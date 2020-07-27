High bifurcation of the median nerve at carpal tunnel syndrome: case study

Zolotov, A. S., & Pak, O. I. (2015). Case of high median bifurcation nerve. Neurosurgery Issues named after N. N. Burdenko, 79(5), 68-71. doi: 10.17116/neiro201579568-71. [in Russian]

Goloborod’ko, S. A. (2000). A surgical method for treatment of the carpal tunnel syndrome. Indian Journal of Orthopaedics, 34(1), 35-38

Taleisnik, J. (1973). The palmar cutaneous branch of the median nerve and the approach to the carpal tunnel. The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery, 55(6), 1212-1217. doi: 10.2106/00004623-197355060-00008

Lanz, U. (1977). Anatomical variations of the median nerve in the carpal tunnel. The Journal of Hand Surgery, 2(1), 44-53. doi: 10.1016/s0363-5023(77)80009-9

Kessler, I. (1969). 18 unusual distribution of the median nerve at the wrist. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, 67(6), 124-126. doi: 10.1097/00003086-196911000-00019

Shinagawa, S., Tajika, T., Oya, N., Endo, F., Kuboi, T., Hamano, N., … Chikuda, H. (2019). Prevalence of bifid median nerve and the cross-sectional area as assessed by ultrasonography in healthy Japanese subjects. Journal of Hand Surgery Global Online, 1(2), 74-78. doi: 10.1016/j.jhsg.2019.01.004

Pierre-Jerome, C., Smitson, R. D., Shah, R. K., Moncayo, V., Abdelnoor, M., & Terk, M. R. (2009). MRI of the median nerve and median artery in the carpal tunnel: Prevalence of their anatomical variations and clinical significance. Surgical and Radiologic Anatomy, 32(3), 315-322. doi: 10.1007/s00276-009-0600-1

Georgiev, G. P., Slavchev, S. A., Dimitrova, I. N., & Landzhov, B. (2015). Bifid median nerve in the Bulgarian population: An anatomical and clinical study. Advances in Anatomy, 2015, 1-4. doi: 10.1155/2015/191749

Al-Qattan, M. M., Al-Zahrani, K., & Al-Omawi, M. (2009). The bifid median nerve re-visited. Journal of Hand Surgery. European Volume, 34(2), 212-214. doi: 10.1177/1753193408089572

Keramidas, E. G., Rodopoulou, S., & Miller, G. (2004). Bifid median nerve in trauma patients: How rare is it? European Journal of Trauma, 30(5), 323-326. doi: 10.1007/s00068-004-1378-9

Duymuş, M. (2014). The association between bifid median nerve and carpal tunnel syndrome: Is it really a risk factor? Archives of Rheumatology, 29(2), 105-109. doi: 10.5606/archrheumatol.2014.3712