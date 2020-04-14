DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872020126-32
Pathological postural patterns at condition of long-term joint osteoarthritis of the lower extremity
Abstract
An important issue in the treatment of osteoarthritis is the development of new methods to eliminate pain and restore joint function. However, it is impossible without the understanding of the causes of the disease and the formation of pathological walking.
Objective: on the base of physiological data of the body pattern formation and the pathogenesis of osteoarthritis, to work out a conceptual model of pathological postural pattern formation with a long course of the disease.
Results: the physiology of the body patterns formation in statics and dynamics is considered. The conceptual model reflects the process of body formula formation from the birth under the influence of the environment. Own movement pattern is created under the influence of receptors (vision, hearing, tactile, vestibular, etc.). The first violations of support ability do not occur with the appearance of pain, but with the onset of loss of depreciation properties of the cartilage. Prolonged mismatch of the thigh muscle groups leads to the development of flexion-adducing contracture. The walking pattern is changing. The formed postural pattern begins to change under pathological changes in the body, leading to the switching of compensatory mechanisms, a change in the body formula and the creation of another picture of movement.
Conclusions: the study of the conditions for the formation of the characteristic walking pattern, due to the congenital and corrected body patterns throughout life, makes it possible to foresee the pathological consequences of diseases of the musculoskeletal system, especially during their long course. Analysis of postural patterns changed as a result of the degenerative process allows us to predict the result of surgical treatment, including total joint replacement of the lower limbs, and to develop an individual complex of rehabilitation measures to restore normal movement in a patient.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF (Українська)
