DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872020389-92

Step-by-step orthopaedics training of simulation skill of osteosynthesis by the method of Peyton

Vadym Sulyma, Roman Bihun

Abstract


Obtaining of surgical skills in «Ideal Conditions» with simulation training can improve the results in practice both for beginners and experienced specialists. There are various methodological approaches to the gradual mastery of a certain skill. Methodology of Peyton provides four steps: demonstration, deconstruction, comprehension, performance. Objective: to determine the effectiveness of obtaining a simulation osteosynthesis skills by orthopedic physicians during training with Peyton method. Methods: we made a four-step Peyton’s simulated practical training of osteosynthesis with stable-functional extra-bone fixators LCP on dummies with isolated fragments of a complex intra-articular fracture. Physicians (35) were divided into two groups according to their experience. The initial level of theoretical knowledge was determined by standard tests. The effectiveness of mastering a skill was assessed by the developed six-point scale. Results: the initial level of theoretical knowledge averaged 27 % for cadet physicians and 13 % for residents. When teaching practical skills, the assimilation of material among traumatologists on step I is estimated at (23.3 ± 7.2) %, step II — (29.5 ± 5.5) %, III — (42.3 ± 8.6) %, IV — (46.2 ± 5.4) %. The indices of residents almost at the first and second steps were (25.3 ± 6.7) % and (35.5 ± 9.5) %, respectively. At the end of step ІІІ (comprehension), an improvement in the assimilation of the material was observed among residents — (51.1 ± 8.1) %, and among experienced physicians — (57.7 ± 6.3) % at step IV. Conclusions: Peyton’s four-step approach showed significant advantages in teaching of practical instrumental skills of complex osteosynthesis. The most significant to assimilate the material, step III should be considered — comprehension. Despite the advantages of Peyton method in teaching of practical skills, new methods of assimilation and modification of existing ones should be done.

Keywords


osteosynthes; Peyton method; training

References


Lynagh, M., Burton, R., & Sanson-Fisher, R. (2007). A systematic review of medical skills laboratory training: Where to from here? Medical Education, 41(9), 879-887. doi:10.1111/j.1365-2923.2007.02821.x

Mai, C., & Clark, B. (2016). SMART: A program to enhance self-directed learning. Journal of Graduate Medical Education, 8(3), 451-452. doi:10.4300/jgme-d-15-00588.1

Lund, F., Schultz, J., Maatouk, I., Krautter, M., Möltner, A., Werner, A., … & Nikendei, C. (2012). Effectiveness of IV Cannulation skills laboratory training and its transfer into clinical practice: A randomized, controlled trial. PLoS ONE, 7(3), e32831. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0032831

McGaghie, W. C., Draycott, T. J., Dunn, W. F., Lopez, C. M., & Stefanidis, D. (2011). Evaluating the impact of simulation on translational patient outcomes. Simulation in Healthcare: The Journal of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, 6, S42-S47. doi:10.1097/sih.0b013e318222fde9

Abusrewil, F., Cameron, M., & Campion, J. (1994). Advanced trauma life support skills training: a controlled trial. Sixth Ottawa Conference on Medical Education. Ottawa

Walker, M., & Peyton, R. (1998). Teaching in the theatre. Teaching and learning in medical practice. Manticore Publishers Europe, Rickmansworth

(2001). Advanced cardiovascular life support: Instructor’s manual. Dallas: American Heart Association

Bullock, I. (2000). Skill acquisition in resuscitation. Resuscitation, 45(2), 139-143. doi:10.1016/s0300-9572(00)00171-4

Bullock, I., Davis, M., Lockey, A., & Mackway-Jones, K. (2008). Pocket Guide to Teaching for Medical Instructors. Oxford: Blackwell/BMJ Books

Sattelmayer, M., Elsig, S., Hilfiker, R., & Baer, G. (2016). A systematic review and meta-analysis of selected motor learning principles in physiotherapy and medical education. BMC Medical Education, 16(1). doi:10.1186/s12909-016-0538-z

Krautter, M., Dittrich, R., Safi, A., Krautter, J., Maatouk, I., Möltner, A., … & Nikendei, C. (2015). Peyton’s four-step approach: Differential effects of single instructional steps on procedural and memory performance – a clarification study. Advances in Medical Education and Practice, 399. doi:10.2147/amep.s81923

Jawhari, J., Krautter, M., & Dittrich, R. (2012). Instruktion im SkillsLab: Differentielle Effekte der Peyton- Schritte auf die Gedächtnisleistung. German Medical Science, 610. doi:10.3205/12gma199

Jenko, M., Frangež, M., & Manohin, A. (2012). Four-stage teaching technique and chest compression performance of medical students compared to conventional technique. Croatian Medical Journal, 53(5), 486-495. doi:10.3325/cmj.2012.53.486

Nikendei, C., Huber, J., Stiepak, J., Huhn, D., Lauter, J., Herzog, W., … & Krautter, M. (2014). Modification of Peyton’s four-step approach for small group teaching – a descriptive study. BMC Medical Education, 14(1). doi:10.1186/1472-6920-14-68

Nourkami Tutdibi, N., Hilleke, A., Zemlin, M., Wagenpfeil, G., & Tutdibi, E. (2020). Novel modified Peyton's approach for knowledge retention on newborn life support training in medical students. Acta Paediatrica, 109(8), 1570-1579. doi:10.1111/apa.15198

Gradl-Dietsch, G., Lübke, C., Horst, K., Simon, M., Modabber, A., Sönmez, T. T., … & Knobe, M. (2016). Peyton’s four-step approach for teaching complex spinal manipulation techniques – a prospective randomized trial. BMC Medical Education, 16(1). doi:10.1186/s12909-016-0804-0

Rossettini, G., Rondoni, A., Palese, A., Cecchetto, S., Vicentini, M., Bettale, F., … & Testa, M. (2017). Effective teaching of manual skills to physiotherapy students: A randomised clinical trial. Medical Education, 51(8), 826-838. doi:10.1111/medu.13347

Munster, T., Stosch, C., Hindrichs, N., Franklin, J., & Matthes, J. (2016). Peytonʼs 4-Steps-Approach in comparison: Medium-term effects on learning external chest compression — a pilot study. GMS Journal for Medical Education, 33(4), 60. doi:10.3205/zma001059




Copyright (c) 2020 Vadym Sulyma, Roman Bihun

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

 