Volodymyr Fedorovych Homrach

Staff of "Orthopaedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics"

Abstract

February 27, 2020 marks the 60th anniversary of the birth of the traumatologist Khomrach Vladimir Fedorovich.



DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720201112 Copyright (c) 2020 Staff "Orthopaedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics"This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License