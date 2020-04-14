DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872020178-87

The structure of patella ligament of rats when it is fixed on different implants surfaces

Oleg Vyrva, Nataliya Ashukina, Ivan Skoryk, Zinayda Danyshchuk

Abstract


The difficulties of the organ-preserving operations on the proximal tibia are associated with the need to cut off the patellar ligament during surgical access for ablastic tumor resection, which causes difficulties in restoring the function of the knee joint in the postoperative period.

Objective: on experimental rats to determine the morphological features of the restoration of the patellar ligament after fixation on various surfaces of implants.

Methods: thirty white laboratory male rats (age 6–7 months, weight 290–380 g) were divided into 3 groups, depending on the implant: I — stainless steel coated with microporous polyethylene terephthalate (Attachment tube), II — titanium coated with corundum ceramics, III — titanium. Implants were inserted into the Attachment area of the patellar ligament on the tibia, the patellar ligament was sutured and refixed 1 mm distal to the implant. The histological analysis was performed after 15 and 90 days. Results: the formation of close contact between the Attachment tube material and the granulation and connective tissues that formed in the area of the patellar ligament injury was found. During the reorganization of the regenerate 3 months after the injury, tendon-like tissue was formed. It contained type I collagen, which was not observed in animals of groups II and III. So, in group II, degenerative changes caused to the formation of the loose connective tissue on 70 % the patella ligament 3 months after surgery, in group III — cartilaginous, loose connective and adipose tissue. Type III collagen predominated in these tissues.

Conclusions: the use of the Attachment tube is the most effective for refixing and restoring the function of the extensor mechanism of knee joint after resection of the proximal tibia tumors and the replacement of the bone-articular defect with a modular endoprosthesis.


Keywords


proximal tibia; extensor apparatus of the knee joint; in vivo experiment; microporous polyethylene terephthalate; corundum coating; titanium

References


Proximal tibial reconstruction after tumor resection / S. H. Summers,

E. C. Zachwieja, A. J. Butler [et al.] // JBJS Reviews. —

— Vol. 7 (7). — Article ID: e1. — DOI: 10.2106/jbjs.

rvw.18.00146.

Five-year results in Ewing’s sarcoma: the Scandinavian Sarcoma

Group experience with the SSG IX protocol / I. Elomaa,

C. P. Blomqvist, G. Saeter [et al.] // European Journal of Cancer.

— 2000. — Vol. 36 (7). — P. 875–880. — DOI: 10.1016/

S0959-8049(00)00028-9.

Proximal tibial replacement and alloplastic reconstruction

of the extensor mechanism after bone tumor resection [in German]

/ B. M. Holzapfel, H. Pilge, A. Toepfer [et al.] // Oper

Orthop Traumatol. — 2012. — Vol. 24. — P. 247–262. —

DOI: 10.1007/s00064-012-0187-2.

Reconstructed patellar tendon length after proximal tibia prosthetic

replacement / S. Shimose, T. Sugita, N. Kubo [et al.] // Clinical

Orthopaedics and Related Research. — 2005. — Vol. 439. —

P. 176–180. — DOI: 10.1097/01.blo.0000176150.16509.33.

Desarthrodesis and prosthetic reconstruction of the knee after

resection of bone tumors / P. Ruggieri, G. Kasimatis, C. Errani

[et al.] // Journal of Surgical Oncology. — 2010. — Vol. 102. —

P. 832–837. — DOI: 10.1002/jso.21726.

Psychosocial and functional outcomes in long-term survivors

of osteosarcoma: a comparison of limb-salvage surgery

and amputation / R. S. Robert, G. Ottaviani, W. W. Huh

[et al.] // Pediatric Blood & Cancer. — 2010. — Vol. 54 (7). —

P. 990– 999. — DOI: 10.1002/pbc.22419.

Ramseier L. E. Rotationplasty (Borggreve/Van Nes and modifications)

as an alternative to amputation in failed reconstructions

after resection of tumours around the knee join / L. E. Ramseier,

C. E. Dumont, G. U. Exner // Scandinavian Journal of Plastic

and Reconstructive Surgery and Hand Surgery. — 2008. —

Vol. 42. — P. 199–201. — DOI: 10.1080/02844310802069434.

A system for the functional evaluation of reconstructive procedures

after surgical treatment of tumors of the musculoskeletal

system / W. F. Enneking, W. Dunham, M. C. Gebhardt [et al.] //

Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research. — 1993. —

№ 286. — P. 241–246.

Hobusch G. M. LARS® band and tube for extensor mechanism

reconstructions in proximal tibial modular endoprostheses

after bone tumors / G. M. Hobusch, P. T. Funovics, C. Hourscht

// The Knee. — 2016. — Vol. 23 (5). — P. 905–910. —

DOI: 10.1016/j.knee.2016.04.002.

Implant survival and complication profiles of endoprostheses

for treating tumor around the knee in adults: a systematic

review of the literature over the past 30 years / L. Haijie,

L. Dasen, J. Tao [et al.] // The Journal of Arthroplasty. —

— Vol. 33 (4). — P. 1275–1287. — Article ID: e3. —

DOI: 10.1016/j.arth.2017.10.051.

Вирва О. Є. Модульне індивідуальне ендопротезування

в лікуванні злоякісних пухлин довгих кісток : автореф.

дис. ... д-ра мед. наук ; 14.01.21 / О. Є. Вирва. — Київ,

— 43 с.

Total knee replacement versus osteochondral allograft in proximal

tibia bone tumours / M. Colangeli, D. Donati, M. G. Benedetti

[et al.] // International Orthopaedics. — 2007. — Vol. 31 (6). —

P. 823–829. — DOI: 10.1007/s00264-006-0256-y.

Reconstruction of the extensor mechanism after proximal

tibia endoprosthetic replacement / J. Bickels, J. C. Wittig,

Y. Kollender [et al.] // Journal of Arthroplasty. — 2001. —

Vol. 16 (7). — P. 856–862. — DOI: 10.1054/arth.2001.25502.

Allograft-prosthetic composite reconstruction of the proximal

part of the tibia: an analysis of the early results / N. F. Gilbert,

A. W. Yasko, S. D. Oates [et al.] // Journal of Bone and Joint

Surgery. — 2009. — 91 (7). — P. 1646–1656. — DOI: 10.2106/

JBJS.G.01542.

Proximal tibia osteoarticular allografts in tumor limb salvage

surgery / D. L. Muscolo, M. A. Ayerza, G. Farfalli,

L. A. Aponte-Tinao // Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research.

— 2010. — Vol. 468. — P. 396–1404. — DOI: 10.1007/

s11999-009-1186-y.

Comparison of two methods of reconstruction for primary

malignant tumors at the knee: a sequential cohort study /

J. S. Wunder, K. Leitch, A. M. Griffin [et al.] // Journal

of Surgical Oncology. — 2001. — Vol. 77. — P. 89–99. —

DOI: 10.1002/jso.1076.

Analysis of the efficacy and prognosis of limb-salvage surgery

for osteosarcoma around the knee / P. X. Tan, B. C. Yong,

J. Wang [et al.] // European Journal of Surgical Oncology. —

— Vol. 38 (12). — P. 1171–1177. — DOI: 10.1016/j.

ejso.2012.07.003.

Titus V. Protecting a patellar ligament reconstruction after

proximal tibial resection: a simplified approach / V. Titus,

M. Clayer // Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research. —

— Vol. 466 (7). — P. 1749–1754. — DOI: 10.1007/

s11999-008-0239-y.

The role of mesh technology with tumor prosthesis reconstruction

to reconstruct the extensor mechanism of knee joint

after resection of proximal tibial tumors / B. Liu, J. C. Tan,

H. L. Wang [et al.] // Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and

Research. — 2019. — Vol. 14 (1). — DOI: 10.1186/s13018-

-1105-1.

Wang T. Y. Soft-tissue optimization of limb salvage with knee

endoprosthesis: the 10-year experience at the Children’s Hospital

of Philadelphia / T. Y. Wang, J. P. Dormans, B. Chang // Annals

of Plastic Surgery. —2012. — Vol. 69 (5). — P. 560–564. —

DOI: 10.1097/SAP.0b013e3182223d5b.

Optimizing the use of local muscle flaps for knee megaprosthesis

coverage / H. Chim, B. K. Tan, M. H. Tan [et al.] // Annals

of Plastic Surgery. — 2007. — Vol. 59 (4). — P. 398–403. —

DOI: 10.1097/01.sap.0000258955.27987.17.

Junqueira L. C. Differential staining of collagens type I, II and

III by Sirius Red and polarization microscopy / L. C. Junqueira,

W. Cossermelli, R. Brentani // Arch Histol Jpn. — 1978. —

№ 41. — Р. 267–274.

Improvement of tendon repair using muscle grafts transduced

with TGF-β1 cDNA / M. Majewski, R. M. Porter, O. B. Betz

[et al.] // Eur. Cell. Mater. — 2012. — Vol. 23. — P. 94–101.

Biologics for tendon repair / D. Docheva, S. A. Müller, M. Majewski, C. H. Evans // Adv. Drug. Deliv. Rev. — 2015. —

Vol. 84. — P. 222–239. — DOI: 10.1016/j.addr.2014.11.015.

Wu F. Tendon injuries: Basic science and new repair proposals //

F. Wu, M. Nerlich, D. Docheva // EFORT Open Rev. — 2017. —

Vol. 2 (7). — P. 332–342. — DOI: 10.1302/2058-5241.2.160075.

Вирва О. Є. Модульне ендопротезування проксимального

відділу великогомілкової кістки в разі гігантоклітинної

пухлини / О. Є. Вирва, І. О. Скорик // Ортопедия, травма-

тология и протезирование. — 2019. — № 1. — С. 72–77. —

DOI: 10.15674/0030-59872019172-77.

What Are the long-term results of MUTARS® modular endoprostheses

for reconstruction of tumor resection of the distal

femur and proximal tibia? / M. P. Bus, M. A. van de Sande,

M. Fiocco [et al.] // Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Researh.

— 2017. — Vol. 475 (3). — P. 708–718. — DOI: 10.1007/

s11999-015-4644-8.

Riley G. The pathogenesis of tendinopathy. A molecular perspective

/ G. Riley // Rheumatology (Oxford). — 2004. —

Vol. 43 (2). — P. 131–142

Seiler J. G. Flexor tendon repair / J. G. Seiler // J. of the American

Society-for surgery of the hand. — 2001. — Vol. 3. —

Р. 177–191.




Copyright (c) 2020 Oleg Vyrva, Nataliya Ashukina, Ivan Skoryk, Zinayda Danyshchuk

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

 