X-ray examination of bone density in allograft-prosthesis composite (іn vivo experiment)
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872020418-24
Keywords:Bone allograft, surgical treatment methods of bone malignant tumors, allograft-prosthesis composite, osteotomy
AbstractObjective. To determine the most effective method of segmental bone allograft fixation during allograft — prosthesis composite based on searching the x-ray density of bone tissue at experimental animals. Methods. The work was performed on 28 laboratory white male rats (age 5 months, weight 350–400 g), which were divided into 2 groups, 14 animals in each group. All animals underwent allograft-prosthesis composite hip replacement: after transverse osteotomy of the femur in the 1st group of animals, after step cut osteotomy in the 2nd group. Animals were withdrawn from the experiment after 3 and 6 months after operation. The optical bone regenerate density in the contact of allograft and the recipient’s bone areas and the cortical layer of the recipient’s bone below the distal end of endoprosthesis were measured on Х-ray images. Results. Optical bone regenerate density after 3 and 6 months after operation had significant difference between recipient’s bone in both groups (p < 0.05). There was no statistically significant difference (р = 0.373) of recipient’s bone density depending on using different osteotomy types on the cutoff date of the study (6 months). But bone regenerate got more density after step-cut osteotomy ((216 ± 26) units) which was significantly (p = 0.001) compare to transverse osteotomy ((161 ± 19) units). Conclusions. The using of long bone allograft-prosthesis composite with implementation a step cut osteotomy contributes to the most rapid increase in bone regenerate density than transverse osteotomy. This is due to the achievement of better stability during fixation of the bone allograft and the bone of the recipient due to the step cut osteotomy, which contributes to fast regenerative process.
Copyright (c) 2021 Oleg Vyrva, Yanina Golovina, Roman Malyk, Mykhaylo Karpinsky, Olena Karpinska
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available after 6 months from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).