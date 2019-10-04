DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872019310-15
Epidemiology of proximal femur fractures in Kharkiv inhabitans
Abstract
Fractures of the femur are the most severe in terms of medical and social consequences among injuries of bones of the lower extremities. An epidemiological analysis of the prevalence of fractures of the proximal femur (PHB) and the factors leading to their occurrence is the basis for planning of preventive measures and treatment in the elderly and senile.
Objective: to study the quantitative and qualitative characteristics of the epidemiological situation regarding PHB fractures in Kharkov residents.
Methods: the incidence of PHB was evaluated as a part of an epidemiological study in the population of Kharkov according to 5 medical institutions for 6 years — from 2011 to 2016. 3.949 patients were included in the analysis.
Results: there was a sharp increase (from 5 to 12 %) in the number of PHB fractures after 50 years, after 60 — almost to 20 %. The majority of patients (60 %) were in the age group 71 years and older. With an increase in age, PHB fractures with damage to the neck were more often recorded. Until the age of 60, more often men turned to medical institutions for injuries of PHB. But after 60 years, the number of women with these fractures increased and by the age of 70 was 1.9 times more than men (p < 0.001). Most elderly patients had concomitant diseases (mainly cardiovascular disease and hypertension), which should be considered when choosing treatment tactics.
Conclusions: the occurrence, treatment and prevention of fractures of the proximal femur is an acute medical and social problem. The risk of fractures increases with age, and treatment in elderly patients is usually complicated due to the presence of comorbidity. The results of an epidemiological study can help create the basis for the development in Ukraine of a regional program for the prevention and treatment of patients with PHB fractures.
Keywords
References
