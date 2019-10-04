DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872019386-87
Serhiy Oleksandrovych Khmyzov
Abstract
The article is dedicated to the 60th birthday of the head of the Department of Pathology of the Spine and Joints of Children of the State Institution «Sytenko Institute of Spine and Joint Pathology of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine», Doctor of Medical Sciences Professor Khmyzov S. А.
Full Text:PDF (Українська)
Copyright (c) 2019 Staff of SI «SISJP NAMS Ukraine»
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.