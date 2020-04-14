DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872020188-98
Immune features of the bone remodelling after the hip arthroplasty in elderly and senile patients with proximal femur fractures
Abstract
Objective: find correlation between results of operative treatment elderly and senile patients with proximal femur fracture of cytokines.
Methods: were studied 74 senile and elderly patients with proximal femur fracture after cemented bipolar hemi arthroplasty with spoke or wire augmentation. After 12 months of operation patients were divided in two groups depending on results evaluated by Harris hip score. First group (37 patients) — Harris hip score more than median, II (37) — Harris hip score lower median. Control group include 37 patients represented by sex, age, and somatic status. In serum blood were studied RANKL, OPG, TGF-β1, IL-6.
Results: RANKL level were the same in all groups. Concentration of OPG was lower in second group than in control and was comparable in first group with control. Index OPG/RANKL was severe lower in both group: I — in 2.6 times, II — in 3.0. Quantity of TGF-β1 and IL-6 were hire in both group compare to control, and were much higher in the first group then in second. We found direct correlations between OPG and RANKL (r = 0.88; p = 0.000), TGF-β1 and OPG/RANKL (r = 0.66; p = 0.000), OPG and OPG/RANKL (r = 0.44; p = 0.006), IL-6 and OPG/RANKL (r = 0.39; p = 0.016). In second group we found direct correlations between OPG and OPG/RANKL (r = 0.72; p = 0.000) and opposite between RANKL level and OPG/RANKL (r = –0.53; p = 0.0007).
Conclusions: good clinical results of PFF corelated with high level of TGF-β1 and OPG, associated with TGF-β1 and OPG/RANKL, IL-6 and RANKL, OPG and RANKL.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF (Українська)
References
Медико-соціальні наслідки переломів проксимального
відділу стегнової кістки в осіб похилого та старечого
віку (огляд літератури) // В. О. Бабалян, Т. С. Гурбанова,
Д. В. Черепов [та ін.] // Ортопедия, травматология и про-
тезирование. — 2017. — № 2. — С. 130–134. — DOI: http://
dx.doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720172130-134.
One-year outcomes for proximalfemoral fractures: Posthospital
analysis of mortality and care levels based on health
insurance data / C. M. Muller-Mai, U. S. Schulze Raestrup,
T. Kostuj [et al.] // Unfallchirurg. — 2015 — Vol. 118 (9). —
Р. 780–794. — DOI: 10.1007/s00113-013-2534-7.
The management of hip fractures in adults: The National
Clinical Guideline Centre. — London : Royal College of Physicians,
— 672 р.
Epidemiology of hip fractures in two regions of Ukraine /
V. V. Povoroznyuk, N. V. Grygorieva, J. A. Kanis [et al.] //
Journal of Osteoporosis. — 2018. — Vol. 2018. — Article ID:
— DOI: 10.1155/2018/7182873.
Excess mortality after hip fracture in elderly persons from
Europe and the USA: the CHANCES project / M. Katsoulis,
V. Benetou, T. Karapetyan [et al.] // Journal of Internal Medicine.
— 2017. — Vol. 281 (3). — P. 300–310. — DOI: 10.1111/
joim.12586.
Анализ оперативного лечения лиц пожилого и старческого
возраста с переломами проксимального отдела бедренной
кости методом накостного остеосинтеза пластиной
/ А. В. Кальченко, В. О. Бабалян, О. М. Хвисюк
[и др.] // Травма. — 2017. — Т. 18, № 3. — С. 80–85. —
DOI: 10.22141/1608-1706.3.18.2017.105365.
Comparison of arthroplasty vs. osteosynthesis for displaced
femoral neck fractures: a meta-analysis / F. J. Tseng, W. T. Chia,
R. Y. Pan [et al.] // Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research.
— 2017. — Vol. 12 (1). — Article ID: 131. — DOI: 10.1186/
s13018-017-0629-5.
Features cytokine profile in patients with pathological processes
in obstuktivnymi pancreatoduodenal area in terms of reactions
of functional system for damage connective tissue / S. B. Pavlov,
G. B. Pavlova, A. N. Veligotsky, W. Zukow // Journal
of Education, Health and Sport. — 2016. — Vol. 6 (7). —
Р. 610–629. — DOI: 10.5281/zenodo.60045.
Порушення регуляторних механізмів ремоделювання
кісткової тканини в умовах експериментальної хронічної
хвороби нирок / С. Б. Павлов, М. В. Кумечко, О. Б. Літ-
вінова [та ін.] // Фізіологічний журнал. — 2016. — Т. 62,
№ 3. — С. 54–59.
Coondoo A. The role of cytokines in the pathomechanism
of cutaneous disorders / A. Coondoo // Indian Journal
of Dermatology. — 2012. — Vol. 57 (2). — Р. 90–96. —
DOI: 10.4103/0019-5154.94272ю
Harris W. H. Traumatic arthritis of the hip after dislocation
and acetabular fractures: treatment of mold arthroplasty. An
end-result study using a new method of result evaluation /
W. H. Harris // The Journal of bone and joint surgery. American
volume. — 1969. — Vol. 51 (4). — Р. 737–755.
Role of serum osteoprotegerin as a diagnostic indicator of primary
osteoporosis in perimenopausal and postmenopausal
women: An Indian perspective / A. Pandey, Y. A. Khan,
S. S. Kushwaha [et al.] // Malaysian Orthopaedic Journal. —
— Vol. 12 (1). — Р. 31−35. — DOI: 10.5704/MOJ.1803.006.
Serum osteoprotegerin concentrations are decreased in women
with the polycystic ovary syndrome / H. F. Escobar-Morreale,
J. I. Botella-Carretero, M. A. Martinez-García [et al.] // European
Journal of Endocrinology. — 2008. — Vol. 159 (3). —
Р. 225–232. — DOI: 10.1530/EJE-08-0107ю
Role of osteoprotegerin and its ligands in vascular function /
L. Rochette, A. Meloux, E. Rigal [et al.] // International Journal
of Molecular Sciences. — 2019. — Vol. 20 (3). — Р. E705. —
DOI: 10.3390/ijms20030705.
Weitzmann M. N. The role of inflammatory cytokines, the RANKL/
OPG axis, and the immunoskeletal interface in physiological
bone turnover and osteoporosis / M. N. Weitzmann // Scientifica
(Cairo). — 2013. — Vol. 2013. — Article ID: 125705. —
DOI: 10.1155/2013/125705.
Chen G. TGF-β and BMP signaling in osteoblast differentiation
and bone formation / G. Chen, C. Deng, Y. P. Li // International
Journal of Biological Sciences. — 2012. — Vol. 8 (2). —
Р. 272–288. — DOI: 10.7150/ijbs.2929.
Regulation and role of connective tissue growth factor in
AngII-induced myocardial fibrosis / N. L. Rosin, A. Falkenham,
M. J. Sopel [et al.] // The American Journal of Pathology.
— 2013. — Vol. 182 (3). — Р. 714–726. — DOI: 10.1016/j.
ajpath.2012.11.014.
Transforming growth factor-beta1 (TGF-beta1) induces human
osteoclast apoptosis by up-regulating / N. Houde, E. Chamoux, M. Bisson, S. Roux // The Journal of Biological Chemistry. —
— Vol. 284 (35). — Р. 23397–23404. — DOI: 10.1074/
jbc.M109.019372.
Stimulation of osteoprotegerin (OPG) gene expression by transforming
growth factor-beta (TGF-beta). Mapping of the OPG
promoter region that mediates TGF-beta effects / K. Thirunavukkarasu,
R. R. Miles, D. L. Halladay [et al.] // The Journal
of Biological Chemistry. — 2001. — Vol. 276 (39). —
Р. 36241–36250. — DOI: 10.1074/jbc.M104319200.
Костив Р. Е. Трофические факторы роста костной ткани,
их морфогенетическая характеристика и клиническое
значение / Р. Е. Костив, С. Г. Калиниченко, Н. Ю. Матвеева //
Тихоокеанский медицинский журнал. — 2017. — № 1. —
Р. 10–16. — DOI: 10/17238/PmJ1609-1175.2017.1.10-16.
Delayed expression of circulating TGF-β1 and BMP-2 levels
in human nonunion long bone fracture healing / Y. Hara,
M. Ghazizadeh, H. Shimizu [et al.] // Journal of Nippon Medical
School. — 2017. — Vol. 84 (1). — Р. 12–18. — DOI: 10.1272/
jnms.84.12.
Pacheco-Martelo V. Enzymes and cytokines disease in total
hip arthroplasty: promoters of immune loosening / V. Pacheco-
Martelo, S. Roldán-Vasco // Revista de la Facultad de Medicina.
— 2018. — Vol. 66 (3). — Р. 477–484. — DOI: 10.15446/
revfacmed.v66n3.61525.
Associations of trauma severity with mean platelet volume and
levels of systemic inflammatory markers (IL1β, IL6, TNFα,
and CRP) / B. Alper, B. Erdogan, M. O. Erdogan [et al.] // Mediators
of Inflammation. — 2016. — Vol. 2016. — Article ID:
— DOI: 10.1155/2016/9894716.
Serum interleukin-6 response to elective total hip replacement
surgery / M. A. Minetto, G. Oprandi, L. Saba [et al.] // International
Orthopaedics. — 2006. — Vol. 30 (3). — Р. 172−176. —
DOI: 10.1007/s00264-006-0073-3.
Beale E. Changes in serum cortisol with age in critically ill
patients / E. Beale, J. Zhu, H. Belzberg // Gerontology. —
— Vol. 48. — Р. 84–92. — DOI: 10.1159/000048932.
Violations of cell-molecular mechanisms of bone remodeling
under influence of glucocorticoids / S. B. Pavlov, N. M. Babenko,
M. V. Kumetchko, O. B. Litvinova // Regulatory Mechanisms
in Biosystems. — 2018. — Vol. 9 (1). — Р. 124–129. —
DOI: 10.15421/021818.
Molecular mechanisms controlling bone formation during
fracture healing and distraction osteogenesis / Z. S. Ai-Aql,
A. S. Alagl, D. T. Graves [et al.] // Journal of Dental Research. —
— Vol. 87 (2). — Р. 107–118. — DOI: 10.1177/1544059
Distinct effects of IL-6 classic and trans-signaling in bone
fracture healing / K. Prystaz, K. Kaiser, A. Kovtun [et al.] //
The American Journal of Pathology. — 2018. — Vol. 188 (2). —
Р. 474–490. — DOI: 10.1016/j.ajpath.2017.10.011.
Expression of osteoprotegerin, receptor activator of NF-kappaB
ligand (osteoprotegerin ligand) and related proinflammatory
cytokines during fracture healing / T. J. Kon, T. Cho, M. Aizawa
[et al.] // Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. — 2001. —
Vol. 16 (6). — Р. 1004–1014. — DOI: 10.1359/jbmr.2001.16.6.1004.
Хвисюк О. М. До питання про роль функціонального
стану сполучної тканини в реалізації системної відповіді
на пошкодження / О. М. Хвисюк, С. Б. Павлов, Г. Б. Пав-
лова // Проблеми безперервної науки та освіти. — 2016. —
№ 3. — С. 55–61.
Bellido T. Osteocyte-driven bone remodeling / T. Bellido //
Calcified Tissue International. — 2014. — Vol. 94 (1). —
Р. 25–34. — DOI: 10.1007/s00223-013-9774-y.
Osteocyte network: a negative regulatory system for bone
mass augmented by the induction of RANKL in osteoblasts
and SOST in osteocytes at unloading / T. Moriishi, R. Fukuyama,
M. Ito [et al.] // PLoS One. — 2012. — Vol. 7 (6). —
Р. 401–443. — DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0040143.
Zhao R. Immune regulation of osteoclast function in postmenopausal
osteoporosis: a critical interdisciplinary perspective /
R. Zhao // International Journal of Medical Sciences. —
— Vol. 9 (9). — Р. 825–832. — DOI: 10.7150/ijms.5180.
Coondoo A. Cytokines in dermatology-A basic overview /
A. Coondoo // Indian Journal of Dermatology. — 2011. —
Vol. 56 (4). — Р. 368−374. — DOI: 10.4103/0019-5154.84717.
Van Griensven M. Cytokines as biomarkers in polytraumatized
patients / M. van Griensven // Unfallchirurg. — 2014. —
Vol. 117 (8). — Р. 699−702. — DOI: 10.1007/s00113-013-2543-6.
Wolf J. Interleukin-6 and its receptors: a highly regulated and
dynamic system / J. Wolf, S. Rose-John, C. Garbers // Cytokine.
— 2014. — Vol. 70 (1). — Р. 11−20. — DOI: 10.1016/j.
cyto.2014.05.024.
Signaling by IL-6 promotes alternative activation of macrophages
to limit endotoxemia and obesity-associated resistance
to insulin / J. Mauer, B. Chaurasia, J. Goldau [et al.] //
Nature Immunology. — 2014. — Vol. 15. — Р. 423–430. —
DOI: 10.1038/ni.2865.
Copyright (c) 2020 Volodymyr Babalyan, Sergei Pavlov, Оlexander Khvysyuk
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.