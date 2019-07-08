Analysis of surgical treatment results in spinal metastasis

Objective: analysis of surgical treatment results in patients with spinal metastasis.

Methods: 26 clinical charts were retrospectively reviewed (16 females, 10 males, aged from 27 to 87 years old) with spinal metastasis who were surgically treated. 11 patients had primary breast tumors, 7 had prostate tumor, 2 patients had thyroid cancer, 2 patients had kidney tumor and 2 had nonspecified primary location. In vast majority of cases metastasis location was Th VI –Th XII (17 patients). Fors urgical indications assessment SINS (spinal instability neoplastic score) and K. Tomita scales were used, neurological deficiency was assessed using H. Frankel scale and tumor spread and degree of epidural compression with ESCC (epidural spine cord compression scale), pain assessed using VAS.

Results: open and punctional biopsy have been performed in 21 patients and 5 patients had emergent surgery because of acute neurological decline. Spinal cord decompression and transpedicular fixation underwent 16 patients, 6 patients had vertebroplasty, 5 patients had minimally invasive palliative decompression. Mean preoperative VAS score was 7.2, mean postoperative VAS score was 5.3. In Frankel B group regression to Frankel C found in 1 patient, pain relief observed in all patients. In group Frankel C neurological symptoms didn’t change in 3 patients, regression to Frankel D observed in 5 patients, decline to B class diagnosed in 1 patient. In group Frankel D shift to Frankel E observed in all patients. In 4 patients neurological symptoms temporary worsened after the surgery with gradual recovery after 2–6 weeks, 1 patient didn’t have neurological recovery.

Conclusions: surgical treatment of spinal metastasis resulted in neurological recovery, postoperative pain relief, improved patient’squality of life.