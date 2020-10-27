Macro- and microelement content of intervertebral discs in hernias of the lumbar spine

Korzh, N. A., Prodan, A. I., & Barysh, A. E. (2004). Degenerative diseases of the spine and their structural and functional classification. Ukrainian neurosurgical journal, 3, 27–30. [in Russian]

Urban, J. P., & Roberts, S. (2003). Degeneration of the intervertebral disc. Arthritis Research & Therapy, 5(3), 120–130. doi: 10.1186/ar629

Prodan, A. I., Radchenko, V. A., & Korzh, N. A. (2007). Degenerative diseases of the spine. Kharkiv. [in Russian]

Fardon, D. F., Williams, A. L., Dohring, E. J., Murtagh, F. R., Gabriel Rothman, S. L., & Sze, G. K. (2014). Lumbar disc nomenclature: Version 2.0. The Spine Journal, 14(11), 2525-2545. doi: 10.1016/j.spinee.2014.04.022

Vasilyeva, I. G., Khizhnyak, M. V., Shuba, I. N., & Gafiychuk, Yu. G. (2010). Degeneration of intervertebral discs and methods of its biological correction. Ukrainian Neurosurgical Journal, 1, 16–23. doi: 10.25305/unj.88759. [in Russian]

Zaydman, A. M., & Filippova, G. N. (1980). Structural and metabolic features of the intervertebral disc in osteochondrosis and the possibility of its correction. Pathology of the spine, St. Petersburg. [in Russian]

Shapiro, I. M., & Risbud, M. V. (2014). The intervertebral disc. Molecular and structural studies of the disc in health and disease. Springer-Verlag Wien. doi: 10.1007/978-3-7091-1535-0

Byvaltsev, V., Belykh, E., Panasenkov, S., Ivanov, N., Tsyganov, P., & V. Sorokovikov. (2012). Nanostructural changes of intervertebral disc after diode laser ablation. World Neurosurgery, Vol. 77(1), 6–7. doi: 10.1016/j.wneu.2011.11.001.

Gumienna-Kontecka, E., Rowińska-Żyrek, M., & Łuczkowski, M. (2018). The role of trace elements in living organisms. Recent Advances in Trace Elements, 177-206. doi: 10.1002/9781119133780.ch9

Nеve, J., Chappuis, P., & Lamand, M. (1996). Therapeutic uses of trace elements. Springer US. doi: 10.1007/978-1-4899-0167-5

Danilova, E. A., Kist, A. A., Osinskaya, N. S., & Khusniddinova, S. Kh. (2008). Application of neutron activation analysis to assess the elemental status of the human body. Medical Physics, 3, 73–77. [in Russian]

Skalny, A. V., & Rudakov, I. A. (2004). Bioelements in medicine. Moscow, Onyx 21st century. [in Russian]

Piontkovsky, V. K. (2019). Pathogenesis, diagnosis and surgical treatment of lumbar intervertebral disc herniation in elderly and senile patients: dissertation of Doctor in Medical Sciences. Kharkiv. [in Ukrainian]

Mednis, I. V. (1987). Gamma radiation of radionuclides used in neutron activation analysis. Reference. Riga: Zinatne. [in Russian]