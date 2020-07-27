DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872020268-74

Sensitivity of antibiotic-resistant clinical strains of staphylococci and enterococci to the biodegradation products of magnesium alloy ML-10

Vadym Chornyi, Natalia Polishchuk, Dmytro Kyryk

Abstract


Infection complication as a result of metal alloys usage in surgery is a challenging problem in medical practice. The main infectious agents are staphylococci and enterococci, which have numerous pathogenic factors, including the ability to form biofilms on the implant surface. Objective: to study the antibacterial effect of magnesium alloy ML-10 as for antibiotic resistant strains of staphylococci and enterococci in order to substantiate the feasibility of its application in the surgical practice for implants facilitating the prevention of nosocomial infections. Methods: ML-10 magnesium alloy extract was used, as well as antibiotic resistant clinical strains of staphylococci and enterococci obtained from the wounds of patients with infection complications. During 120 hours’ incubation of the extract with bacteria, its antimicrobial activity was studied. Results: it was found that antibiotic resistant clinical strains of staphylococci and enterococci are sensitive to the products of the magnesium alloy ML- 10 biodegradation. In the process of the alloy biodegradation the formation of corrosion products occurred, which caused an increase pH of the medium from 7.2 up to 9.3. There was a significant decrease in the extract of the genera Staphylococcus and Enterococcus with an incubation time of 120 hours of thermostating. A decrease in the growth of the number of colonies on Mueller-Hinton agar was recorded after daily seeding from the extract. Conclusions: products of magnesium alloy ML- 10 biodegradation have antimicrobial effect on antibiotic resistant clinical strains of genera Staphylococcus and Enterococcus, which renders feasible the use of this metal for implants that facilitate the prevention of nosocomial infections.

Keywords


magnesium alloy biodegradation products; antibacterial properties; antibiotic resistant strains; staphylococci; enterococci

References


