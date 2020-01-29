DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872019495
Mykhaylo Apollonovych Arshulik
Abstract
On September 26, 2019, at the age of 57, after a short serious illness, the heart of the outstanding Ukrainian orthopedic traumatologist, chairman of the Volyn cell of the All-Ukrainian public organization Ukrainian Association of Orthopedic Traumatologists, Mykhailo Apollonovich Arshulik, stopped beating.
