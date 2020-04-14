Mathematical modeling of knee arthroplasty with filling of a bone defect with implants from various materials

Defects in the proximal tibia significantly complicate the process of implanting an artificial knee joint.

Objective: due to mathematical modeling to determine the optimal combination of implant stem and material, depending on the size of the tibia defect at joint replacement.

Methods: using the finite element method, the stresses in the lower limb models with knee implant were studied. Reproduced the defect tibia size 25, 50 and 75 % of the area of the supporting surface of the endoprosthesis. For each case, an implant without stem, with short or long one was modeled. We studied options for filling defects with bone chips, bone cement and porous tantalum.

Results: the presence of defect of 25 % leads to an increase in stresses on its face under the elements of implant, which decrease with increasing length of its stem. When filling the defect with bone chips, the stresses in the bone tissue decrease, in addition — with an increase in the length of the endoprosthesis stem. When using bone cement, the stress level in the model is reduced more effectively compared to bone chips, regardless of the length of the stem of the implant. The zone of maximum loads is shifted to the stiffener of the endoprosthesis in the region of the defect 50 %. When filling it with cement, the combination with a long-stem implant seemed most effective. Large defects (75 %) do not cause significant stress in the bone tissue, but their level increases at grafting with bone chips. You can reduce it by using an endoprosthesis with a long stem and bone cement instead of chips.

Conclusions: at 25 % tibia defect the most biomechanically effective is the using of implant with long or short stem and bone cement, at 50 % defect — a combination of a long stem of implant with filling the defect with bone cement or a short or long stem with a tantalum implant; at 75 % defect — grafting of defect with tantalum augments in combination with long stem.