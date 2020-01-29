Stratographic measurements in patients after total knee replacement

Filipenko, V. A., Tankut, V. О, Melnyk-Kahliak, N., Kosiakov, O. & Sokhan, S. (2016). Modern trends in development of artificial joints for human (literature review). Orthopaedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, 4, 102–110. doi: 10.15674/0030-598720164102-110 [in Ukrainian]

Zhu, S., Qian, W., Jiang, C., Ye, C., & Chen, X. (2017). Enhanced recovery after surgery for hip and knee arthroplasty: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Postgraduate Medical Journal, 93 (1106), 736–742. doi:10.1136/postgradmedj-2017-134991

Review Manager (RevMan). 5.3 ed. Copenhagen: The Nordic Cochrane Centre: The Cochrane Collaboration. 2014. Retrieved from: https://community.cochrane.org/ help/tools-and-software/revman-5.

Kizilova, N., Karpinsky, M., Griskevicius, J. & Daunoraviciene, K. (2009). Posturographic study of the human body vibrations for clinical diagnostics of the spine and joint pathology. Mechanika, 80 (6), 37–41. doi: 10.5755/ j01.mech.80.6.15500.

Kizilova, N., Karpinska, E., & Karpinsky, M. (2014). Quasi-regular and chaotic dynamics of postural sway in human. In Jan Awrejacewicz. Applied Non-Linear Dynamical Systems. Springer : Proceedings in Mathematics & Statistics, 2014, 103–114. doi:10.1007/978-3-319-08266-0_8

Meier, W., Mizner, R., Marcus, R., Dibble, L., Peters, C., & Lastayo, P. C. (2008). Total Knee Arthroplasty: Muscle Impairments, Functional Limitations, and Recommended Rehabilitation Approaches. Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy, 38 (5), 246–256. doi: 10.2519/jospt.2008.2715

Valtonen, A., Poyhonen, T., Heinonen, A., & Sipila, S. (2009). Muscle Deficits Persist After Unilateral Knee Replacement and Have Implications for Rehabilitation. Physical Therapy, 89 (10), 1072–1079. doi:10.2522/ptj.20070295

Filippenko, V. A., Kolesnichenko, V. A., Mezentsev, V. A., Tankut, A. V., & Arutunan, Z. A. (2019). Prophylaxis of knee joint contractures after primary knee replacement with kinesiotherapy (metaanalysis and literature review). Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, 1, 107–114. doi: 10.15674/0030-598720191107-114 [in Russian].

Labraca, N. S., Castro-Sánchez, A. M., Matarán-Peñarrocha, G. A., Arroyo-Morales, M., Sánchez-Joya, M. D., & Moreno-Lorenzo, C. (2011). Benefits of starting rehabilitation within 24 hours of primary total knee arthroplasty: randomized clinical trial. Clinical Rehabilitation, 25 (6), 557–566. doi: 10.1177/0269215510393759

Artz, N., Elvers, K. T., Lowe, C. M., Sackley, C., Jepson, P., & Beswick, A. D. (2015). Effectiveness of physiotherapy exercise following total knee replacement: systematic review and meta-analysis. BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders, 16 (1), 15. doi:10.1186/s12891-015-0469-6

Tyazhelov, O. А., Karpinsky, M. Yu., Karpinska, O. D. & Yaremin S. Yu. (2014). Justification and analysis of geometric parameters of statographic data for evaluation the musculoskeletal system of human. Orthopaedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, 3, 62–68. doi: 10.15674/0030-59872014362-67 [in Ukrainian]

De Souza Moreira, A. C., Luiz Cardoso, F., Zarpellon Mazo, G., & Santos, G. M. (2019). Influence of the clinical in postural balance in woman with knee osteoarthritis. International Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Journal, 4 (4), 135–143. doi:10.15406/ipmrj.2019.04.00188

Mitelev, Z. M., Karpinsky, M. Yu., Kokorovets, V. Ya. & Kruzhilin, G. I. (1997). A system for complex assessment of the condition of the musculoskeletal and vestibular apparatus of the person «Statograph», Medicine and ..., 1, 35–36. [in Russian]

Tyazhelov, O. A., Karpinsky, M. Yu., Karpinska, O. D. Yaremyn, S. Yu. (2014). Features of dynamic characteristics of statogram when fixing the joints of the lower limbs/ Trauma, 15, 2, 88–93. doi: 10.22141/1608-1706.2.15.2014.81375 [in Ukrainian]

Ruhe, A., Fejer, R., & Walker, B. (2011). Center of pressure excursion as a measure of balance performance in patients with non-specific low back pain compared to healthy controls: a systematic review of the literature. European Spine Journal, 20 (3), 358–368. doi:10.1007/s00586-010-1543-2

Yamamoto, T., Smith, C. E., Suzuki, Y., Kiyono, K., Tanahashi, T., Sakoda, S., … & Nomura, T. (2015). Universal and individual characteristics of postural sway during quiet standing in healthy young adults. Physiological Reports, 3(3), e12329. doi:10.14814/phy2.12329

Massin, P., Lautridou, C., Cappelli, M., Petit, A., Odri, G. … & Société d'Orthopédie de l'Ouest (2009). Total knee arthroplasty with limitations of flexion. Orthopaedics & Traumatology: Surgery & Research, 95 (4 Suppl 1), S1–S6. doi: 10.1016/j.otsr.2009.04.002.

Judge, A., Cooper, C., Williams, S., Dreinhoefer, K., & Dieppe, P. (2010). Patient-reported outcomes one year after primary hip replacement in a European Collaborative Cohort. Arthritis Care & Research, 62 (4), 480–488. doi:10.1002/acr.20038