chirurgie Orthopеdique et Rеparatrice de l Appareil Moteur, 64(5), 423-428

Lankhorst, N. E., Bierma-Zeinstra, S. M., & Van Middelkoop, M. (2012). Factors associated with patellofemoral pain syndrome: A systematic review. British Journal of Sports Medicine, 47(4), 193-206. https://doi.org/10.1136/bjsports-2011-090369

Seitlinger, G., Scheurecker, G., Högler, R., Labey, L., Innocenti, B., & Hofmann, S. (2012). Tibial tubercle–posterior cruciate ligament distance. The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 40(5), 1119-1125. https://doi.org/10.1177/0363546512438762

Heidenreich, M. J., Camp, C. L., Dahm, D. L., Stuart, M. J., Levy, B. A., & Krych, A. J. (2015). The contribution of the tibial tubercle to patellar instability: Analysis of tibial tubercle–trochlear groove (TT-TG) and tibial tubercle–posterior cruciate ligament (TT-PCL) distances. Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy, 25(8), 2347-2351. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00167-015-3715-4

Evseenko, V. G., & Zazirny, I. M. (2012). Treatment of knee instability at the present stage: (review of the literature). Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, 3, 109-118. https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720123109-118. [in Ukrainian]