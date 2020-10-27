Step-by-step orthopaedics training of simulation skill of osteosynthesis by the method of Peyton

Lynagh, M., Burton, R., & Sanson-Fisher, R. (2007). A systematic review of medical skills laboratory training: Where to from here? Medical Education, 41(9), 879-887. doi:10.1111/j.1365-2923.2007.02821.x

Mai, C., & Clark, B. (2016). SMART: A program to enhance self-directed learning. Journal of Graduate Medical Education, 8(3), 451-452. doi:10.4300/jgme-d-15-00588.1

Lund, F., Schultz, J., Maatouk, I., Krautter, M., Möltner, A., Werner, A., … & Nikendei, C. (2012). Effectiveness of IV Cannulation skills laboratory training and its transfer into clinical practice: A randomized, controlled trial. PLoS ONE, 7(3), e32831. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0032831

McGaghie, W. C., Draycott, T. J., Dunn, W. F., Lopez, C. M., & Stefanidis, D. (2011). Evaluating the impact of simulation on translational patient outcomes. Simulation in Healthcare: The Journal of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, 6, S42-S47. doi:10.1097/sih.0b013e318222fde9

Abusrewil, F., Cameron, M., & Campion, J. (1994). Advanced trauma life support skills training: a controlled trial. Sixth Ottawa Conference on Medical Education. Ottawa

Walker, M., & Peyton, R. (1998). Teaching in the theatre. Teaching and learning in medical practice. Manticore Publishers Europe, Rickmansworth

(2001). Advanced cardiovascular life support: Instructor’s manual. Dallas: American Heart Association

Bullock, I. (2000). Skill acquisition in resuscitation. Resuscitation, 45(2), 139-143. doi:10.1016/s0300-9572(00)00171-4

Bullock, I., Davis, M., Lockey, A., & Mackway-Jones, K. (2008). Pocket Guide to Teaching for Medical Instructors. Oxford: Blackwell/BMJ Books

Sattelmayer, M., Elsig, S., Hilfiker, R., & Baer, G. (2016). A systematic review and meta-analysis of selected motor learning principles in physiotherapy and medical education. BMC Medical Education, 16(1). doi:10.1186/s12909-016-0538-z

Krautter, M., Dittrich, R., Safi, A., Krautter, J., Maatouk, I., Möltner, A., … & Nikendei, C. (2015). Peyton’s four-step approach: Differential effects of single instructional steps on procedural and memory performance – a clarification study. Advances in Medical Education and Practice, 399. doi:10.2147/amep.s81923

Jawhari, J., Krautter, M., & Dittrich, R. (2012). Instruktion im SkillsLab: Differentielle Effekte der Peyton- Schritte auf die Gedächtnisleistung. German Medical Science, 610. doi:10.3205/12gma199

Jenko, M., Frangež, M., & Manohin, A. (2012). Four-stage teaching technique and chest compression performance of medical students compared to conventional technique. Croatian Medical Journal, 53(5), 486-495. doi:10.3325/cmj.2012.53.486

Nikendei, C., Huber, J., Stiepak, J., Huhn, D., Lauter, J., Herzog, W., … & Krautter, M. (2014). Modification of Peyton’s four-step approach for small group teaching – a descriptive study. BMC Medical Education, 14(1). doi:10.1186/1472-6920-14-68

Nourkami Tutdibi, N., Hilleke, A., Zemlin, M., Wagenpfeil, G., & Tutdibi, E. (2020). Novel modified Peyton's approach for knowledge retention on newborn life support training in medical students. Acta Paediatrica, 109(8), 1570-1579. doi:10.1111/apa.15198

Gradl-Dietsch, G., Lübke, C., Horst, K., Simon, M., Modabber, A., Sönmez, T. T., … & Knobe, M. (2016). Peyton’s four-step approach for teaching complex spinal manipulation techniques – a prospective randomized trial. BMC Medical Education, 16(1). doi:10.1186/s12909-016-0804-0

Rossettini, G., Rondoni, A., Palese, A., Cecchetto, S., Vicentini, M., Bettale, F., … & Testa, M. (2017). Effective teaching of manual skills to physiotherapy students: A randomised clinical trial. Medical Education, 51(8), 826-838. doi:10.1111/medu.13347

Munster, T., Stosch, C., Hindrichs, N., Franklin, J., & Matthes, J. (2016). Peytonʼs 4-Steps-Approach in comparison: Medium-term effects on learning external chest compression — a pilot study. GMS Journal for Medical Education, 33(4), 60. doi:10.3205/zma001059