Antibacterial properties of a modified magnesium alloy with clinical strains of non-fermentative gram-negative microorganisms in vitro

The objective is to determine the sensitivity of A. baumannii and P. aeruginosa (etiological agents of implant-associated infections) to the ML-10 magnesium alloy biodegradation products to justify the possibility of its application in traumatological practice as implants with antibacterial activity.

Methods: ML10 magnesium alloy extract was made based on Mueller–Hinton broth (pH 7.4). Its bacteriostatic activity was assessed by the presence/absence of visual growth of A. baumannii and P. aeruginosa in culture tubes, and the bactericidal activity — by the presence/absence of growth of microorganism colonies on agar plates after plating from the tubes after 24, 28, and 72 h of incubation.

Results: the extract of alloy ML-10 magnesium alloy has a high bacteriostatic and bactericidal activity in relation to the clinical strains of A. baumannii and P. aeruginosa. No growth of microorganisms was visually detected in test tubes with extract, which indicated a significant bacteriostatic activity of the alloy biodegradation products. In the study of bactericidal activity, the maximum growth of bacteria on agar was observed after the first seeding from tubes (24 hours of incubation of the extract) into which microorganisms were added the day before at a concentration of 109 , 108 , 107 CFU/ml. The number of colonies grown on agar after the second seeding (48 hours of incubation of the extract) was significantly reduced, and after the third seeding (72 hours), the growth of microorganisms was absent in most of experiments. In the case of the addition of microorganisms at a concentration of 106 , 105 , 104 CFU/ml, there was no colony growth on a solid medium after seeding from these tubes.

Conclusions: ML-10 magnesium alloy biodegradation products exhibit high bactericidal activity against clinical strains of A. baumannii and P. aeruginosa, which are the causative agents of implant-associated infections.