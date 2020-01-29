DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872019412-17

Stratographic measurements in patients after total knee replacement

Volodymyr Filipenko, Zorik Arutunan, Volodymyr Mezentsev, Oleksiy Tankut, Olena Karpinska, Mykhaylo Karpinsky

Abstract


Total knee arthroplasty in patients with knee osteoarthritis allows to relieve the pain, restore axial relationship in the joint, but reduced muscle strength of the limb delays the recovery of its function. Rehabilitation measures help to improve the knee joint status, which can be controlled using statographic studies. Objective: basing on statographic studies to prove the ef­fectiveness of rehabilitation measures in patients with knee contracture after total knee arthroplasty. Methods: 18 patients with two-side knee osteoarthritis and knee joint contractures after bilateral knee replacement were included in the study. Patients were divided into two groups: 11 patients underwent rehabilitation, 7 patients without rehabilitation. The range of motion in the knee joints was measured; the support ability was evaluated using statography. Results: several types of standing and features of the balance support have been identified. In case of double-standing there are: I type — displacement of the common center of mass (CCM) in the direction of a shortened limb, the CCM projection extended in the sagittal (back and forth) direction; II — the CCM projection has the form of a wide spot with a spread of 20 mm or more. For one-bearing standing there are: I type — the patient is not able to fully support on a limb, so the projections are close to the center gravity, II — during standing body movement in the direction to doubly-standing was detected. Parameters of standing in patients after rehabili­tation were much better than in case of its absence. The symmetry of the load of the feet improved statistically significant (p < 0.05), but the imbalance persisted, as evidenced by the sig­nificant area of the CCM projection. Conclusion: the improving balance and restoration of foot load to almost normal in patients who underwent rehabilitation was confirmed by statography.

Keywords


knee osteoarthritis; flexion and extension contractures; knee joint; total arthroplasty; statography; the common center of mass

