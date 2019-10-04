DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872019373-78
Surgical treatment of solitary bone cysts in children using alloimplants
Abstract
One of the traditional methods for treating solitary bone cysts (CCMs) is edge resection and defect replacement with bone or ceramic implants. Materials based on allogeneic bone after various types of processing that combine optimal properties for osteoregeneration may be promising.
Objective: to evaluate the results of surgical treatment of children with CCMs using bone alloimplants for plastic surgery of post-resection defects.
Methods: the results of examination and treatment of 11 patients (8 boys, 3 girls, age from 5 to 16 years) were analyzed. The diagnosis was established on the basis of the totality of the clinical manifestations of the disease, data from laboratory tests, X-ray and pathomorphological studies. The distribution according to the localization of the pathological focus: the proximal femur — 6 (54.5 %), the humerus — 2 (18.2 %), the heel — 2 (18.2 %), pubic — 1 (9.1 %). Indications for surgical treatment: the presence of a massive lesion of bone tissue in the loaded area, a high risk of pathological fracture, a pronounced longterm pain syndrome. All patients underwent regional resection and chemical processing of CCMs; defects were filled with osteoplastic material.
Results: according to x-ray, bone remodeling in the surgical area occurred in 6–12 months. after operation. After 12–18 months the bone structure of the patients was corresponded to normal without or with plastic residues. Infectious complications, recurrences of the pathological process and repeated fractures were not observed, pain was absent, motor activity was restored.
Conclusions: the studied osteoplastic material of allogeneic origin can be recommended for use in the surgical treatment scheme for CCMs in children for plastic surgery of post-resection defects to restore bone structure.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF (Українська)
References
Levitsky, A. F., & Golovatyuk, D. V. (2013). Bone cysts in children (etiology, diagnosis and treatment). Chronicle of Traumatology and Orthopedics,1 (2), 229–236. (in Ukrainian)
Pozdeev, A. P., & Belousova, E. A. (2017). Solitary bone cysts in children. Orthopedics, traumatology and reconstructive surgery of children, 5 (Issue 2), 65–74. doi:10.17816/PTORS5265-74. (in Russian)
Verdiev, F. V. (2014). Bone cysts in children and adolescents (literature review). Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, 2, 135–140. doi:10.15674/0030-598720142135-140 (in Russian)
Kim, M., Joo, S., & Jung, S. (2018). The role of fractures on pathologic bone in healing of proximal humerus unicameral bone cysts. Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery, 26 (2), 230949901877836. doi:10.1177/2309499018778366
Kim, H. S., Lim, K. S., Seo, S. W., Jang, S. P., & Shim, J. S. (2016). Recurrence of a unicameral bone cyst in the femoral diaphysis. Clinics in Orthopedic Surgery, 8 (4), 484. doi:10.4055/cios.2016.8.4.484
Lee, S. Y., Chung, C. Y., Lee, K. M., Sung, K. H., Won, S. H., Choi, I. H., & Park, M. S. (2014). Determining the best treatment for simple bone cyst: a decision analysis. Clinics in Orthopedic Surgery, 6 (1), 62. doi:10.4055/cios.2014.6.1.62
Cho, H. S., Seo, S. H., Park, S. H., Park, J. H., Shin, D. S., & Park, I. H. (2012). Minimal invasive surgery for unicameral bone cyst using demineralized bone matrix: a case series. BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders, 13 (1). doi:10.1186/1471-2474-13-134
Hagmann, S., Eichhorn, F., Moradi, B., Gotterbarm, T., Dreher, T., Lehner, B., & Zeifang, F. (2011). Mid- and long-term clinical results of surgical therapy in unicameral bone cysts. BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders, 12 (1). doi:10.1186/1471-2474-12-281
Khotim, O. A., Anosov, V. S., & Sychevskiy, Z. (2018). Bone cysts in children. Journal of Grodno State Medical University, 16 (5), S. 625–630. doi: 10.25298 / 2221-8785-2018-16-5-625-630. (in Russian)
Traub, F., Eberhardt, O., Fernandez, F. F., & Wirth, T. (2016). Solitary bone cyst: a comparison of treatment options with special reference to their long-term outcome. BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders, 17 (1), 162. doi:10.1186/s12891-016-1012-0
Fletcher, D. М., Bridge, J. A., Hogendoorn, P. C. W., & Mertens F. (2013). WHO Classification of Tumours of Soft Tissue and Bone. Geneva, Switzerland: World Health Organization.
Kuhlman, L. V. (1979). Cystic formations of long tubular bones in children: the dissertation of the candidate of medical science. Kharkov. (in Russian)
Vorontsov, P. M., Serbin, M. E., Timchenko, D. S., Kuryata, O. P., Maksimenko, O. M., & Timchenko, Yu. L. (2015). Institute of Spine and Joint Pathology. prof. Mykhailo Ivanovich Sitenko of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine: history of formation. Cell and organ transplantology, 3, 1, 92–94. Retrieved from: http://nbuv.gov.ua/UJRN/ktot_2015_3_1_18. (in Ukrainian)
Baev, V. V., Shevchenko, S. D., & Vуrva, O. E. (2009).The use of Tutoplast implants in the treatment of benign tumors and bone tumors in children. Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, 1, 73–75. doi: 10.15674/0030-59872009173-75 (Ukrainian)
Copyright (c) 2019 Vitaliy Baev, Petro Vorontsov, Valerija Gusak, Kateryna Samoilova, Oksana Slota
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.