Immune features of the bone remodelling after the hip arthroplasty in elderly and senile patients with proximal femur fractures

Objective: find correlation between results of operative treatment elderly and senile patients with proximal femur fracture of cytokines.

Methods: were studied 74 senile and elderly patients with proximal femur fracture after cemented bipolar hemi arthroplasty with spoke or wire augmentation. After 12 months of operation patients were divided in two groups depending on results evaluated by Harris hip score. First group (37 patients) — Harris hip score more than median, II (37) — Harris hip score lower median. Control group include 37 patients represented by sex, age, and somatic status. In serum blood were studied RANKL, OPG, TGF-β1, IL-6.

Results: RANKL level were the same in all groups. Concentration of OPG was lower in second group than in control and was comparable in first group with control. Index OPG/RANKL was severe lower in both group: I — in 2.6 times, II — in 3.0. Quantity of TGF-β1 and IL-6 were hire in both group compare to control, and were much higher in the first group then in second. We found direct correlations between OPG and RANKL (r = 0.88; p = 0.000), TGF-β1 and OPG/RANKL (r = 0.66; p = 0.000), OPG and OPG/RANKL (r = 0.44; p = 0.006), IL-6 and OPG/RANKL (r = 0.39; p = 0.016). In second group we found direct correlations between OPG and OPG/RANKL (r = 0.72; p = 0.000) and opposite between RANKL level and OPG/RANKL (r = –0.53; p = 0.0007).

Conclusions: good clinical results of PFF corelated with high level of TGF-β1 and OPG, associated with TGF-β1 and OPG/RANKL, IL-6 and RANKL, OPG and RANKL.