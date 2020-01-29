Cell-molecular interactions at the border of articular cartilage and subchondral bone

Korzh, M. O., Dedukh, N. V., & Yakovenchuk, N. N. (2013). Osteoporosis and osteoarthrosis: pathogenetically interrelated diseases? (review of literature). Orthopedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, 4, 102–110. doi: 10.15674/0030-598720134102-110 (in Russian)

Findlay, D. M., & Atkins, G. J. (2014). Osteoblast-Chondrocyte Interactions in Osteoarthritis. Current Osteoporosis Reports, 12 (1), 127–134. doi:10.1007/s11914-014-0192-5

Yuan, X., Meng, H., Wang, Y., Peng, J., Guo, Q., Wang, A., & Lu, S. (2014). Bone-cartilage interface crosstalk in osteoarthritis: potential pathways and future therapeutic strategies. Osteoarthritis and Cartilage, 22 (8), 1077–1089. doi:10.1016/j.joca.2014.05.023

Deveza, L. A., Bierma-Zeinstra, S. M., Van Spil, W. E., Oo, W. M., Saragiotto, B. T., Neogi, T., … Hunter, D. J. (2018). Efficacy of bisphosphonates in specific knee osteoarthritis subpopulations: protocol for an OA Trial Bank systematic review and individual patient data meta-analysis. BMJ Open, 8 (12), e023889. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2018-023889

Tat, S. K., Pelletier, J., Lajeunesse, D., Fahmi, H., Duval, N., & Martel-Pelletier, J. (2008). Differential modulation of RANKL isoforms by human osteoarthritic subchondral bone osteoblasts: Influence of osteotropic factors. Bone, 43 (2), 284–291. doi: 10.1016/j.bone.2008.04.006

Burr, D. B., & Gallant, M. A. (2012). Bone remodelling in osteoarthritis. Nature Reviews Rheumatology, 8 (11), 665–673. doi:10.1038/nrrheum.2012.130

Yu, D., Xu, J., Liu, F., Wang, X., Mao, Y., &Zhu Z. (2016). Subchondral bone changes and the impacts on joint pain and articular cartilage degeneration in osteoarthritis. Clinical and Experimental Rheumatology, 34 (5), 929–934. doi: 10.1038_s41598-01.

Xiao, Z., Su, G., Hou, Y., Chen, S., & Lin, D. (2018). Cartilage degradation in osteoarthritis: A process of osteochondral remodeling resembles the endochondral ossification in growth plate? Medical Hypotheses, 121, 183–187. doi:10.1016/j.mehy.2018.08.023

Arias, C. F., Herrero, M. A., Echeverri, L. F., Oleaga, G. E., & López, J. M. (2018). Bone remodeling: A tissue-level process emerging from cell-level molecular algorithms. PLOS ONE, 13 (9), e0204171. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0204171

Eriksen E. F. (2010). Cellular mechanisms of bone remodeling. Reviews i n e ndocrine & metabolic d isorders, 11 (4), 219–227. doi: 10.1007/ s11154-010-9153-1.

Sharma, A., Jagga, S., Lee, S., & Nam, J. (2013). Interplay between cartilage and subchondral bone contributing to pathogenesis of osteoarthritis. International Journal of Molecular Sciences, 14(10), 19805-19830. doi:10.3390/ijms141019805

Kenkre J. S., & Bassett, J. (2018). The bone remodelling cycle. Annals of Clinical Biochemistry, 55 (3), 308–327. doi: 10.1177/0004563218759371.

Boyce, B. F., & Xing, L. (2008). Functions of RANKL/RANK/OPG in bone modeling and remodeling. Archives of Biochemistry and Biophysics, 473 (2), 139–146. doi: 10.1016/j.abb.2008.03.018

Weitzmann, M. N. (2013). The Role of Inflammatory Cytokines, the RANKL/OPG Axis, and the Immunoskeletal Interface in Physiological Bone Turnover and Osteoporosis. Scientifica, 2013, 1–29. doi: 10.1155/2013/125705

Kohli, S., & Kohli, V. (2011). Role of RANKL-RANK/osteoprotegerin molecular complex in bone remodeling and its immunopathologic implications. Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism, 15 (3), 175. doi:10.4103/2230-8210.83401

Komuro, H., Olee, T., Kuhn, K., Quach, J., Brinson, D. C., Shikhman, A., … Lotz, M. (2001). The osteoprotegerin/receptor activator of nuclear factor kappaB/receptor activator of nuclear factor kappaB ligand system in cartilage. Arthritis & Rheumatism, 44 (12), 2768–2776. doi: 10.1002/1529-0131(200112)44:12<2768::aid-art464>3.0.co;2-i

Upton, A. R., Holding, C. A., Dharmapatni, A. A., & Haynes, D. R. (2011). The expression of RANKL and OPG in the various grades of osteoarthritic cartilage. Rheumatology International, 32 (2), 535–540. doi: 10.1007/s00296-010-1733-6

Maria J. Martínez-Calatrava, Ivan Prieto-Potín, Jorge A. Roman-Blas, Lidia Tardio, Raquel Largo & Gabriel Herrero-Beaumont (2012). RANKL synthesized by articular chondrocytes contributes to juxta-articular bone loss in chronic arthritis. Arthritis Research & Therapy, 14 (3), R149. doi: 10.1186/ar3884.

Wang, B., Jin, H., Shu, B., Mira, R. R., & Chen, D. (2015). Chondrocytes-Specific Expression of Osteoprotegerin Modulates Osteoclast Formation in Metaphyseal Bone. Scientific Reports, 5(1). doi:10.1038/srep13667

Zeng, J., Wang, Z., Ma, L., Meng, H., Yu, H., Cheng, W., … Guo, A. (2016). Increased receptor activator of nuclear factor κβ ligand/osteoprotegerin ratio exacerbates cartilage destruction in osteoarthritis in vitro. Experimental and Therapeutic Medicine, 12 (4), 2778–2782. doi:10.3892/etm.2016.3638

Kovács, B., Vajda, E., & Nagy, E. E. (2019). Regulatory Effects and Interactions of the Wnt and OPG-RANKL-RANK Signaling at the Bone-Cartilage Interface in Osteoarthritis. International Journal of Molecular Sciences, 20(18), E4653. doi: 10.3390/ijms20184653

Povoroznуuk, V. V, Dedukh, N. V, Grуgorуeva, V. V., & Gopkalova, I. V. (2012). Experimental osteoporosis. Kiev. [in Russian]

European Convention for the Protection of Vertebrate Animals Used for Research and Other Scientific Purposes. Strasbourg, March 18, 1986: official translation [Electronic resource]. Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Retrieved from http: zakon. rada.gov.ua/cgi-bin/laws/main.cgi?nreg=994_137. (in Ukrainian)

On the Protection of Animals from Cruelty: Law of Ukraine № 3447-IV of 21.02.2006 [Electronic resource]. Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Retrieved from http: zakon. rada.gov.ua/cgi-bin/laws/main.cgi?nreg=994_137. (in Ukrainian)

Kellgre, J. H., & Lawrence, J. S. (1957). Radiological. Assessment of Osteo-Arthrosis Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, 16, 494–502.

Sarkisov, D. S., & Perov ,Yu. L. (1996). Microscopic technology. Moscow: Medicine. [in Russian]

Allred, D. C., Harvey, J. M., Berardo, M. & Clark, G. M. (1998). Prognostic and predictive factors in breast cancer by immunohistochemical analysis. Modern Pathology, 11 (2), 155–168.

Gerwin, N., Bendele, A., Glasson, S., & Carlson, C. (2010). The OARSI histopathology initiative – recommendations for histological assessments of osteoarthritis in the rat. Osteoarthritis and Cartilage, 18, S24–S34. doi: 10.1016/j.joca.2010.05.030

Chand, P., Anubha, G., Singla, V., & Rani, N. (2018). Evaluation of immunohistochemical profile of breast cancer for prognostics and therapeutic use. Nigerian Journal of Surgery, 24 (2), 100. doi: 10.4103/njs.njs_2_18

Lv, Y., Xia, J., Chen, J., Zhao, H., Yan, H., Yang, H., & Chen, X. (2014). Effects of pamidronate disodium on the loss of osteoarthritic subchondral bone and the expression of cartilaginous and subchondral osteoprotegerin and RANKL in rabbits. BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders, 15 (370). doi: 10.1186/1471-2474-15-370

Li, G., Yin, J., Gao, J., Cheng, T. S., Pavlos, N. J., Zhang, C., & Zheng, M. H. (2013). Subchondral bone in osteoarthritis: insight into risk factors and microstructural changes. Arthritis Research & Therapy, 15 (6), 223. doi: 10.1186/ar4405

Kauppinen, S., Karhula, S., Thevenot, J., Ylitalo, T., Rieppo, L., Kestilä, I., & Nieminen, H. (2019). 3D morphometric analysis of calcified cartilage properties using micro-computed tomography. Osteoarthritis and Cartilage, 27 (1), 172–180. doi:10.1016/j.joca.2018.09.009

Povoroznyuk, V. V., & Grigoryeva, N. V. (2012). Osteoarthrosis in postmenopausal women: risk factors and connection with bone tissue. Endocrinology, 6, 8, 64–71. [in Russian]

Oláh, T., & Madry, H. (2018). The Osteochondral Unit: The Importance of the Underlying Subchondral Bone. In J. Farr, A. Gomoll (eds.). Springer, Cham. doi:10.1007/978-3-319-77152-6_2

Upton, A. R., Holding, C. A., Dharmapatni, A. A., & Haynes, D. R. (2011). The expression of RANKL and OPG in the various grades of osteoarthritic cartilage. Rheumatology International, 32 (2), 535–540. doi: 10.1007/s00296-010-1733-6

Maruotti, N., Corrado, A., & Cantatore, F. P. (2017). Osteoblast role in osteoarthritis pathogenesis. Journal of Cellular Physiology, 232 (11), 2957–2963. doi: 10.1002/jcp.25969

Bolon, B., Grisanti, M., Villasenor, K., Morony, S., Feige, U., & Simonet, W. S. (2015). Generalized degenerative joint disease in osteoprotegerin (Opg) null mutant mice. Veterinary Pathology, 52 (5), 873–882. doi: 10.1177/0300985815586221

Tat, S. K., Pelletier, J., Velasco, C. R., Padrines, M., & Martel-Pelletier, J. (2009). New Perspective in Osteoarthritis: The OPG and RANKL System as a Potential Therapeutic Target? The Keio Journal of Medicine, 58 (1), 29–40. doi: 10.2302/kjm.58.29

J. Menetrey, F. Unno-Veith, H. Madry, I. van Breuseghem (2010). Epidemiology and imaging of the subchondral bone in articular cartilage repair. Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy, 18 (4), 463–471. doi: 10.1007/s00167-010-1053-0

Madry, H., Van Dijk, C. N., & Mueller-Gerbl, M. (2010). The basic science of the subchondral bone. Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy, 18 (4), 419–433. doi:10.1007/s00167-010-1054-z

Yakovenchuk, N. M., & Dyedukh, N. V. (2017). Morphology of joint cartilage and subhondral bone plate after modeling osteoporosis. Bulletin of problems of biology and medicin, 4, 3, 324–327. DOI: 10.29254/2077-4214-2017-4-3-141-324-327 [in Ukrainian]

Stewart, H. L., & Kawcak, C. E. (2018). The Importance of Subchondral Bone in the Pathophysiology of Osteoarthritis. Frontiers in Veterinary Science, 5. doi:10.3389/fvets.2018.00178

Fell, N., Lawless, B., Cox, S., Cooke, M., Eisenstein, N., Shepherd, D., & Espino, D. (2019). The role of subchondral bone, and its histomorphology, on the dynamic viscoelasticity of cartilage, bone and osteochondral cores. Osteoarthritis and Cartilage, 27 (3), 535–543. doi: 10.1016/j.joca.2018.12.006