DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720203108-109
Anatolij Oleksandrovych Lobenko
Abstract
The article is dedicated to the memory of the famous scientist, doctor, public figure, academician of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Anatolij Oleksandrovych Lobenko.
Full Text:PDF (Українська)
Copyright (c) 2020 Staff of "ORTHOPAEDICS, TRAUMATOLOGY AND PROSTHETICS"
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.