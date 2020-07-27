Sensitivity of antibiotic-resistant clinical strains of staphylococci and enterococci to the biodegradation products of magnesium alloy ML-10

Aytaç, S., Schnetzke, M., Swartman, B., Herrmann, P., Woelfl, C., Heppert, V., … Guehring, T. (2013). Posttraumatic and postoperative osteomyelitis: Surgical revision strategy with persisting fistula. Archives of Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgery, 134(2), 159-165. doi: 10.1007/s00402-013-1907-2

Zimmerli, W., & Sendi, P. (2017). Orthopaedic biofilm infections. APMIS, 125(4), 353-364. https://doi.org/10.1111/apm.12687

Ahmed, S., Meghji, S., Williams, R. J., Henderson, B., Brock, J. H., & Nair, S. P. (2001). Staphylococcus aureus fibronectin binding proteins are essential for internalization by osteoblasts but do not account for differences in intracellular levels of bacteria. Infection and Immunity, 69(5), 2872-2877. doi: 10.1128/iai.69.5.2872-2877.2001

Wiśniewska, K., Piórkowska, A., Kasprzyk, J., Bronk, M., & Świeć, K. (2014). Clonal distribution of bone sialoprotein-binding protein gene among staphylococcus aureus isolates associated with bloodstream infections. Folia Microbiologica, 59(6), 465-471. doi: 10.1007/s12223-014-0321-7

Sanchez, C. J., Ward, C. L., Romano, D. R., Hurtgen, B. J., Hardy, S. K., Woodbury, R. L., … Wenke, J. C. (2013). Staphylococcus aureus biofilms decrease osteoblast viability, inhibits osteogenic differentiation, and increases bone resorption in vitro. BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders, 14(1). doi: 10.1186/1471-2474-14-187

Shvedova, M. V., Anfinogenova, Ya. D., Danbaev, G. Ts., & Vusik, A. N. (2016). Methods of sternal osteosynthesis in the treatment and prevention of complications of median sternotomy. Siberian Medical Journal, 31(3), 26-32. doi: 10.29001/2073-8552-2016-31-3-26-32. [in Russian]

Cherniavsky, A. M., Tarkova, A. R., Ruzmatov T. V., Morozov, S. V., & Grigoriev, I. A. (2016). Infections in cardiac surgery. Surgery, 5. 64-68. doi: 10.17116/hirurgia20165. [in Russian]

Rehman, S., Elzain, O., Mitchell, J., Shine, B., Bowler, I., Sayeed, R., Westaby, S., & Ratnatunga, C. (2014). Risk factors for mediastinitis following cardiac surgery: The importance of managing obesity. Journal of Hospital Infection, 88(2), 96-102. doi: 10.1016/j.jhin.2014.06.011

Rozhnova, O. M., Pavlov, V. V., & Sadovoj, M. A. (2015). Biological compatibility of metal-based medical devices, reasons for the formation of pathological reactivity (review of foreign literature). Bulletin of Siberian Medicine, 14(4), 110-118. doi: 10.20538/1682-0363-2015-4-110-118. [in Russian]

Petersen, R. (2014). Titanium implant Osseointegration problems with alternate solutions using epoxy/carbon-fiber-Reinforced composite. Metals, 4(4), 549-569. doi: 10.3390/met4040549

Witte, F., Hort, N., Vogt, C., Cohen, S., Kainer, K. U., Willumeit, R., & Feyerabend, F. (2008). Degradable biomaterials based on magnesium corrosion. Current Opinion in Solid State and Materials Science, 12(5-6), 63-72. doi: 10.1016/j.cossms.2009.04.001

Chorny, V. M., Polischuk, N. M., Kamyshnyi O. M., & Golovakha, M. L. (2018). The results of in vitro study of the antibacterial activity of the modified magnesium alloy against test strains of E. coli and P. aeruginosa. Pathology, 15(44), 337-340. doi: 10.14739/2310-1237. 2018.3.151854. [in Ukrainian]

Chorny, V. M. (2020). Antibacterial properties of a modified magnesium alloy in vitro with clinical strains of non-fermentative gram-negative microorganisms. Zaporizhzhya MEDICAL journal, 1, 103-106. doi: 10.14739/2310-1210.2020.1.194637.

He, G., Wu, Y., Zhang, Y., Zhu, Y., Liu, Y., Li, N., … Mao, C. (2015). Addition of Zn to the ternary Mg–Ca–Sr alloys significantly improves their antibacterial properties. Journal of Materials Chemistry B, 3(32), 6676-6689. doi: 10.1039/c5tb01319d

Tie, D., Feyerabend, F., Müller, W., Schade, R., Liefeith, K., Kainer, K., & Willumeit, R. (2013). Antibacterial biodegradable mg-ag alloys. European Cells and Materials, 25, 284-298. doi: 10.22203/ecm.v025a20

Kim, B., Yi, H., Chun, J., & Cha, C. (2014). Genome sequence of type strain of staphylococcus aureus subsp. aureus. Gut Pathogens, 6(1), 6. doi: 10.1186/1757-4749-6-6