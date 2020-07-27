The results of treatment of flexible pes planovalgus in children with cerebral palsy

Kadhim, M., Holmes, L., Church, C., Henley, J., & Miller, F. (2012). Pes planovalgus deformity surgical correction in ambulatory children with cerebral palsy. Journal of Children's Orthopaedics, 6(3), 217-227. doi: 10.1007/s11832-012-0413-3

Miller, F. (2005). Etiology, epidemiology, pathology, and diagnosis. Cerebral palsy, New York: Springer

Wen, J., Liu, H., Xiao, S., Li, X., Fang, K., Zeng, M., Tang, Z., Cao, S., & Li, F. (2017). Comparison of mid-term efficacy of spastic flatfoot in ambulant children with cerebral palsy by 2 different methods. Medicine, 96(22), e7044. doi: 10.1097/md.0000000000007044

Davids, J. R. (2010). The foot and ankle in cerebral palsy. Orthopedic Clinics of North America, 41(4), 579-593. doi: 10.1016/j.ocl.2010.06.002

Sees, J. P., & Miller, F. (2013). Overview of foot deformity management in children with cerebral palsy. Journal of Children's Orthopaedics, 7(5), 373-377. doi: 10.1007/s11832-013-0509-4

Kadhim, M., & Miller, F. (2014). Crouch gait changes after planovalgus foot deformity correction in ambulatory children with cerebral palsy. Gait & Posture, 39(2), 793-798. doi: 10.1016/j.gaitpost.2013.10.020

Mosca, V. S. (2010). Flexible flatfoot in children and adolescents. Journal of Children's Orthopaedics, 4(2), 107-121. doi: 10.1007/s11832-010-0239-9

Kenis, V. M. (2014). Orthopedic treatment of foot deformities in children with cerebral palsy. Sankt-Peterburg. [in Russian]

Korolkov, O. I., Rakhman, P. M., & Kikosh, G. V. (2017). Implant to stabilize the heel joint in the treatment of flat-valgus deformity stop. Ukraine. Patent 113131 UA. [in Ukrainian]

Murley, G. S., Menz, H. B., & Landorf, K. B. (2009). A protocol for classifying normal- and flat-arched foot posture for research studies using clinical and radiographic measurements. Journal of Foot and Ankle Research, 2(1). doi: 10.1186/1757-1146-2-22

Kirby, K. (1999). Biomechanics and the treatment of flexible flatfoot deformity in children. The Journal of the Pediatric Biomechanics, 7, 10-11

Korolkov, A. I., Lutkevich, N. I., & Haschuk, A. V. (2013). Conceptual approaches to the diagnosis and prophylactic treatment of hip subluxation and dislocation in patients with cerebral palsy. Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics,3, 20-27. doi: 10.15674/0030-59872013320-27. [in Russian]

Marks, V. O. (2001). Orthopedic diagnostics. Practical guide. Taganrog: Progress. [in Russian]

Miller, M. D., Thompson, S. R., & Hart, J. (2012). Review of Orthopaedics. Elsevier Health Sciences

De Boer, A. S., Tjioe, R. J., Van der Sijde, F., Meuffels, D. E., Den Hoed, P. T., Van der Vlies, C. H., Tuinebreijer, W. E., Verhofstad, M. H., & Van Lieshout, E. M. (2017). The American orthopaedic foot and ankle society ankle-hindfoot scale; translation and validation of the Dutch language version for ankle fractures. BMJ Open, 7(8), e017040. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2017-017040