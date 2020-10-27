DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720203108-109

Anatolij Oleksandrovych Lobenko

Staff of "ORTHOPAEDICS, TRAUMATOLOGY AND PROSTHETICS"

Abstract


The article is dedicated to the memory of the famous scientist, doctor, public figure, academician of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Anatolij Oleksandrovych Lobenko.



